New Bern, NC

New Bern ends regular season on top of Touchdown Friday poll

By Brian Bailey
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern High School is off this week after wrapping up the Big Carolina Conference regular season title. The Bears also wrapped up the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll, finishing No. 1 for the 11th straight week.

The Bears began the preseason as the No. 1 team and have held that top spot all season, sporting a 10-0 record going into their off week and ahead of the state playoffs. New Bern is playing its best football down the stretch, outscoring J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley in the final two games of the regular season by a combined 103-7 score.

Here is the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll for Week 11. There will be one more poll next week:

WNCT

WNCT

