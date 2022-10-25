Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has thrown fans right into the thick of things as it adapts the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and the newest episode has teased how big of a threat the Quincies see Ichigo Kurosaki as! The first couple of episodes of the new series have been spent reintroducing Ichigo and his group of friends to anime, but have also revealed that there's a brand new threat making their moves on both Hueco Mundo and the Soul Society. As fans soon discovered, however, this new enemy is actually quite familiar to Ichigo and the others.

1 DAY AGO