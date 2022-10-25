Read full article on original website
Beloved Unique Cedar Rapids Pizza Joint Permanently Closing Soon
There is shocking and sad news for patrons and fans of a beloved NewBo pizza joint that has been open since 2018. According to KCRG, the owners of Fong's Pizza, who also own the business in Des Moines, say they will close on November 5. In a statement to KCRG they said:
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Popular barbecue chain announces new Des Moines location
DES MOINES, Iowa — Changes are coming for a popular barbecue chain here in the Des Moines area. The owner of Jethro's has announced a new downtown location a block south of Wells Fargo Arena. That also means the Jethro's location near Drake University will not reopen. It has...
KCCI.com
Construction underway in Iowa on one of most accessible waterfront parks in the US
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Construction is now underway on what's being called one of the most accessible waterfront parks in the country. Polk County Conservation broke ground Wednesday afternoon at Easter Lake on the new Athene North Shore Recreation Area. It will include ramps to allow people with limited...
KCCI.com
Cyclones re-energize the run
Iowa State has lost four straight games, all by one score. It's evident that the Cyclones have issues offensively, as the team continues to hold the worst scoring offense in the Big 12. With injuries knocking out the Cyclone backfield, this bye week is just what the Clones might've needed.
KCCI.com
The Downtown Farmers' Market is about to turn spooky
DES MOINES, Iowa — Grab your ghouls and your perfect costume because things are getting spooky at the Downtown Farmers' Market this Saturday. The market will wrap up the final Saturday Market of the season with a Halloween theme. You are invited to wear costumes and take part in...
Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines Business Record
New Jethro’s BBQ location planned in downtown Des Moines
For years, entrepreneur and restaurant owner Bruce Gerleman has dreamed of opening a Jethro’s BBQ restaurant near downtown Des Moines’ Iowa Events Center, which before the pandemic attracted more than 1.1 million visitors annually. Next summer, that longtime dream will become reality. Gerleman purchased a 6,800-square-foot, two-story office...
KCCI.com
World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighty years after he was sent to Europe for World War II, Andrew Conn celebrated his 102nd birthday with friends at an assisted living facility in Grinnell. Conn was drafted at age 21, and he stayed in Europe from D-Day to the Battle of the...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Apology issued to Hoover High School over alleged racism after football game
DES MOINES, Iowa – A western Iowa school district is apologizing for what it called unsportsmanlike behavior following a football game against Des Moines Hoover High School last Friday. Hoover’s football coach Theo Evans said after the game at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, some of the fans attempted to start fights and taunted Hoover players […]
KCCI.com
Governor names Todd Jacobus as new Iowa Veterans’ Home Commandant
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has nominated Todd Jacobus, a retired Army colonel, to lead the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs. Jacobus has also been nominated to become the new Commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Jacobus served in the Army and National Guard for...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Downtown Des Moines apartment building sold for $18.6 million
A Denver, Colo.-based real estate investment group has purchased a midrise apartment complex at 660 E. Fifth St. in Des Moines, Polk County estate records show. Entities managed by VareCo paid $18.65 million for the property, which includes an 11-story apartment building. The building, called the Lyon, includes 125 apartment units, information on the county assessor’s office shows.
kniakrls.com
Mountain Lion Spotted in Indianola, DNR Safety Tips
With a confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Indianola, the Iowa DNR wants to pass along safety tips in the rare event of an interaction. Iowa DNR Fur Biologist Vince Evelsizer tells KNIA News encountering a mountain lion is a rare event, and if you are planning on taking advantage of the trails and parks in Warren County, keep safety in mind.
KCCI.com
WATCH: Iowa police officers and firefighters get into the Halloween spirit
JOHNSTON, Iowa — First responders hosted a trick-or-treating event Wednesday evening at the Johnston Fire Station. A lot of children showed off their costumes. But it was also a learning experience for the young ones. "This is a great opportunity for the kids to come out, meet an officer...
KCCI.com
Iowa CCI calls for end to racial profiling by DMPD in Wednesday meeting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ending racial profiling by Des Moines police was top of mind for the Iowa CCI on Wednesday. The central Iowa organization called for the police department to be more transparent in their policing. Iowa CCI says Black and brown residents are more likely to be...
Agriculture Online
Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek
A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
KCCI.com
Snowplow training underway in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — While area hospitals prepare for winter illnesses, the city of Des Moines is getting ready for winter weather. The city started its snowplow training on Monday. It's going on all week at Des Moines Public Works. Last year, our first significant storm wasn't until the...
KCCI.com
Residency requirement for Iowa lawmakers is difficult to enforce
With under two weeks to go before the midterm elections, KCCI investigates wanted to know if candidates moved due to redistricting are living in their new district. A collaboration with our news partners, KCRG TV-9, looked to see if candidates in the state were doing just that. Senate President Jack...
KCCI.com
New firetruck ready to respond in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Pleasant Hill's newest firetruck is now ready to roll and respond to emergencies. On Tuesday, the department held what is called a "push-in" ceremony. It's a long-standing tradition for fire departments dating back to the 1800s. Crews would return from a call on horse-drawn equipment...
