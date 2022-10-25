ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Former DEI commissioner speaks out against County Executive’s claims

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YSrVO_0imVOTdV00

A former Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commissioner spoke out and responded to allegations of self-dealing made by the county executive.

Matt Harris, former DEI commissioner, said the commission handled the ARP funds correctly and said the claims made by the county executive are inaccurate. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said he is committed to creating a clean slate among the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

Davis said the commission has participated in a conflict of interest and said self-dealings have taken place.

“They never should’ve applied if those two individuals would’ve allocated money to five other organizations to which they don’t belong they would’ve been fine,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

County Executive calls for removal of two members of Erie Diversity commission

As a result, Davis has removed commissioner Adrienne Dixon, Gerald Blanks and Matt Harris from their positions. Harris said Davis has a right to vote him off the commission but said the claims are inaccurate.

“The work that we were doing, almost a little bit over a year, was good work in regard to those ARP dollars were designed to assist the BIPOC community. We were doing the right thing with those dollars,” said Matt Harris, founder, Eastside Renaissance.

Davis said using ARP dollars created a conflict of interest that he said goes against the bylines that created the commission.

“Article 72 that created the DEI commission section seven conflict of interest no member or employee of the commission shall acquire any financial interest in funds received Erie County,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Harris said the commission refrained from voting in the allocation of ARP funds in order to prevent this conflict.

“We did everything above board and if you read today’s paper, you see the Erie County solicitor acknowledges the same, and then the DEI commission solicitor, Tim Walkner, acknowledged the same,” Harris added.

Harris said the claims of self-dealing and improprieties are ridiculous but said everyone has their own opinion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Council Set to Once Again Vote on Project Resolve

Erie County Council is reportedly set to once again take up the County Executive's push to give millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money to a project at Penn State Behrend. The County Executive thinks the project could create a lot of jobs for the area moving forward. We're...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

County Executive continues DEI Commission reset, removing more appointees

Another shake-up for the Erie County Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission as the county executive removed more appointees. The Erie County executive has removed Commissioner Adrienne Dixon in an effort that he said continues to eliminate any improprieties among the DEI commission, but the chief administrative officer for the commission felt that they have been […]
erienewsnow.com

Another Diverse Erie Commissioner Removed

Another appointee to the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie, has been removed. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has removed Adrienne Dixon, who is a paid board member for the Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation (GEEDC), due to a conflict of interest. Diverse Erie awarded...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Three Erie County projects awarded millions in funding

Millions in federal grant money is being awarded to projects in Erie County. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has awarded three Erie County projects with $7.5 million worth of grants. A $3 million grant is going towards the Presque Isle Gateway District. “Streetlights to promote safety in the area at all hours of the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Council Reverses Course, Approves Grant for Riverfront Proposal

WARREN, Pa. – A week after Warren City Council voted to turn down a $170,000 DCNR grant as part of its riverfront proposal, they reversed course. During Monday’s special meeting, the council reviewed the motion for the grant, which failed by a 3-3 vote last week, with Councilman Maurice Cashman absent. On Monday, Cashman cast the deciding ‘yes’ vote, along with Mayor David Wortman, Phil Gilbert, and Jared Villella.
WFMJ.com

Trial delayed for Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot

A week after a defense attorney asked for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital, a federal judge has canceled a November 15 trial in the case. U.S. District Judge Royce Lambert on Monday granted...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Donated PPE to go to Erie Public Schools, Erie VA

The same group bringing tiny homes for veterans to Erie is helping another company donate needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the area. On Thursday, 24 pallets of various PPE was donated by Ocean State Job Lot, a company out of Rhode Island. The truck dropped off the PPE at the Erie Sports Center where […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Presque Isle Gateway project to receive $3 million state grant

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township and Presque Isle Gateway District Improvements project will receive $3 million in state grant funding. The funding is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used to improve pedestrian access, repave roadway, install decorative lighting, and install underground conduit along West 8th Street. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Report: Microplastics found in all Erie County streams

A recent study shows microplastics are contaminating local creeks. The report shows that there are microplastics in all streams in Erie County. After collecting data from 50 local creeks, PennEnvironment researchers say they are finding microplastics in the some of Pennsylvania’s cleanest streams. They report high levels of microplastics were found in both Crooked Creek […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy