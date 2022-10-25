ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

KWCH.com

WSU Tech training programs are tuition-free due to workforce needs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A full-ride scholarship program will be offered by WSU Tech to help address the need for hiring in the aviation and manufacturing sectors throughout the region. The Wichita Promise scholarship program offers 8- to 10-week training schedules in high-demand careers and guaranteed job interviews. Classes begin in January 2023 and WSU Tech says students who complete the program will leave with a certificate, job opportunities, and no college debt.
WICHITA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First,...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Newton City Commission approves new park

NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission approved final plans at their meeting this week for a new public wetlands park. The Kansas Alliance for Wetlands and Streams (KAWS) has been working with Newton, the R. Michael Rhoades Foundation, and various other partners over the past two years to develop the new park.
NEWTON, KS
KAKE TV

'Kansas Speaks' survey could offer glimpse into what voters are thinking as election draws near

Wednesday marked the third day of early in-person voting in Sedgwick County, so far around 1,600 voters have already cast their ballot according to the County Election Office. For those who have come out early, it can be a different motivation depending on who you ask. Dale Tanner says "there are a couple of issues that are on the on the agenda that I wanted to make sure I voted for, which was retaining the judges that are in the supreme court in Kansas."
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The Walt’s Klassics building is on the move to downtown Wichita

Many readers have been chiming in that they saw the Walt’s Klassics building at 616 S. Tyler Road being transported. What you saw wasn’t an alien scene out of Independence Day. The move has been planned for months and is part of a grand plan to open a new restaurant in downtown Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

New Project to Bring Jobs to Salina

Though construction has already started, officials Tuesday morning ceremoniously broke ground on a multi-million dollar, senior living campus in Salina which they say “will look towards the future for Kansas seniors”. Cedarhurst of Salina, located at 2601 S Ohio Street, will offer 76 units, including 54 Assisted Living...
SALINA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show

TOPEKA — Derek Schmidt’s lies about a nonexistent connection between Gov. Laura Kelly and a Wichita drag show are being amplified through unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters. Schmidt, the GOP candidate for governor, has used a false story from a U.K. tabloid to attack his Democratic rival as their bitter campaign enters the final […] The post Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Charges filed in Reno County rape case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
RENO COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Textron begins construction on Wichita expansion project

Textron Aviation had a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for an expansion of its parts distribution facility in west Wichita. The company is expanding the facility by 180,000 square feet to provide more warehouse storage and office space for current and future growth. The facility will provide better support to customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft.
WICHITA, KS

