Jannik is 21 years old, Carlos is 19. These two are set for a big battle in the years to come. Admittedly, Sinner has not won a Grand Slam – yet – while Alcaraz has just been crowned champion at the US Open. But these two have already faced each other several times, in the so-called Next-Gen duels. And several times, the Italian had the edge – most recently in the Umag final, in July.

2 DAYS AGO