wtvy.com
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE:. The owner of an Ashford peanut mill died Tuesday when he was accidentally struck by a tractor at his business. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified him as Glenn Pate, 68. “Mr. Pate and another man were attempting to hook up a couple of peanut...
wtvy.com
Road closure for Ice and Lights
Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Web Extra Brad's Bit Joel Waller. Waller also helps with announcing during Ashford's football games, as well as lends a helping hand to the band.
wtvy.com
News 4 counts down to Miracle on Foster kickoff with area schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We’re just five days away from our Miracle on Foster kickoff with schools across the Wiregrass. Schools have one month to collect non-perishable goods to donate to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. News 4 gives a prize to the class who donates the most. Mulkey...
wtvy.com
Race maps revealed for "Run the Circle"
City of Enterprise in search of veterans nominations. Updated: 1 hour ago. The City of Progress is preparing for a day
wtvy.com
Three Habitat houses hope to be finished for the holidays
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity is working on three big projects to help families in the community. Two of these are home renovations in Dothan. The other is building a new house in Ozark. The social club working with Habitat, called Krewe of Kolosee, is completely...
wtvy.com
NEWS4NOW: Wiregrass Weekends
A portion of North Foster Street and East Troy Street will be closed to all parking beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30 as part of the installation for the Ice & Lights Skating Rink.
wtvy.com
Portion of North Foster and East Troy Streets to close for Ice Rink installation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of North Foster Street and East Troy Street will be closed to all parking beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30 as part of the installation for the Ice & Lights Skating Rink. The affected area will be the 200 block of North...
wdhn.com
Dothan Housing Authority hosts Landlord Symposium November 3rd
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On November 3rd, the Dothan Housing Authority hosts a landlord symposium. The symposium will be held at the Double Tree at 2740 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. It will start at 10:30 and end at 3:00 p.m. Following the symposium, DHA is also hosting a...
2 People Died, 1 Injured In A Car Crash In Decatur County (Bainbridge, GA)
Decatur County Officials responded to a car crash that claimed two lives and injured another. The crash happened on Tuesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 27 North. According to the police, the car was traveling at a high speed on the highway when it veered off the road. It struck a tree before catching fire.
“I will continue to be a better person moving forward.” Dothan football HC suspended for a week following a viral incident
Dothan's Head Football Coach, Jed Kennedy will not be on the sidelines Friday after an incident led to his week-long suspension and a video that took social media by storm.
wtvy.com
Ashford pride earns man “Silent Heroes” award
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Like many Wiregrass communities, Ashford is close-knit. It wouldn’t be possible without those who go above and beyond. From yard work to performances, one lifelong resident is on a mission to make sure everyone both young and old gets the most out of their hometown. His efforts have made him this month’s silent hero.
wtvy.com
2022 Run the Circle maps unveiled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The race maps for the 4th Run the Circle event, also known as the Dothan Running Festival, have been unveiled. Runners are set for an exciting two days of races set for Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Saturday’s festivities will get underway with the...
wtvy.com
City of Enterprise in search of veterans nominations
The Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity is working on three big projects to help families in the community.
wtvy.com
Blowback over controversial punishment of DHS coach
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones are holding a press conference on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Dothan Wolves football coach Jed Kennedy.
Alabama: Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
wtvy.com
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made when this year’s Miss National Peanut Festival was crowned for the 78th year. “I was shocked,” expresses Jakia Pearson, Miss National Peanut Festival. “I dropped to my knees. In the video you just see me drop and I’m like wow, God put me in this position and I’m thankful for it.”
wtvy.com
City demolishes 60 year old water tower on Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise Wildcats volleyball on the prowl for a blue map at state. Jerica Knight is assisting 9-12 graders with everything related to job and college readiness.
wtvy.com
School food drive to kick off Miracle on Foster food drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - WTVY is gearing up for the 10th annual Miracle on Foster food drive for the holiday season. The campaign is set to begin with the third annual school food drive competition. The drive begins on Tuesday, November 1 and will run through Friday, December 2. For...
wdhn.com
Yellowstone guest star appearing at Dothan Pet and Equine Expo
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Jeffers is having a Pet and Equine Expo with a special guest attending the event. On November 18-19, Jeffers will have a Pet and Equine Expo and tent sale from vendors across the country that will be sharing new products and information. Champion Barrel Racer,...
wtvy.com
Ozark City Schools delay buses
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City Schools may be experiencing bus delays due to the rise in flu cases. In a Facebook post, Ozark City Schools said that buses may be delayed or running double routes for the next few days. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as...
