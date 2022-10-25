ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds

BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. Friends identified the victim as Max Herman Hilton and described him as a fun loving, talented barber. "He's...
BOSTON, MA
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Nightlife is Rebounding in Boston

Boston's nightlife appears to be rebounding at a faster pace than any other major U.S. city, according to new numbers from the cloud payment company Square, obtained exclusively by NBC10 Boston. New York City and Miami may boast the biggest share of overall late-night spending in bars and restaurants, but...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Ax-Wielding Man Breaks Into NH Veteran's Basement, Attacks HVAC System

An ax-wielding burglar broke into an elderly combat veteran's home in Seabrook, New Hampshire, while on drugs, destroying his property late Tuesday night, police said. The Vietnam veteran, 75-year-old Michael Ashwood, spoke exclusively with NBC10 Boston, showing the damage to his HVAC system and personal possessions after the wild break-in around 10:40 p.m.
SEABROOK, NH
baystatebanner.com

Faneuil Hall fight: beating a dead horse

Boston is a city of winners. The people rally around successful sports teams and eschew losing projects. It seems that not everyone has read the memo on that Boston character trait. Unfortunately, a group of ministers is trying to generate public interest in a losing issue connected to slavery. Their...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Truck crashes into house in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood

Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a house in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood overnight. The crash happened at around 3 a.m. at 687 Morton St. There was no immediate word on what caused the driver to lose control and crash into the front porch of the triple decker. One...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

School Bus With Students Onboard Crashes in Blackstone

A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Blackstone, Massachusetts, on Thursday, according to police and the superintendent's office. The Blackstone Police Department confirms it responded to a crash around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mendon and Main streets, involving an elementary school bus from the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District.
BLACKSTONE, MA
CBS Boston

Wu calls barbershop shooting death "a horrific act of violence"

DORCHESTER – Police continued combing for evidence Thursday, following a shooting death inside a Dorchester barbershop that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called "horrific." Boston police said a man was shot and killed Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. while working inside the Celebrity Cut shop on Washington Street."It's a horrific act of violence that we are going to make sure there's justice in this situation," Wu said Thursday.  Residents and business owners in the neighborhood say they're sick of the violence."This is too much. Too much. I could have been there sitting in that chair, getting my hair cut last night. I'm...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The neighbors are dead

What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
SUTTON, MA

