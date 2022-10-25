Mayor Eric Adams parties at Angel Ball, dances to Chaka Khan

Is hizzoner trading in the ‘ nightlife mayor ‘ moniker for ‘showbiz president?’

Mayor Eric Adams danced the night away to Chaka Khan after giving a speech at Denise Rich’s annual Gabrielle’s Angel Ball in New York that had him sounding more like he was ready to run for Commander in Chief than fight crime in the city on Monday night.

He started the speech discussing the importance of the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for cancer research, but then shifted to the “American dream” by reminding guests at Cipriani Wall Street there was no, “French dream, or Polish dream, but dammit, there’s an American dream!”

He further explained “that dream comes alive when we say to ourselves during the darkest times that we’re going to dig deep and find reason and logic to those things, and [the] level of uncertainties that hovers over us every day.”

He later told the crowd, “it really broke my heart when I read a poll the other day that… said 52-percent of Americans would not defend this country if it’s attacked by foreign enemies. Well, you know what? I’m one of the 48-percenters because I start my day every day saying, `’I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.'”

He then launched into the full Pledge of Allegiance.

Adams also said it was “because of that dream” that “we’re able to [throw galas to fight cancer],” adding, “Your proceeds and donations will go to save the lives of people, and let’s be clear: It’s a blessing to live rich, but it’s a sin to die rich, so write another check.”

Sources told us the mayor attended an early birthday celebration for Hillary Clinton, who turns 75 on Wednesday, at the St. Regis with his partner Tracey Collins before hitting the gala solo.

Adams arrived to the ball with a security detail sans Collins. An event insider told us Adams, “was very easy to work with, and was like, ‘whatever you need me to do, I’ll do it.'”

Organizers expected him to be “in and out,” but the mayor stuck around after impressing the room with his speech.

Stars including Khan and Fat Joe, and director Lee Daniels, snapped photos with him, and Adams hung out with pals Star Jones, Camilla Olson and Harvey Spevak when he wasn’t swarmed by guests who pushed through crowd to take a pic.

Meanwhile, Adams stayed until the end dancing to DJ Cassidy, Khan and Joe’s performances. After Khan sang, he was overheard saying, “How is Fat Joe going to top that!”

The evening raised $2.8 million for cancer research.

One unfazed socialite, Nikki Haskell, who counts late Mayor David Dinkins as a former neighbor, told us at the gala of Adams: “I’ve never met [Adams] and I know all of the mayors! I have seen him at Zero Bond and he knows everyone’s name there!” She also added a plug for her latest projects by telling us, “By the way, Lee Daniels loves my TikToks, and Denise just bought some of NFTs.”