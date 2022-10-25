ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater Center expands winter activities

By Your704 Staff
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The Whitewater Center will once again transform its upper pond into an ice skating rink this fall, and debut several new activities and programs as well this season.

A new “Lights” exhibition, featuring more than 50 illuminated installations, will be on display along a half-mile walking trail and be integrated into two suspension bridges that will connect to a new activity area.

The new suspension bridges are over 600 feet in length and rise over 60 feet above the canyon below.

In addition, a new outdoor pond hockey league will begin in January. The league follows a 3-on-3 format with a regular season competition and playoff structure. League registration is now open and available online.

Other activities on the calendar include culinary events such as Zipline & Dine and Skate & Date, year-round yoga, and more races and competitions, including We Believe — Santa 5K and Dog Jog (Dec. 10), New Year’s Eve 5K and 10K (Dec. 31), and the Dog Days of Winter festival (Feb. 11).

“Whitewater is pleased to announce a number of new experiences in 2022, including the suspension bridges, hockey league, adventure dining series and the reimagined ‘Lights’ trail,” said Jesse Hyde, brand director of Whitewater. “The team has been working hard to create new forms of engagement at the Center for the upcoming season and beyond. We are excited to show the public new ways to come together and play outside.”

According to the center’s website, the ice skating rink will be open from mid-November through mid-February and cost $25.

“Lights” will be available in the evenings from mid-November through mid-February, and is free and open to all ages. The bridges are free to the public as well.

For more information, go to center.whitewater.org.

