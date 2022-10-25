ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Clorox Recalls Cleaning Products That Could Make You Sick

Clorox is recalling several of its scented Pine-Sol cleaners due to risk of exposure to bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced in a news release shared on Tuesday (October 25). The recall includes Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents; All...
CBS Miami

Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria

MIAMI - If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink - stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant. The products recalled by the Oakland, California-based company also include scented CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said...
Complex

Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Over Contamination Concerns

Clorox has recalled millions of Pine-Sol units due to concerns over infection-causing bacteria. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the move Tuesday, saying there were eight multi-surface cleaning products that may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa—an environmental organism that can be harmful to humans. According to the agency, the bacteria is mostly found in soil and water, and can pose a serious risk to those with weakened immune systems.
GEORGIA STATE
Hot 104.7

Dump or Return your Pine-Sol Products. Bacteria Recall

It seems like every week we have a new product that has been recalled for one reason or another. Plastic where it shouldn't be, rubber in one product, metal shavings in another. Bacteria contaminating foods. How does this even happen?. This time it's Clorox Pine-Sol products. There is a recall....

