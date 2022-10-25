ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville News

Blue Ridge girls golfer Lindley Cox claims Class AAA individual golf state championship

By Joe Dandron, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXWFC_0imVOCsO00

For the first time in Blue Ridge High School history, a girls golfer can claim to be a state champion.

Senior Lindley Cox was a grinder Monday and Tuesday at The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina. She shot a 7-over-par 151 to win by two strokes over Chapman's Olivia Ireland (9-over 153) to claim the Class AAA individual state championship.

Cox carded a first round score of 75 on the first day and a 76 on Tuesday.

"The main reason she won, is she kept it together mentally," Blue Ridge coach Randy Cisson said Tuesday. "She could’ve folded.

"Mentally is what I would say is where she achieved the most."

GIRLS GOLF:Chesnee girls golf wins back-to-back state titles, Olivia Roberts is individual winner

SUPER 25:Upstate Super 25 high school football rankings entering Week 10: Gaffney nears No.1 spot

And he wasn't wrong. Cox won despite trailing by five strokes at the start of play on Tuesday. The first round leader shot five-over on the front nine and Cox stayed the course, literally, and fired a 37 to even it up. She shot 39 on the back-nine to hang on and win.

“She just really doesn’t have a weakness," Cisson said. "She hits it a long ways and her short game was good."

While Cox finished atop the leaderboard individually, Blue Ridge finished second as a team to Seneca, which won the girls golf team state championship for the first time in program history. Blue Ridge shot 660 across 36 holes to lose to Seneca, which shot 657 to win by three strokes.

Cox is the first girls golfer from the Greenville County School District to win the an individual golf title since Victoria Huskey of Travelers Rest won it in 2015. This season, Cox was Region 3-AAA girls golfer of the year. Her teammate and younger sister, Katelyn Cox, finished 8th overall and shot a 13-over-par 157 to finish with all-state honors. The sisters were the only girls golfers from the Greenville-area to finish with all-state honors in Class AAA

Travelers Rest shot 864 as a team, led by Rebekah Demars, who shot 202 for the tournament.

Joe Dandron covers high school sports for The Greenville News.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hononegah claims regional girls volleyball championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah claimed a NIC-10 championship this season in girls volleyball by going 18-0 in conference play. Thursday night Hononegah added another championship, a regional title. The Indians defeated Algonquin Jacobs 25-18, 25-23 to win the 4A Jefferson Regional. “That was an exciting game. I’m on cloud nine,” said Hononegah senior Molly Littlefield. “We’ve […]
ROCKTON, IL
Chowan Herald

Spear heading to state championships

EDENTON - High School tennis is a sport that takes six individuals scores/performance that is then collaborated as a team effort. The sport also allows those individuals to qualify and compete solely for themselves while representing their respective schools. John A. Holmes Aces’ Ellie Spear is that individual. She has shown throughout the seasons that she can hold her own and then drop her accomplishments into the team bucket as...
EDENTON, NC
The Stokes News

Sizemore advances to state championships Page’s storied career ends Cain, Stanley leads Cats to vi...

ELKIN – North Stokes junior Chandler Sizemore advanced to the 1A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Individual State Tennis Championships with her fourth-place finish in the 1A West Regional Finals at Elkin Municipal Park last week. […]PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday. […]KING – The...
KING, NC
Greenville News

Greenville News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy