Bublik bounces Ramos-Vinolas in Basel, moves into last eight
Kazakh Alexander Bublik reached the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday afternoon. Bublik, ranked No 38, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, and Serb Miomir Kecmanovic...
“On court there’s no friends” – Alcaraz moves past Carreno Busta to set popcorn semi with Auger-Aliassime in Basel
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz won against No 5 seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last four of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Friday. Alcaraz, ranked No 1, will play Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, next. "On court, there are no...
“It’s usually not easy to play after an injury” – 100 percent fit Medvedev spoils party for Thiem in Vienna
Dominic Thiem is working his way back to elite form after a difficult run of injury bad luck. Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, is looking elite despite a recent adductor injury, suffered at the Astana Open two weeks ago. In a battle of former US Open champions, Medvedev quieted the Vienna faithful...
Bautista Agut powers past Andy Murray, into quarter-finals at Basel
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, defeated Andy Murray 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last 8 of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday. The Spaniard leveled his all-time head-to-head with Murray at three wins apiece as he won for the third consecutive time against the Scot – Bautista Agut improves to 38-17 on the season.
Rolex Paris Masters 2022: Djokovic in same half as Nadal, Simon v Murray for the last tournament of the Frenchman’s career
Carlos Alcaraz, seeded No 1, and Rafael Nadal, No 2, knew in advance their position in the draw (at the top and at the bottom, as is customary for the top two seeds), the burning question was, above all: where would the defending champion (and six-time winner) Novak Djokovic, land?
Bautista Agut stops Wawrinka’s run in Basel to reach the semis
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, moved into the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors by defeating Swiss Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 7-6 (5) at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Friday evening. Bautista Agut, ranked No 22, will play the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune and...
Clutch Borna Coric deals Hurkacz’s Turin chances a blow in Vienna
Croat Borna Coric edged out Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) to reach the semi-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday evening. Coric, ranked No 27, will face the winner of the match between Daniel Evans and Canadian Denis Shapovalov next.
Rune eases past Humbert to round out Basel quarter-finals
Dane Holger Rune advanced to the last eight of the Swiss Indoors by winning against French qualifier Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Thursday evening. Rune, ranked No 25, will play French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech next. Basel Quarter-Finals:. 🇪🇸 Alcaraz vs Carreno Busta 🇪🇸...
Auger-Aliassime eases past Bublik in Basel to stretch winning streak to 11
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, reached the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors by winning against Kazakh Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Friday. He's done it again! 🙌@felixtennis extends his 11 (!) match win-streak to defeat Alexander Bublik 6-2 6-3 and reach his...
“I will put full focus on the preparation so that I will be fully ready in early 2023,” Thiem said,
According to Kleine Zeitung. “At the beginning of December I will fly to the Emirates, do the preparations there and from there to Australia.”. Thiem is already scheduled for an exhibition in Saudi Arabia in early December, per tennis journalist Reem Abulleil. Gael Monfils and Dominic Thiem will join...
Sinner sets Medvedev clash in Vienna with victory over Francisco Cerundolo
Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open by winning against Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday evening. Sinner, ranked No 12, will face Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, next. A 10th quarter-final of the season for @janniksin...
Auger-Aliassime extends win streak to 12 with upset over world No 1 Alcaraz
Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, continued his late season surge on the ATP Tour with an upset win over world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz to move into the final of the Swiss Indoors in Basel on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime dominated the match – winning in straight sets 6-3,...
First 500-level semi-final for Holger Rune, who dispatches Rinderknech in Basel
Dane Holger Rune defeated French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech 7-6, 6-2 to advance to the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Friday evening. Rune, ranked No 25, will play Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, next. The 19-year-old Dane has won eight consecutive...
Rune wins ninth match in a row to set up Auger-Aliassime clash in Basel and break into top 20
Danish teen Holger Rune reached his third consecutive final on the ATP Tour, upsetting Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the championship match at the Swiss Indoors on Saturday. Rune overcame a 6-2 deficit in the second set tiebreak and won six points in a row to beat Bautista...
Alert: Medvedev stops Thiem to advance to quarter-finals in Vienna
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won against Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday. Medvedev, ranked No 4, will play Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, next. In the previous round of the Vienna, the...
Abierto Tampico: Linette overcomes Marino to set up final against Cocciaretto
Poland’s Magda Linette, the No 5 seed, advanced to the final of the Abierto Tampico by defeating Canadian Rebecca Marino, the No 8 seed, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico on Friday. Linette, ranked No 55, will face Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the final. Cocciaretto scored...
Giron defeats Norrie to move into quarter-finals at Vienna
American Marcos Giron won against No 7 seed Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Giron, ranked No 58, will face the winner of the match between Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 3 seed, and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov next.
Hubert Hurkacz keeps pace in Vienna, edging Ruusuvuori to reach quarter-finals
Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, won against Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Thursday afternoon. Hurkacz, ranked No 11, will play the winner of the match between Croat Borna Coric and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the...
Eye of the Coach #67: Now and in the future, Sinner is the most dangerous challenger for Alcaraz
Jannik is 21 years old, Carlos is 19. These two are set for a big battle in the years to come. Admittedly, Sinner has not won a Grand Slam – yet – while Alcaraz has just been crowned champion at the US Open. But these two have already faced each other several times, in the so-called Next-Gen duels. And several times, the Italian had the edge – most recently in the Umag final, in July.
Resurgent Shapovalov sets up Medvedev showdown in Vienna final
Canada’s Denis Shapovalov scored a straight sets win over Croatian Borna Coric to move into the final of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Saturday and continue his recent resurgence on the ATP Tour. After a hard-fought battle in the first set, the left-handed Shapovalov cruised in...
