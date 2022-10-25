ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xkal
5d ago

You cannot curb violence if a person wants to do something they gonna do it what’s tougher than 20 years 30 life without parole like you cannot stop crime all you can do is show up before it happens or get the person off the street but nobody is changing anything here there or anywhere

WDBJ7.com

Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns with Republican candidates in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears campaigned for Republican candidates during a visit to Roanoke Saturday. The event at the Jefferson Center included 6th district Congressman Ben Cline and GOP candidates for Roanoke and Salem City Councils. The Lieutenant Governor encouraged Republicans to vote early. “Show up....
ROANOKE, VA
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Danville Mall employee and shopper react to shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Police released a correction to the name of the victim. Tyshais Dashawn King died in the shooting. EARLIER: Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person dead. It happened Saturday night inside a store in the Danville Mall.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police facing dispatcher staffing shortages

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are looking to fill open dispatcher positions for its headquarters based in Salem. It comes as staffing shortages are continuing to affect industries all across the Commonwealth. Holly Finney has been a dispatcher with the Virginia State Police for years. She explained...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for killing of Roanoke teen

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been extradited back to Virginia after being tracked to Houston, Texas for the killing of a teenage boy. Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, is charged with First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony for the death of 15-year-old Demarion Sanders.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia is accelerating social worker licensing process

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since the pandemic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley has stayed busy. More than 40 people are on the waitlist for counseling. “I think one of the beautiful things that had come out of the COVID pandemic is that people, the stigma around mental health is decreased,” said Family Service of Roanoke Valley Clinical Director Sarah Harig.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a killing at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been identified as 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney. Pinckney has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Maliciously Discharge a Firearm Within a Public Building, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm After Being Convicted of a Felony.
DANVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County homicide victim identified

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
WDBJ7.com

UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man. Police are looking for Curtis Harvey...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Update: Homicide suspect from Marshall Avenue SW incident named

Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the 900-block of Marshall Avenue SW. Officials say a man was found dead with critical gunshot wounds on the porch of the residence this morning. A suspect of spotted running inside the home and then barricaded himself inside the attic for a little over an hour. The suspect has been taken into custody without incident.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Second-degree murder charge filed for Roanoke shooting death

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of a man in southwest Roanoke. Anthony Hall, 29 of Roanoke, is being held in the Roanoke City Jail. About 8:25 a.m. October 28, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
VIRGINIA STATE

