LAWRENCE, Ind. — The man shot by Lawrence police Thursday afternoon has died from his injuries. He was shot just one time, says Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff. Lawrence police say the shooting happened just before 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon. Police spotted what they believed to be a stolen car and tried to pull the suspect over, but he chose to not pull over, which caused a chase. The suspect crashed his car, and just a few moments later, he was shot.

LAWRENCE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO