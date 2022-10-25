MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A woman with a disability said she’s been stranded in her apartment for almost two weeks because the elevator has been broken. “I sell vintage clothes and I can’t get to the post office to mail off my orders, I can’t get downstairs to get my inventory out of the mailbox, we can’t go get food,” said Corina Platt. Platt said she’s trapped on the seventh floor of 141 Lofts in Downtown Monroe. She’s missing a hip, which is why she uses a wheelchair.

MONROE, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO