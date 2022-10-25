Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Five-Star PF Ron Holland Includes UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 3
The Bruins will have to compete with Texas and Arkansas for the consensus top-12 player in the country.
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final five games of USC’s season
USC suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion to Utah last Saturday, 43-42. The No. 7 Trojans did not trail in the game until the final minute. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising scored a touchdown that pulled the Utes within a point with 48 seconds to go. On a gutsy call from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Rising scored again on a two-point conversion that ultimately gave the Utes the victory.
UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"
On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Sept. 20. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
LenDale White says he found bag full of cash in his apartment when he was at USC
The college football recruiting landscape has changed significantly in the past year with the NCAA allowing student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL). While it's still not completely transparent, we now have a better idea of the money floating around to lure top recruits ...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28
It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Whittier, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
easyreadernews.com
Mira Costa closes in on CIF title with win over Palos Verdes
Beat Mater Dei Saturday night and they’re in the CIF Finals. That’s the tantalizing reality for Coach Cam Green and his Mira Costa girls volleyball team after they defeated Palos Verdes in straight sets Tuesday night. Their goal all season has been to help Green win his first CIF title as a head coach, and now are just one win away from having that opportunity.
Palos Verdes Estates, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Food Beast
15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles
One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
3 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
Epic 30-Mile Jet Ski Trip to Catalina Island Certainly Has People Talking
It takes much longer than you'd expect.
signalscv.com
Saugus singer to share intimate evening of music at The Main
She released her fourth full-length album on Friday, has performed on Broadway and at the Radio City Music Hall in New York, and also at the Grand Ole Opry American country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee, but the 30-year-old Saugus resident has never performed in the Santa Clarita Valley — until now.
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
The Eight Best Indian Restaurants In Artesia
L.A. TACO is about to embark on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco or food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out five things you may not have known about Artesia’s history published earlier this week.
These New Restaurants Are About to Be LA’s Hottest Reservations
As the days get shorter and things finally cool off, there are more reasons than ever to explore LA’s ever-expanding foodie scene. As our recent brunch menu scope out revealed, plant-based dishes and menus continue to crop up everywhere, and will always have a place in this town. But a secret fusion pop-up and a Marina-side refresh showcase how much Los Angeles has to offer, both in terms of creativity and location. A rooftop stunner with views of the Hollywood sign and the new restaurant anchoring a historic hotel are also worth checking out this month.
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
foxla.com
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
