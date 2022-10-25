ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashford, AL

wtvy.com

Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE:. The owner of an Ashford peanut mill died Tuesday when he was accidentally struck by a tractor at his business. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified him as Glenn Pate, 68. “Mr. Pate and another man were attempting to hook up a couple of peanut...
ASHFORD, AL
wtvy.com

Road closure for Ice and Lights

DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

News 4 counts down to Miracle on Foster kickoff with area schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We’re just five days away from our Miracle on Foster kickoff with schools across the Wiregrass. Schools have one month to collect non-perishable goods to donate to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. News 4 gives a prize to the class who donates the most. Mulkey...
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Race maps revealed for "Run the Circle"

DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Three Habitat houses hope to be finished for the holidays

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity is working on three big projects to help families in the community. Two of these are home renovations in Dothan. The other is building a new house in Ozark. The social club working with Habitat, called Krewe of Kolosee, is completely...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

NEWS4NOW: Wiregrass Weekends

A portion of North Foster Street and East Troy Street will be closed to all parking beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30 as part of the installation for the Ice & Lights Skating Rink. Talking Rain's 3rd Annual Howl-O-Ween Dog costume contest. Talking Breast Cancer Awareness with Kimberly...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Housing Authority hosts Landlord Symposium November 3rd

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On November 3rd, the Dothan Housing Authority hosts a landlord symposium. The symposium will be held at the Double Tree at 2740 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. It will start at 10:30 and end at 3:00 p.m. Following the symposium, DHA is also hosting a...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ashford pride earns man “Silent Heroes” award

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Like many Wiregrass communities, Ashford is close-knit. It wouldn’t be possible without those who go above and beyond. From yard work to performances, one lifelong resident is on a mission to make sure everyone both young and old gets the most out of their hometown. His efforts have made him this month’s silent hero.
ASHFORD, AL
wtvy.com

2022 Run the Circle maps unveiled

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The race maps for the 4th Run the Circle event, also known as the Dothan Running Festival, have been unveiled. Runners are set for an exciting two days of races set for Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Saturday’s festivities will get underway with the...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

City of Enterprise in search of veterans nominations

ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Blowback over controversial punishment of DHS coach

DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made when this year’s Miss National Peanut Festival was crowned for the 78th year. “I was shocked,” expresses Jakia Pearson, Miss National Peanut Festival. “I dropped to my knees. In the video you just see me drop and I’m like wow, God put me in this position and I’m thankful for it.”
SLOCOMB, AL
wtvy.com

City demolishes 60 year old water tower on Boll Weevil Circle

ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

School food drive to kick off Miracle on Foster food drive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - WTVY is gearing up for the 10th annual Miracle on Foster food drive for the holiday season. The campaign is set to begin with the third annual school food drive competition. The drive begins on Tuesday, November 1 and will run through Friday, December 2. For...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Yellowstone guest star appearing at Dothan Pet and Equine Expo

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Jeffers is having a Pet and Equine Expo with a special guest attending the event. On November 18-19, Jeffers will have a Pet and Equine Expo and tent sale from vendors across the country that will be sharing new products and information. Champion Barrel Racer,...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ozark City Schools delay buses

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City Schools may be experiencing bus delays due to the rise in flu cases. In a Facebook post, Ozark City Schools said that buses may be delayed or running double routes for the next few days. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as...
OZARK, AL

