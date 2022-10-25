Read full article on original website
Xkal
5d ago
You cannot curb violence if a person wants to do something they gonna do it what’s tougher than 20 years 30 life without parole like you cannot stop crime all you can do is show up before it happens or get the person off the street but nobody is changing anything here there or anywhere
Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns with Republican candidates in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears campaigned for Republican candidates during a visit to Roanoke Saturday. The event at the Jefferson Center included 6th district Congressman Ben Cline and GOP candidates for Roanoke and Salem City Councils. The Lieutenant Governor encouraged Republicans to vote early. “Show up....
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
Virginia pastor investigated for campaigning during church services
A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
Danville Mall employee and shopper react to shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Police released a correction to the name of the victim. Tyshais Dashawn King died in the shooting. EARLIER: Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person dead. It happened Saturday night inside a store in the Danville Mall.
Virginia State Police facing dispatcher staffing shortages
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are looking to fill open dispatcher positions for its headquarters based in Salem. It comes as staffing shortages are continuing to affect industries all across the Commonwealth. Holly Finney has been a dispatcher with the Virginia State Police for years. She explained...
Virginia drug dealer found with high-grade methamphetamine sentenced to 18 years in federal court
A Fredericksburg man was sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, among other charges.
Virginia man accused of causing destruction during Capitol insurrection enters guilty plea
A boy in Kentucky has become a dribbling sensation at 4 years old. Deaf 5-year-old has amazing reaction to seeing deaf character on kids' TV show. A video shows 5-year-old Silas react to a deaf character on “Dino Dana."
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke teen
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been extradited back to Virginia after being tracked to Houston, Texas for the killing of a teenage boy. Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, is charged with First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony for the death of 15-year-old Demarion Sanders.
Virginia is accelerating social worker licensing process
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since the pandemic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley has stayed busy. More than 40 people are on the waitlist for counseling. “I think one of the beautiful things that had come out of the COVID pandemic is that people, the stigma around mental health is decreased,” said Family Service of Roanoke Valley Clinical Director Sarah Harig.
Texas man sentenced for investment scheme that cost West Virginia woman $375k
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Texas man was sentenced on Friday for his involvement in an investment scheme. The Department of Justice says that 68-year-old Leonard Kern, of Plano, Texas, was sentenced to 10 months in prison and three years of supervised release for obstruction of justice. They say Kern was involved in a scheme that cost […]
Lynchburg Police Department hosts event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department partnered with Horizon Behavioral Health Saturday to hold an event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Police departments all over the country participated in the national effort to safely dispose of prescription medications. “We are collecting medications that people have just...
Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a killing at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been identified as 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney. Pinckney has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Maliciously Discharge a Firearm Within a Public Building, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm After Being Convicted of a Felony.
Albemarle County homicide victim identified
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man. Police are looking for Curtis Harvey...
Local group writes to Albemarle Board of Supervisors on possible bias policing in ACPD
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- The People’s Coalition sent a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors concerning the state report regarding racially disproportionate vehicle stops. The people's coalition is a local organization that is, "in opposition to our unjust and racist criminal-legal system." They specifically targeted Albemarle...
Update: Homicide suspect from Marshall Avenue SW incident named
Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the 900-block of Marshall Avenue SW. Officials say a man was found dead with critical gunshot wounds on the porch of the residence this morning. A suspect of spotted running inside the home and then barricaded himself inside the attic for a little over an hour. The suspect has been taken into custody without incident.
Second-degree murder charge filed for Roanoke shooting death
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of a man in southwest Roanoke. Anthony Hall, 29 of Roanoke, is being held in the Roanoke City Jail. About 8:25 a.m. October 28, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot...
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
