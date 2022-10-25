Read full article on original website
ESPN
Pac-12 commissioner says fans 'not in favor' of USC, UCLA move
SAN FRANCISCO -- USC's and UCLA's upcoming move to the Big Ten has not been popular with their supporters, according to Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff. Both USC and UCLA will become full members of the Big Ten in 2024 after an offseason move that changed the structure of college sports.
David Peevy, 4-star linebacker/edge-rusher, commits to USC Trojans over Oregon, Washington
The USC Trojans are back on the board with a key in-state commitment. This time it comes from San Diego, as Lincoln High School (California) four-star linebacker David Peevy announced his commitment to USC over fellow finalists Oregon and Washington: The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defender is rated a ...
Malachi Nelson, USC Trojans 5-star QB pledge, delivers 6 touchdowns in first quarter of huge win
Los Alamitos High School (California) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is one of the most talented football players in America. During Thursday night's 68-0 wIn over Fountain Valley, he showed why. Nelson threw five touchdown passes and ran in another in the first quarter alone before sitting ...
LenDale White says he found bag full of cash in his apartment when he was at USC
The college football recruiting landscape has changed significantly in the past year with the NCAA allowing student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL). While it's still not completely transparent, we now have a better idea of the money floating around to lure top recruits ...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28
It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ocsportszone.com
Orange and Santa Ana football teams clash again for league championship
Santa Ana football players take the field at Santa Ana Stadium earlier this season. (File photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Football players from Santa Ana and Orange high schools undoubtedly had the Friday, Oct. 28 game in the back of their minds the whole season. For good...
Whittier, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Palos Verdes Estates, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
spectrumnews1.com
Cappy's Cafe in Newport Beach gets high-tech makeover
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In the nook between the office full of monitors and the bustling kitchen of Cappy’s Cafe, Tim Campbell crouched enough for the face-recognition reader to capture his features. “I’m 6’4”, so it’s not easy,” the restaurant owner said. “It’s how we do payroll.”...
Epic 30-Mile Jet Ski Trip to Catalina Island Certainly Has People Talking
It takes much longer than you'd expect.
Food Beast
15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles
One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
nbc16.com
California men trafficking from California to Oregon are sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon announced Thursday that two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon. Officials say, 36-year-old Jack Scott Lewis of Los Angeles, was sentenced Wednesday to...
One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia
Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
Body found in suitcase in Indiana identified as 5-year-old Atlanta boy
ATLANTA, Ga. — A body found inside a suitcase in Indiana earlier this year has been identified as a 5-year-old boy from Atlanta. During a news conference on Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police said they have identified the boy as Cairo Jordan, who would have turned six earlier this week.
yovenice.com
Banners on 405 Near Howard Hughes Parkway One of Several Recent Westside Antisemitic Incidents
Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements. There has been a sudden and alarming uptick of racist and antisemitic activity on the Westside after Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements and actions this month. This past weekend, an antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense...
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
lbccviking.com
Thousands make way to PCC for Long Beach’s new swap meet
If you can ponder it, the 562 Flea swap meet will most likely have it. By the time the swap meet at the Pacific Coast Campus of Long Beach City College began, there were already over 3000 visitors in attendance. As they strolled through the maze of tents of small business owners, upbeat Latin music played and the aroma of tacos and Korean barbecue filled the air.
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in crash on freeway in Long Beach area
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A person died Thursday in a traffic crash on the Artesia (91) Freeway in the Long Beach area. The crash was reported about 9:25 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway near Cherry Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
ca.gov
California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
