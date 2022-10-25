Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
WSU Tech training programs are tuition-free due to workforce needs
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A full-ride scholarship program will be offered by WSU Tech to help address the need for hiring in the aviation and manufacturing sectors throughout the region. The Wichita Promise scholarship program offers 8- to 10-week training schedules in high-demand careers and guaranteed job interviews. Classes begin in January 2023 and WSU Tech says students who complete the program will leave with a certificate, job opportunities, and no college debt.
Kansas Speaks: One in two Kansans’ mental health impacted since pandemic, poll finds
That’s according to findings from a statewide poll by Fort Hays State University released Tuesday. WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — About 50% of Kansans said their mental health has been impacted since the pandemic. That’s according to a new poll by Fort Hays State University’s Docking Institute of Public Affairs. Half of those surveyed also said their […]
Wichita wins big at state restaurant awards, can claim state’s Restaurateur of the Year
Wichita also is home to the 2022’s Hot New Concept and its latest Hall of Fame member
Kansas teacher to retire after 59 years
If you ask John Brown, 80, where he is happiest, he'd likely say Hutchinson High School. After 59 years, he will finish his career with the Hutchinson School District in February 2023.
KAKE TV
'That will kind of crush me': Wichita resident hoping $20K in student loans will be forgiven
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is in limbo. More than 22 million borrowers who applied are hoping for up to $20,000 in debt relief. The administration was going to start forgiving loans as early as this past Sunday but a Federal Appeals Court...
fourstateshomepage.com
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First,...
Wichita soccer community mourns the ‘puzzling’ death of 21-year-old Newman men’s player
Austin Madubuike scored his first goal of the season, then suffered a medical episode on the ride home. Eight days later, he died.
Newton City Commission approves new park
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission approved final plans at their meeting this week for a new public wetlands park. The Kansas Alliance for Wetlands and Streams (KAWS) has been working with Newton, the R. Michael Rhoades Foundation, and various other partners over the past two years to develop the new park.
KAKE TV
'Kansas Speaks' survey could offer glimpse into what voters are thinking as election draws near
Wednesday marked the third day of early in-person voting in Sedgwick County, so far around 1,600 voters have already cast their ballot according to the County Election Office. For those who have come out early, it can be a different motivation depending on who you ask. Dale Tanner says "there are a couple of issues that are on the on the agenda that I wanted to make sure I voted for, which was retaining the judges that are in the supreme court in Kansas."
garnett-ks.com
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
wichitabyeb.com
The Walt’s Klassics building is on the move to downtown Wichita
Many readers have been chiming in that they saw the Walt’s Klassics building at 616 S. Tyler Road being transported. What you saw wasn’t an alien scene out of Independence Day. The move has been planned for months and is part of a grand plan to open a new restaurant in downtown Wichita.
ksal.com
New Project to Bring Jobs to Salina
Though construction has already started, officials Tuesday morning ceremoniously broke ground on a multi-million dollar, senior living campus in Salina which they say “will look towards the future for Kansas seniors”. Cedarhurst of Salina, located at 2601 S Ohio Street, will offer 76 units, including 54 Assisted Living...
Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show
TOPEKA — Derek Schmidt’s lies about a nonexistent connection between Gov. Laura Kelly and a Wichita drag show are being amplified through unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters. Schmidt, the GOP candidate for governor, has used a false story from a U.K. tabloid to attack his Democratic rival as their bitter campaign enters the final […] The post Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Charges filed in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
KWCH.com
Audit report: No evidence missing following storage-related concern with Wichita Police Department
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New information came to light Wednesday night regarding concerns about where Wichita police store evidence. FactFinder 12 obtained an internal audit that shows, at least currently, the City of Wichita says there is no missing evidence. Last month, Wichita city leaders addressed concerns about potential problems...
kfdi.com
Textron begins construction on Wichita expansion project
Textron Aviation had a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for an expansion of its parts distribution facility in west Wichita. The company is expanding the facility by 180,000 square feet to provide more warehouse storage and office space for current and future growth. The facility will provide better support to customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft.
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
KCTV 5
Wichita woman ordered to repay Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims
WICHITA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 59-year-old Wichita woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday. Cynthia Fisher was sentenced Tuesday on felony charges of making a false claim,...
New development in deadly hit-and-run case outside Arrowhead could be potential game-changer
A 19-year-old man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside Arrowhead Stadium last year is back in court.
One of Wichita’s Taco Tico restaurants has closed, but owner says he might look south
The restaurant closed on Oct. 15.
