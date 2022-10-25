Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing at Dollar General
"This is another example of another young man who does something stupid and has access to a weapon," Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner said.
One of four charged in death of Meliton Salazar found guilty
One of the four people charged in the October 2019 death of Meliton Salazar has been convicted of murder.
WIBC.com
Attempted Murder of Cop Conviction Overturned
INDIANAPOLIS — Once found guilty of attempted murder, one man has had his conviction overturned. The Court of Appeals of Indiana has overruled Andrew McQuinn’s guilty conviction for an attempted murder of a Bargerstown Police Officer. The court ruled that there was disputed evidence of McQuinn’s intentions when firing the gun.
Charges filed in connection with October 12 homicide on Denny Street
An Indianapolis man has been arrested and charged with murder following the Oct. 12 shooting death of Anthony Myers Sr.
Woman tied to string of October robberies previously charged in April spree
A woman arrested in connection with a string of bank robberies this month was previously charged in several other robberies at different banks back in April, court documents reveal.
Appeals court drops attempted murder conviction for man accused of shooting at Bargersville officer
INDIANAPOLIS — A state appellate judge has overturned an attempted murder conviction for a man accused of shooting at a Bargersville police officer in 2020. According to a ruling in the Court of Appeals of Indiana, the trial court in the 2021 trial of Andrew McQuinn gave the jury instructions “that invaded the province” to […]
wrtv.com
Michael Barnett acquitted on all charges following neglect trial
TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Three years after the case was opened, a Tippecanoe County jury found a man not guilty on four neglect charges in connection to his adopted daughter. Michael Barnett was acquitted of neglect of a dependent, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit neglect of a dependent.
WISH-TV
Docs: Indy man arrested for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis. Police say Charles Kirby, 45, of Indianapolis, was part of a drug conspiracy between April 2019 and May 2019 with Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas. According to court documents, they all planned to distribute 2,354 grams of heroin-fentanyl mixture in Indianapolis. That’s just over five pounds.
IN Dept. of Correction investigating death of Plainfield Correctional offender
The Indiana Department of Correction is investigating how an offender at the Plainfield Correctional Facility was able to obtain drugs that ultimately killed him.
DOJ: Indy man who robbed same Circle K three times sentenced to 25 years
Devonte Bailey, age 24, pleaded guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
4 drug traffickers get federal prison sentences for trying to deliver more than 2 kilos of heroin-fentanyl mixture to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is the latest member of a heroin trafficking network to be sentenced to federal prison. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana announced Charles Kirby, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison following a three-day jury trial. He was convicted of heroin trafficking conspiracy and attempted possession […]
cbs4indy.com
Jury finds Indy man guilty of killing 19-year-old in gun sale meetup
INDIANAPOLIS — After a two-day trial, a jury found Dashawn Williams guilty of shooting and killing a 19-year-old after the two met up via social media in order to sell a gun. Dashawn Williams, 21, is convicted of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. He faces between...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting
An Investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting involving the Lawrence Police Department.
WIBC.com
Man Shot & Killed by Lawrence PD After Chase, Questions Remain Unanswered
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The man shot by Lawrence police Thursday afternoon has died from his injuries. He was shot just one time, says Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff. Lawrence police say the shooting happened just before 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon. Police spotted what they believed to be a stolen car and tried to pull the suspect over, but he chose to not pull over, which caused a chase. The suspect crashed his car, and just a few moments later, he was shot.
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP identifies boy’s body found in suitcase, warrant out for mother, woman arrested
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Indiana State Police announced the arrest of one woman, and a warrant for the mother of a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April. “It’s a bittersweet day,” said Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police. There...
Taxpayers spent $330,000 to defend man accused of killing Lt. Aaron Allan
When a prosecutor files death penalty charges in Indiana, that decision comes with a hefty price tag.
Father found not guilty of neglect, after accused of abandoning adopted daughter
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Michael Barnett, the father accused of abandoning his adopted daughter in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada has been found not guilty of neglect. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching the verdict Thursday. Michael and Kristine Barnett were charged in 2019 after their adopted daughter, who is from Ukraine and has […]
Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. In the lawsuit, Deputy Michael Thomas cites his involvement in the […]
iustv.com
Bloomington man arrested and charged with kidnapping wife
A Bloomington man faces charges of kidnapping, domestic battery, and intimidation after police say he allegedly kidnapped his wife who later jumped out of a moving vehicle. Wade Jackson, 61, is accused of taking his wife from an apartment and beating her after she told him she wanted a divorce.
Man killed in shooting in Muncie, at least 1 detained
A man was killed in a shooting early Monday in a residential area of Muncie, according to the Muncie Police Department.
