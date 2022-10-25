Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana expands across NELA in 2023
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana is expanding. The organization is adding new sites in three cities across northeast Louisiana: Monroe, Bastrop, and Farmerville. Clubhouses in northeast Louisiana are currently operating in West Monroe, Ruston, Jonesboro, and Dubach. Once the new sites open,...
KNOE TV8
Senior veterans given the flight of a lifetime
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Veterans from nursing homes across the area came to Winnsboro Municipal Airport for an exhilarating experience. Workers from Plantation Manor Nursing Home and Dream Flights helped senior veterans climb in the cockpit of a 1943 Boeing Stearman called the “Spirit Of Wisconsin.”. The plane is...
Union Parish High School announce Nicholas McConnell as their new principal
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Union Parish High School announced Nicholas McConnell as their new principal. Congratulations to Principal McConnell.
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish MERIT Program opens to adults with disabilities and youth
This month's meeting was about domestic violence. A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday 6 p.m. newscast on KNOE. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 10 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Feed Your Soul: Getting out of the restaurant rut. Updated:...
KNOE TV8
Kiroli Elementary Annual Pumpkin and Poems contest
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kiroli Elementary School held its annual Pumpkin and Poems contest just in time for Halloween. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students were able to submit a design for the pumpkins. They were also able to turn in a Halloween-themed poem. The categories for the pumpkins and poems...
Project to widen I-20 bridge to take bids next Fall
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development held a legislative public hearing at the Monroe Civic Center as part of its annual ‘Road Show’ to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year as well as projects in the future. Deputy Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Eric […]
KNOE TV8
18-wheeler catches fire in Monroe near liquid oxygen, area now determined safe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Washington St. in Monroe is back open after an 18-wheeler caught fire near a liquid oxygen tank, says Monroe Fire Department Chief Shabrodrick Jones. MFD says the 18-wheeler was trying to unload the liquid oxygen, but there was a malfunction with the hydraulic lines in the back control area of the tank. The control area is what burned.
KNOE TV8
Monroe City Council says no to drug/alcohol recovery center on Stubbs Avenue
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council says no to a new drug and alcohol recovery center on Stubbs Avenue. A plan to build a new low-intensity recovery center did not receive enough votes to move forward on October 25. Owners of Legacy Recovery Services planned to purchase a...
KNOE TV8
Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita announces 2022 Christmas Parade theme
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita announced the 2022 Christmas Parade theme Wednesday morning at Alley Park in West Monroe. This year’s theme is called “Christmas Past and Present.” The announcement happened while city officials from both sides of the river were present on Oct. 26, 2022.
Community baby shower to take place in Bastrop on October 28th
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Region 8 Community Outreach Team and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, will host a community baby shower on October 28, 2022, from 12 PM to 3 PM. The event will take place at the Morehouse Health Unit in Bastrop, La. There will be giveaways, games, food, resources like baby caretaking tips, […]
KNOE TV8
HBCU Mental Health Day at Grambling State University
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The HBCU Mental Health Day was a chance for students to participate in various activities and learn about contributing factors of mental health. The event was held at 10 different HBCU campuses. Activities of the day included group yoga, meditation, African dance class, line dancing and educational discussions about mental health.
KNOE TV8
The Wellspring hosts safer task force meeting
This month's meeting was about domestic violence. A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday 6 p.m. newscast on KNOE. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 12 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Feed Your Soul: Getting out of the restaurant rut. Updated:...
1 dead, 1 injured in motorhome fire in Monroe; authorities confirm
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, around 5:55 AM, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported fire on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. According to officials, firemen arrived at the scene and discovered a motorhome on fire. An adult male was pronounced dead and another individual managed to escape the motorhome. The […]
KNOE TV8
141 Loft in Monroe has broken elevator, resident in wheelchair says she’s trapped
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A woman with a disability said she’s been stranded in her apartment for almost two weeks because the elevator has been broken. “I sell vintage clothes and I can’t get to the post office to mail off my orders, I can’t get downstairs to get my inventory out of the mailbox, we can’t go get food,” said Corina Platt. Platt said she’s trapped on the seventh floor of 141 Lofts in Downtown Monroe. She’s missing a hip, which is why she uses a wheelchair.
KNOE TV8
Health Benefits of eating apples with Nutritionist Jen Avis
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s national apple day, and nutritionist Jen Avis informs us of the great benefits of eating apples. Avis said apples are low on the Glycemic index, which means they will not raise your blood sugars. She also said that apples contain soluble fibers, which gives them a high fulness factor.
ULM to host drive-thru Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 27th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe will host its annual drive-thru Trunk or Treat event. The festivities will take place in the Brown Stadium’s parking lot located next to Malone Stadium from 5 PM to 7 PM. According to officials, the event is free to the public.
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPSO wraps up burglary case quickly
Deputies with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office resolved a burglary investigation within hours of learning of a Second Street break-in just outside Ruston. LPSO responded to a burglary after a neighbor reported seeing a man leave her neighbor’s house carrying several TVs. The victim said his back door had been kicked in and flatscreen televisions and other items had been taken.
Winnsboro Fire responds to massive fire on local property; Franklin Parish placed under burn ban
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department announced a burn ban after responding to a massive fire in Franklin Parish, La. In the picture above, the fire took place after a trash pile was burning on the property. Franklin Parish is under a burn ban until further […]
KNOE TV8
Former northeast Louisiana football player brings new product to the field
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Wossman football star, Ethan Howell has made a new ground breaking product for the gridiron. A glove that looks like a ski glove but is used for players to learn how to not hold. “Mittz” has been catching on in the college and football ranks, Neville is one of the many schools that has quickly grabbed on to the new product. Ethan Howell explains how he came up with his new product.
City of West Monroe announces activities for Halloween weekend
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Halloween will be observed in the City of West Monroe on Monday, October 31, 2022. The city released a schedule of Halloween activities for the weekend of October 27th through October 31, 2022. A list of the scheduled events for this Halloween weekend follows. Kiroli park will have a “Spooky […]
Comments / 0