College Station, TX

KAGS

Ahead of November, the City of Bryan is seeking votes for charter amendments

BRYAN, Texas — As November nears, two charter amendments are on the ballot for the City of Bryan, and the city wants your vote to get the amendments approved. City secretary and Chief of Elections Mary Lynn Stratta explained how they want to clean up the city's charter language for Propositions A and B for those living in Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Local candidates forum being held in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce will host a local candidates forum moderated by Scott DeLucia on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Brazos Center. At this event you will be able to hear from local candidates running for College Station...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Update: Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan rescheduled

BRYAN, Texas — The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan event, originally planned for Oct. 28, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The event will still have all of the fun trick-or-treating, photo opportunities and costume contests as originally planned. For a more detailed list...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Texas A&M introduces "Next Generation Aggie Network"

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M is investing millions to update it's current network with 6E technology over the next three years. This plan will develop in three different phases focusing on wireless access, network equipment and software. Students and faculty will be able to notice improvements throughout the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Free pet microchips available at Sterling Subaru in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Free microchips for pets are available at Sterling Subaru in Bryan Thursday, Oct. 27 until 6 p.m., according to the Aggieland Humane Society. For those who are unable to make it out to the event, another free microchip and rabies event will be held by the Bryan Animal Center on November 12 at Sue Haswell Memorial Park.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Bush Library 25th anniversary celebration to be held Friday, November 18

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be celebrating it's 25th anniversary on Friday, November 18. The celebration will feature free admission to the Bush Library from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Additionally, beginning at 5 p.m., there will be other entertainment features including bounce houses, food trucks, fireworks, and free cake.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Trunk-Or-Treat at Rudder High School this week

BRYAN, Texas — Rudder High School is hosting a Trunk-Or-Treat event for the community on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school. This event will be open to all members of the community and will have plenty of games, candy and more to go around, all for free.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Normalizing life with Alzheimer's through acceptance and love

BRYAN, Texas — As Alzheimer Awareness month approaches, one local facility that helps people adjust to living with the disease shared with KAGS how acceptance and humanizing makes adjusting to a new life with Alzheimer's easier. Sharing a meal, decorating a pumpkin, or simply holding hands are all ways...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

New exhibit at Brazos Valley Museum explores the human-canine bond

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Museum is opening a new exhibit, Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection, that will be open from Nov. 18 to April 29. This exhibit will showcase the early domestication of dogs and their relationship with humans throughout the years. Viewers will also be able to learn about the role that dogs play in the service industry.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Frannie

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Frannie, a one-year-old Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted. Frannie loves to meet new people and be active outdoors. She is also great around other dogs and will happily turn a couple of toys into hours of fun through fetch and tug-of-war.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Brazos County under burn ban until Jan. 25, 2023

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County officials have signed a burn ban for the county effective as of Tuesday, Oct. 25. The main prohibited action is the burning of combustible material that is outside of an enclosed environment that would normally act to contain these materials. Exceptions to the...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Christmas in College Station returns for 2022 holiday season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Visit College Station and Santa's Wonderland have partnered to bring Christmas to town with fun family events from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31. The goal of these events is to bring in visitors from around the state and help boost the local economy in College Station. They want to do this by creating fun times and memories for those who visit.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Warrant amnesty period returns to Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Fall warrant amnesty period is back in Brazos county as well as in the city of College Station. It started Tuesday, October 18 and will run through Friday, November 4th. According to the city of College Station, the city cleared 75 warrants valued at almost $20,000 last fall.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

