Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

Attempted Murder of Cop Conviction Overturned

INDIANAPOLIS — Once found guilty of attempted murder, one man has had his conviction overturned. The Court of Appeals of Indiana has overruled Andrew McQuinn’s guilty conviction for an attempted murder of a Bargerstown Police Officer. The court ruled that there was disputed evidence of McQuinn’s intentions when firing the gun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Michael Barnett acquitted on all charges following neglect trial

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Three years after the case was opened, a Tippecanoe County jury found a man not guilty on four neglect charges in connection to his adopted daughter. Michael Barnett was acquitted of neglect of a dependent, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit neglect of a dependent.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Indy man arrested for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis. Police say Charles Kirby, 45, of Indianapolis, was part of a drug conspiracy between April 2019 and May 2019 with Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas. According to court documents, they all planned to distribute 2,354 grams of heroin-fentanyl mixture in Indianapolis. That’s just over five pounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

4 drug traffickers get federal prison sentences for trying to deliver more than 2 kilos of heroin-fentanyl mixture to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is the latest member of a heroin trafficking network to be sentenced to federal prison. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana announced Charles Kirby, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison following a three-day jury trial. He was convicted of heroin trafficking conspiracy and attempted possession […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Shot & Killed by Lawrence PD After Chase, Questions Remain Unanswered

LAWRENCE, Ind. — The man shot by Lawrence police Thursday afternoon has died from his injuries. He was shot just one time, says Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff. Lawrence police say the shooting happened just before 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon. Police spotted what they believed to be a stolen car and tried to pull the suspect over, but he chose to not pull over, which caused a chase. The suspect crashed his car, and just a few moments later, he was shot.
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

Father found not guilty of neglect, after accused of abandoning adopted daughter

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Michael Barnett, the father accused of abandoning his adopted daughter in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada has been found not guilty of neglect. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching the verdict Thursday. Michael and Kristine Barnett were charged in 2019 after their adopted daughter, who is from Ukraine and has […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. In the lawsuit, Deputy Michael Thomas cites his involvement in the […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
iustv.com

Bloomington man arrested and charged with kidnapping wife

A Bloomington man faces charges of kidnapping, domestic battery, and intimidation after police say he allegedly kidnapped his wife who later jumped out of a moving vehicle. Wade Jackson, 61, is accused of taking his wife from an apartment and beating her after she told him she wanted a divorce.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

