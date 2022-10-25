EHCA celebrates Halloween with JET 24’s Tom Atkins at Elks Lodge

A local lodge is helping the Erie Homes for Children and Adults (EHCA) get into the Halloween spirit with a party.

Fran Milkowski, Elks Lodge 67’s president, said EHCA visits every Tuesday to use the lodge’s facilities, play games, and karaoke. The lodge welcomed the children and adults to dress in their best costumes, enjoy pizza, participate in karaoke with an Elvis tribute artist and had a special appearance by JET 24’s meteorologist Tom Atkins.

Milkowski said he was happy to continue providing a fun environment for children and veterans that come through their doors.

“We started way back in the 1800s taking care of families and children. We continue that mission today, and this Erie Homes for Children in youth are a big part of it,” said Fran Milkowski, president, Elks Lodge 67.

The Elks Lodge 67 looks forward to continuing its mission for all children and adults.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.