Bublik bounces Ramos-Vinolas in Basel, moves into last eight

Kazakh Alexander Bublik reached the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday afternoon. Bublik, ranked No 38, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, and Serb Miomir Kecmanovic...
Bautista Agut powers past Andy Murray, into quarter-finals at Basel

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, defeated Andy Murray 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 8 of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday. The Spaniard leveled his all-time head-to-head with Murray at three wins apiece as he won for the third consecutive time against the Scot – Bautista Agut improves to 38-17 on the season.
Bautista Agut stops Wawrinka’s run in Basel to reach the semis

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, moved into the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors by defeating Swiss Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 7-6 (5) at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Friday evening. Bautista Agut, ranked No 22, will play the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune and...
Clutch Borna Coric deals Hurkacz’s Turin chances a blow in Vienna

Croat Borna Coric edged out Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) to reach the semi-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday evening. Coric, ranked No 27, will face the winner of the match between Daniel Evans and Canadian Denis Shapovalov next.
Rune eases past Humbert to round out Basel quarter-finals

Dane Holger Rune advanced to the last eight of the Swiss Indoors by winning against French qualifier Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday evening. Rune, ranked No 25, will play French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech next. Basel Quarter-Finals:. 🇪🇸 Alcaraz vs Carreno Busta 🇪🇸...
Auger-Aliassime eases past Bublik in Basel to stretch winning streak to 11

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, reached the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Kazakh Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Friday. He's done it again! 🙌@felixtennis extends his 11 (!) match win-streak to defeat Alexander Bublik 6-2 6-3 and reach his...
Sinner sets Medvedev clash in Vienna with victory over Francisco Cerundolo

Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open by winning against Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday evening. Sinner, ranked No 12, will face Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, next. A 10th quarter-final of the season for @janniksin...
Auger-Aliassime extends win streak to 12 with upset over world No 1 Alcaraz

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, continued his late season surge on the ATP Tour with an upset win over world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz to move into the final of the Swiss Indoors in Basel on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime dominated the match – winning in straight sets 6-3,...
First 500-level semi-final for Holger Rune, who dispatches Rinderknech in Basel

Dane Holger Rune defeated French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech 7-6, 6-2 to advance to the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Friday evening. Rune, ranked No 25, will play Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, next. The 19-year-old Dane has won eight consecutive...
Alert: Medvedev stops Thiem to advance to quarter-finals in Vienna

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday. Medvedev, ranked No 4, will play Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, next. In the previous round of the Vienna, the...
Abierto Tampico: Linette overcomes Marino to set up final against Cocciaretto

Poland’s Magda Linette, the No 5 seed, advanced to the final of the Abierto Tampico by defeating Canadian Rebecca Marino, the No 8 seed, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Friday. Linette, ranked No 55, will face Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the final. Cocciaretto scored...
Giron defeats Norrie to move into quarter-finals at Vienna

American Marcos Giron won against No 7 seed Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Giron, ranked No 58, will face the winner of the match between Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov next.
Hubert Hurkacz keeps pace in Vienna, edging Ruusuvuori to reach quarter-finals

Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, won against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Hurkacz, ranked No 11, will play the winner of the match between Croat Borna Coric and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the...
Eye of the Coach #67: Now and in the future, Sinner is the most dangerous challenger for Alcaraz

Jannik is 21 years old, Carlos is 19. These two are set for a big battle in the years to come. Admittedly, Sinner has not won a Grand Slam – yet – while Alcaraz has just been crowned champion at the US Open. But these two have already faced each other several times, in the so-called Next-Gen duels. And several times, the Italian had the edge – most recently in the Umag final, in July.
Resurgent Shapovalov sets up Medvedev showdown in Vienna final

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov scored a straight sets win over Croatian Borna Coric to move into the final of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Saturday and continue his recent resurgence on the ATP Tour. After a hard-fought battle in the first set, the left-handed Shapovalov cruised in...
