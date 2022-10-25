ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Early Voting Period getting underway

By Conor Doherty
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Early Voting kicks off and anyone can vote early. All you need is a valid form of identification to vote.

Forms of identification include a West Virginia driver’s license, US passport, WV registration card, utility bill or a bank/debit card.

Marie Hill is Deputy Clerk for Elections in Mercer County. She says that there are advantages voting early can provide people.

“Well it’s just, a lot of people have already decided that they’re gonna go ahead and cast their ballot and just in case something should come up, bad weather conditions, they’re gonna be out of town, surgery or something like that, they have the opportunity to go ahead and do it now,” said Hill.

Early voting goes until November 5th. Poll workers must remain neutral which means they can not answer any questions about the ballot.

