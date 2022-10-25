ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Here Are Grupo Frontera’s Viral Cover Hit ‘No Se Va’ Lyrics Translated to English

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

On April 28, Grupo Frontera unleashed a norteño version of “No Se Va,” a track that was originally recorded by Colombian pop group Morat in 2019 as part of their Balas Perdidas album.

The new version quickly converted the McAllen, Texas-based group into a viral sensation, especially on TikTok, earning them their first entry on a Billboard chart with the No. 12 debut on the Regional Mexican Digital Song Sales survey (dated Sept. 3). “No Se Va” later entered the Billboard Hot 100 the first week of October, becoming only the fifth regional Mexican song to enter the all-genre chart since its inception in 1958.

Whether you’re a fan of the original pop track or the norteño version, “No Se Va” tells the story of unforgettable love. See the complete lyrics translated into English below.

It’s so easy to fall in love
And so hard to forget you
Because you promised me a lifetime
And now that I look for you
You’re not here

And even if it hurts to see your photo
I’m training my broken heart
Just in case I find you tomorrow

I can’t fake it anymore
I call you and I can’t speak
Your memory doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave
Something in you wants to return
And something in me will find you
Your memory doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Stay here again
Stay all night long
Stay here again
Stay past midnight

Stay here again because my heart doesn’t forget
A love like yours can’t be forgotten
It doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Stay here again
Stay here forever
Stay here again
You’re my lost bullet

Stay here again because my heart doesn’t forget
A love like yours can’t be forgotten
It doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Lose my eyes when you dance
Feel a thousand kisses in the air
Was enough to convince me that if you leave

I’ll look for you even if it sounds crazy
From Bogota to Buenos Aires
How can I explain to you that I can’t forget

I can’t fake it anymore
I call you and I can’t speak
Your memory doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave
Something in you wants to return
And something in me will find you
Your memory doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Stay here again
Stay all night long
Stay here again
Stay past midnight

Stay here again because my heart doesn’t forget
A love like yours can’t be forgotten
And it doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

Stay here again
Stay here forever
Stay here again
You’re my lost bullet

Stay here again because my heart doesn’t forget
A love like yours can’t be forgotten
And it doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave, doesn’t leave

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Mariah Angeliq Struts Her Stuff During Hometown Miami Concert

Fresh off her announcement as the first mentor in the Billboard and Samsung Present NXT 2.0 singing competition, Mariah Angeliq brought her dance-ready catalog to her hometown of Miami for a show as part of Billboard Latin Music Week 2022. During the recent performance, which preceded a set by Bizarrap, the reggaeton singer took over the 305’s outdoor performance stage at Oasis Wynwood for an evening showcase, which included her hits, “Perreito,” and her colossal Karol G  collaboration, “El Makinon.” The affair saw La Princesa de Miami perform alongside four backup dancers in a black leather ensemble to a sold-out crowd....
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

Team Camila Singers Enter Battle With Whitney Houston Cover on ‘The Voice’

Peak Whitney Houston was impossible to beat. Clearly Andrew Igbokidi and Zach Newbould read the memo when they engaged in a Battle Tuesday night (Oct. 25) for NBC’s The Voice. The Team Camila singers went to work with Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” steering it into different territory. The pair stripped it down, creating a midtempo number with few clues to the shiny ‘80s original. “Zach your voice really shined,” enthused Gwen Stefani. “It was like an alternative sounding voice in a pop song. I like the contrast of that.” Igbokidi, she commented, had great range and unexpected runs. “And you are very...
Billboard

Latin Artist on the Rise: How Understanding His Sound Earned Lasso His First Billboard Hit

Lasso (real name: Andres Vicente Lazo Uslar) was 11 years old when he discovered his passion for music. One December his father, who was also a music aficionado, brought an electric guitar home. “My friends and I began learning how to play the guitar,” he tells Billboard. “We had no clue about music, but we somehow convinced our school to do a talent show so that we could perform.”  And that’s exactly when a then fifth-grader Lasso told his mother he wanted to pursue music for the rest of his life.  In 2012, the Venezuelan singer-songwriter unleashed his debut album Sin Otro...
Billboard

Kanye West’s Longtime Engineer Andrew Dawson Donating Royalties to Jewish Organizations

Kanye West longtime engineer Andrew Dawson is promising to donate his royalties for good, following West’s recent espousal of hate speech. In an Instagram post Tuesday (Oct. 25), Dawson pledged to make donations from his royalties to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as well as Jewish and Civil Rights organizations. “I have a resume I am proud of that represents decades of supporting the voices, visions, and creativity of talented artists,” Dawson wrote. “However, recent events compel me to be a supporter of more important voices at this time.” According to Dawson’s...
guitar.com

Johnny Depp shows off new custom ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp has been given a one-of-a-kind ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, which was designed and custom-made for him by luthier David Petillo. During his time away from acting, Johnny Depp has made waves in the music industry for his role alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry as part of The Hollywood Vampires. Most recently, however, the musician has been seen hitting the stage alongside guitar icon Jeff Beck, joining him for his current US tour.
Billboard

Anahi Teases Comeback With New Juan Gabriel Collaboration, ‘Dejame Vivir’: Listen

Anahí is making her official comeback to music with a new collaboration alongside Juan Gabriel.  The single—released posthumously, six years after Juanga’s passing—is a new version of his Rocío Dúrcal-assisted “Déjame Vivir” that launched in 1984. Almost 40 years later, the Mexican pop star gives it a modern EDM twist.  “Who’s excited to listen to it?” the singer asked her fans on Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 25), sharing a 15-second preview of the video that features both stars.  “Déjame Vivir,” which marks Anahí’s first official release since “Latidos” in 2020, follows El Divo de Juarez’s “Mía Un Año” released last month in collaboration...
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Recreates ‘Stripped’ Look on TikTok

Christina Aguilera is giving fans some Halloween costume inspiration by throwing it back to her famous Stripped days. The star took to TikTok this week to recreate a scene from her tour in support of her 2002 album, in which she’s telling a dancer onstage, “Just because my album’s name is Stripped, doesn’t mean that you can take my clothes off.” 2022 Xtina then shows off a Stripped-inspired look, complete with thick lashes and black and blonde streaked hair, as she struts around her house to a remix of her single, “Dirrty.” Last week, Aguilera took to social media to celebrate the 20th...
Billboard

Official HIGE DANdism’s ‘Subtitle’ Rises to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” rises 3-1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Oct. 26, increasing streams by over 50 percent from the week before. The theme of the Fuji TV drama series silent debuted at No. 3 last week with 9,905,2947 weekly streams and racked up 18,116,526 this week (No. 1 for the metric), jumping 54.7 percent to climb to the top of the chart. The track was also boosted by downloads (No. 2), video views and radio airplay (No. 4), while also coming in at No. 46 for Twitter mentions. Last week’s No. 1 song, Kenshi Yonezu’s “KICK BACK,” slips to...
Billboard

Manuel Turizo & Maria Becerra Break Down First-Ever Collab ‘Extasis’: Watch

Five months after releasing his mega-hit “La Bachata,” Colombian artist Manuel Turizo unleashes “Extasis” alongside Argentine songstress Maria Becerra. Marking their first collaborative effort, the track moves away from the tropical bachata genre and into an infectious Afrobeat style with urban fusions. Beyond its striking rhythm, both Turizo and Becerra’s vocals perfectly mesh, bringing to life a story about unconditional love and finding extasis (ecstasy) in the simple things in life. The single follows Turizo’s “La Bachata,” which is currently No. 1 on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart and in its sixth week at the top of the Tropical Airplay...
Billboard

Rihanna Fans Are Losing It Over ‘Lift Me Up’ Announcement: ‘We Made It Out the Drought!’

Rihanna had the Internet lit up when she announced her official return to music. While RiRi didn’t share plans for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, the singer is set to unveil her new single “Lift Me Up” from the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Friday (Oct. 28). The upcoming song was written by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Panther director Ryan Coogler as a tribute to the late Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 at age 43. The track will be released on the Ri’s Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.  “After speaking with Ryan and hearing...
Billboard

Adele Pours Out the Rose in Cheeky ‘I Drink Wine’ Music Video: Watch

It’s time to bust out the Whispering Angel, because Adele unveiled the music video for her latest single “I Drink Wine” on Wednesday (Oct. 26). In the amusing clip, directed by Joe Talbot, the songstress wears a sparkling gold gown as she floats along a river on an inner tube with a glass of wine in hand. Related Adele Calls Taylor Swift 'One of the Greatest Songwriters of Our Generation' 10/26/2022 “Why am I obsessing/ About the things I can’t control?/ Why am I seeking approval/ From people I don’t even know/ In these crazy times I hope to find/ Something I can...
Billboard

Celebrate Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ With New Augmented Reality Snapchat Lenses

Swifties now have a whole new way to take part in the Midnights fun. Snapchat teamed up with Taylor Swift and virtual communications company BLNK to create three custom augmented reality Lenses, which transports users to the gates of Big Ben in London or Grand Central Terminal in New York City to unlock a hidden Midnights experience all to the tune of “Anti-Hero.” The augmented reality experience will transform each clock face into Swift’s Midnights clock. Hands on each of the clocks will spin until they stop at midnight, and the entire structure will transform into a larger than life vinyl player, complete with...
Billboard

Rihanna Debuts ‘Lift Me Up’ Cover Art

Rihanna has the Internet in a frenzy yet again. The music superstar/beauty mogul has debuted the cover art for her new single “Lift Me Up” on social media, from the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie and song both arrive on Friday. “tonight… MIDNIGHT EST,” the singer captioned her post. “#LiftMeUp.” The arrival of the song was announced Wednesday, preceded by cryptic billboards around New York and a teaser post on social media, which included the forthcoming movie title splashed onscreen before highlighting the first “R” in “Forever.” Under the singer’s social media post, fans are expressing their excitement for...
NEW YORK STATE
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Bejeweled’

Taylor Swift called on her friends Haim, Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff and Dita Von Teese for her dazzling Cinderella-inspired music video for “Bejeweled,” featured on her 10th studio album, Midnights. “Midnight, what a storied and fabled hour… On this sparkling evening I’ll be releasing my twist on a fairytale we all know. The one about the girl and her step sisters and the clock striking 12…” she captioned her announcement of the video, featuring a photo of herself as the fairytale princess, sitting in a dark room wearing a worn down dress while sewing a glittery, midnight blue gown. “This video...
Billboard

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are ‘Sending Joy and Light’ for Baby Malti’s First Diwali

Love and light! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra both took to social media to celebrate the Indian holiday of Diwali with their daughter Malti. “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali,” the Jonas Brothers singer captioned his slideshow on Tuesday (Oct. 25) while placing a heart over Malti’s face to protect the baby’s privacy. Related Joe Jonas Teams Up With Khalid for 'Devotion' End Credit Song 'Not Alone': Hear a Teaser 10/26/2022 The actress added well wishes with a post of her own a day later, writing, “Love, peace and prosperity to...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy