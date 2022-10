A former student killed two people and wounded seven others in a St Louis high school before police fatally shot him in a gunfire exchange Monday, authorities said. The big picture: The Central Visual and Performing Arts High School tragedy in the Missouri city was one of 581 mass shootings in 2022 where at least four people have been shot, not including the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO