Ahead of November, the City of Bryan is seeking votes for charter amendments
BRYAN, Texas — As November nears, two charter amendments are on the ballot for the City of Bryan, and the city wants your vote to get the amendments approved. City secretary and Chief of Elections Mary Lynn Stratta explained how they want to clean up the city's charter language for Propositions A and B for those living in Bryan.
Local candidates forum being held in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce will host a local candidates forum moderated by Scott DeLucia on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Brazos Center. At this event you will be able to hear from local candidates running for College Station...
Texas A&M Mays Business School to break ground on new Business Education Complex Friday, Oct. 28
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Mays Business School at Texas A&M announced Wednesday, Oct. 26 that a ground breaking ceremony would be held to commemorate the expansion of a new Business Education Complex (BEC). The ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. and will feature...
Update: Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan rescheduled
BRYAN, Texas — The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan event, originally planned for Oct. 28, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The event will still have all of the fun trick-or-treating, photo opportunities and costume contests as originally planned. For a more detailed list...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Wanda J. Watson, County Commissioner Precinct 4 candidate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wanda Watson, who first ran for office in 2019, has decided to run for the Precinct 4 County Commissioner's Seat in Brazos County. Watson is running against Timothy Delasandro for the position. We caught up with Watson at The Brew Coffeehouse in College Station where...
Castlegate Drive at Greens Prairie Road to close starting Thursday, Oct. 27
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announced Wednesday, Oct. 26 that Castlegate Drive at Greens Prairie Road will be closed for 3-4 weeks starting Thursday, Oct. 27. Additionally, Greens Prairie Road westbound from Castlegate Drive to Etonbury Avenue was reopened on Wednesday. The announcement isn't the...
Texas A&M introduces "Next Generation Aggie Network"
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M is investing millions to update it's current network with 6E technology over the next three years. This plan will develop in three different phases focusing on wireless access, network equipment and software. Students and faculty will be able to notice improvements throughout the...
Free pet microchips available at Sterling Subaru in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — Free microchips for pets are available at Sterling Subaru in Bryan Thursday, Oct. 27 until 6 p.m., according to the Aggieland Humane Society. For those who are unable to make it out to the event, another free microchip and rabies event will be held by the Bryan Animal Center on November 12 at Sue Haswell Memorial Park.
Bush Library 25th anniversary celebration to be held Friday, November 18
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be celebrating it's 25th anniversary on Friday, November 18. The celebration will feature free admission to the Bush Library from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Additionally, beginning at 5 p.m., there will be other entertainment features including bounce houses, food trucks, fireworks, and free cake.
Trunk-Or-Treat at Rudder High School this week
BRYAN, Texas — Rudder High School is hosting a Trunk-Or-Treat event for the community on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school. This event will be open to all members of the community and will have plenty of games, candy and more to go around, all for free.
Normalizing life with Alzheimer's through acceptance and love
BRYAN, Texas — As Alzheimer Awareness month approaches, one local facility that helps people adjust to living with the disease shared with KAGS how acceptance and humanizing makes adjusting to a new life with Alzheimer's easier. Sharing a meal, decorating a pumpkin, or simply holding hands are all ways...
New exhibit at Brazos Valley Museum explores the human-canine bond
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Museum is opening a new exhibit, Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection, that will be open from Nov. 18 to April 29. This exhibit will showcase the early domestication of dogs and their relationship with humans throughout the years. Viewers will also be able to learn about the role that dogs play in the service industry.
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Mike Southerland, Bryan Mayor candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Mike Southerland, a veteran and former member of the Bryan City Council, said that he has the position of Mayor comes down to knowing the details. Southerland is up against Bobby Gutierrez and Brent Hairston for the Bryan Mayor's race. We caught up with Southerland at...
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Frannie
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Frannie, a one-year-old Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted. Frannie loves to meet new people and be active outdoors. She is also great around other dogs and will happily turn a couple of toys into hours of fun through fetch and tug-of-war.
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Bryan Mayor candidate Brent Hairston
BRYAN, Texas — Brent Hairston, who has lived in the Bryan-College Station area since 1986, has decided to run for the Mayor of Bryan after years on the city council. Hairston is running against Bobby Gutierrez and Mike Southerland for the Bryan Mayor's race. We spoke with Hairston at...
Brazos County under burn ban until Jan. 25, 2023
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County officials have signed a burn ban for the county effective as of Tuesday, Oct. 25. The main prohibited action is the burning of combustible material that is outside of an enclosed environment that would normally act to contain these materials. Exceptions to the...
Christmas in College Station returns for 2022 holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Visit College Station and Santa's Wonderland have partnered to bring Christmas to town with fun family events from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31. The goal of these events is to bring in visitors from around the state and help boost the local economy in College Station. They want to do this by creating fun times and memories for those who visit.
College Station celebrates 84th birthday with 19-minute video of the city's history
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station celebrated its 84th year as an official city by releasing a 19-minute video detailing the history of the destination, giving an insight of what life was like for residents even before they voted to become a city in 1938. The...
Texas A&M football walk-out song changed to "Bonfire" instrumental by Childish Gambino
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork revealed Thursday, Oct. 27 that the new walk-out song for the Texas A&M football team will be "Bonfire" by Childish Gambino. The instrumentals to "Bonfire" are currently used to begin the third quarter at Kyle Field post-halftime. The news...
Warrant amnesty period returns to Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Fall warrant amnesty period is back in Brazos county as well as in the city of College Station. It started Tuesday, October 18 and will run through Friday, November 4th. According to the city of College Station, the city cleared 75 warrants valued at almost $20,000 last fall.
