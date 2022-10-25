ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

Roseburg City Council vacancy remains; application deadline extended

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has extended a deadline for applications to fill a City Council vacancy to Friday, Dec. 2, the City stated in a news release. The City Council has a vacancy after Councilor Sheri Moothart resigned Monday, Oct. 3, to focus on her new job, the City said.
ROSEBURG, OR
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale

UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Temporary lane closures in Coos Bay due to street repairs

COOS BAY, Ore. — Temporary lane closures will take place along North Wasson Street between Newmark and Schetter Avenue in Coos Bay due to street repairs, according to city officials. The City of Coos Bay has contracted Knife River Materials for street repairs on Michigan Avenue. The work will...
COOS BAY, OR
Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County

RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Herbicide spraying of pernicious weeds continues at Bastendorff Beach

COOS BAY, Ore. — Invasive weeds considered harmful by the Bureau of Land Management have covered about eight acres of Bastendorff Beach. BLM's Coos Bay District has taken action to get rid of the problem plants. The Coos Bay District of the Bureau of Land Management says right now...
COOS BAY, OR
Fire season ends today for Coos and Western Douglas counties

Fire season ends today for Coos and Western Douglas counties. Jef Chase of the Coos Forest Protective Association says both areas received enough rainfall in recent weeks to lower fire danger levels. Debris burning is now allowed for forest lands outside of city limits in both coverage areas, but Chase...
COOS COUNTY, OR
Escaped debris pile burns 2 acres in Riddle

RIDDLE, Ore. — Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Riddle Fire Protection District responded to an escaped debris pile burn on Council Creek Road in Riddle. "Upon arrival, rural responders took immediate action and had the 2-acre fire quickly extinguished," DFPA...
RIDDLE, OR
Semi-truck hits flagger's car on Highway 58; no injuries reported

East of Oakridge, over on Highway 58 at mile marker 32 a semi-truck hit where a flagger's car. The flagger's car was with a backhoe doing work on the side of the highway. ODOT confirms there are no injuries in this collision, and as of right now all lanes of Highway 58 are open.
OAKRIDGE, OR

