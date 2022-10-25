Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Anime News: ‘Chainsaw Man’ sees gigantic sales spike, new series revealed from ‘One Punch Man’ creator and an anime affair comes to light
A lot of the time, anime owes the vast majority of its success to the manga source material, but the script has been somewhat flipped today with a popular anime series leading to rocketing sales for the manga it adapted. If you’re a fan of One Punch Man, you may...
ComicBook
Sword Art Online's New Movie Takes Over the Box Office
Sword Art Online has earned its spot as a top Isekai series, with its protagonist, Kirito, finding himself dropped into virtual worlds where dying in the game will normally mean losing his life in the real world. While the television series hasn't revealed plans to return following Alicization, the latest film, Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night, has taken the top spot in Japan's box office by taking viewers back to the past of the popular anime franchise.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Chainsaw Man is now carving through the Fall with its premiere anime season, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans love Aki Hayakawa! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been met with an equally as impressive fervor as the first few episodes of the series thus far have been spent introducing fans to the dark world surrounding its tragic main hero, Denji. Helping this along is the one who will be keeping an eye on him moving forward, Aki, as their team starts taking on the terrifying devils that continue to attack people.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Promo Teases the Manga's Big Comeback
Hunter x Hunter has been out of the spotlight for a hot minute, but it will not be out of sight much longer. Earlier this year, fans were told Yoshihiro Togashi was preparing to resume publishing the manga, and it will hit shelves in a week's time. And now, a new promo has gone live hyping the return of Hunter x Hunter and its ongoing arc.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Releases First Light Novel in the U.S.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba may have ended its manga some time ago, but that doesn't mean its heroes have been laid to rest. The franchise lives on thanks to Demon Slayer's hugely popular anime, and of course, the series has several light novel translations in the works. So at last, fans will be happy to hear the series' first light novel is now available stateside.
otakuusamagazine.com
Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle Manga Goes on Hiatus Until Spring 2023
Yukito Kishiro’s Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle manga previously took a break back in June 2021 and returned two months later in August. Now it’s looking to take some more time off, with this year’s 22nd issue of Kodansha’s Evening magazine announcing that the series will be on hiatus until spring 2023.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Animator Unleashes Rengoku in New Key Art
Demon Slayer's popularity cannot be overstated at this point, with the Shonen series from creator Koyoharu Gotoge managing to overtake One Piece's sales despite the Straw Hat Pirates' story existing decades prior to the Demon Slayer Corp's introduction. With the anime adaptation helping to push the Shonen franchise to countless new viewers, many anime fans found themselves celebrating, and mourning, the Flame Hashira Rengoku, who first appeared in Demon Slayer's record-breaking feature-length film, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Now, a key animator has released a new take on the departed Hashira.
Will 'Star Ocean: The Divine Force' Have Romance Options and Will there Still Be Pairings?
Star Ocean is back with Star Ocean: The Divine Force, which fans hope will bring the series back to its former greatness. The one question resting on Star Ocean fans' minds is whether or not Star Ocean: The Divine Force will have romance options. Article continues below advertisement. For those...
Meet the Romantic Killer cast: who's who in the Netflix anime series
Here's all the major voice actors in the Romantic Killer cast.
ComicBook
Naruto Kickstarts New Manga with Sasuke Retsuden Debut: Read
Naruto is back, and thanks to a special new release, all eyes are on the Uchiha family once again. While the main series continues its work on Boruto, Sasuke is leading his very own manga courtesy of Shonen Jump. After a long wait, Sasuke Retsuden has been turned into a manga, and its first chapter is available to read right now.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Marks Ichigo With New Title
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has thrown fans right into the thick of things as it adapts the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and the newest episode has teased how big of a threat the Quincies see Ichigo Kurosaki as! The first couple of episodes of the new series have been spent reintroducing Ichigo and his group of friends to anime, but have also revealed that there's a brand new threat making their moves on both Hueco Mundo and the Soul Society. As fans soon discovered, however, this new enemy is actually quite familiar to Ichigo and the others.
hotnewhiphop.com
“The Simpsons” Go Anime As They Parody “Death Note”
Fans have already stormed the internet with praise about how amazing this looks. Watch both teasers here. The Treehouse of Horror is an annual compilation special where The Simpsons do what the show does best: mock pop culture while keeping the theme “spooky” in honor of Halloween. A clip from the upcoming production shows a much differently animated Lisa Simpson receiving the powerful “Death Tome.” While the clip is short, it clearly conveys what fans can expect come October 30th.
comicon.com
Titan Comics And Behaviour Interactive Team Up For ‘Dead by Daylight’ Comic Books
Announced at Diamond’s retailer summit in Baltimore today, Titan Comics And Behaviour Interactive (the publisher behind the video game phenomenon, Dead by Daylight) are teaming up to produce a series of comic books launching in March 2023. “Played by more than 50 million players globally and across all platforms,...
ComicBook
The Callisto Protocol's Japanese Release Has Been Canceled Over Violence
The Callisto Protocol has apparently been deemed too violent for release in Japan. The game's official Japanese Twitter account revealed today that The Callisto Protocol was unable to secure a pass from CERO, which is the country's equivalent of the ESRB. It does not seem that this is a temporary setback, as developer Striking Distance Studios will be refunding those that pre-ordered the game in the region. While there's still a chance that some kind of agreement will be met in the future, it doesn't look like that will be the case!
IGN
Age of Empires Mythology: Retold and Age of Empires Mobile Officially Announced Along With AoE 4 Anniversary Edition, 25 Year Celebration and More; All We Know
Age of Mythology is coming back. Xbox and Age of Empires series developers, World’s Edge, held a live broadcast to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the series. New and exciting announcements were made during the event which Age of Empire fans are surely going to love. At the event, it was officially announced that Age of Mythology will get a remaster via a new teaser trailer.
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Performance Review PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs PC
Asobo Studio returns with A Plague Tale: Requiem powered by their own impressive in-house engine. This current generation and PC only title packs in a great deal of forward-facing technology and quality that belies the French studio's stature. From improved animation, level scale, physically based materials and over 300k rats on screen at once. But does the performance hold up across all consoles and PC in the 30 or 40fps mode?
IGN
No Return - Official Gameplay Trailer
No Return is a first-person psychological horror game set in modern-day China. With a focus on family tragedy, the story unfolds as our protagonist is mysteriously prevented from returning home by an unseen force. Can he navigate a nightmarish maze of hallways and uncover the disturbing truth? Find out some of that answer in a brand new gameplay video from Pixmain.
Yoko Taro's gacha game is deleting accounts for the most Nier sendoff possible
Sinoalice is sending one server off with a bang
comicon.com
Vault Comics Expands The ‘Barbaric’ Universe With ‘The Year Of The Axe’ Year Long Celebration
Vault will launch The Year of Axe, a year long comic book event that aims to dramatically expand the world of its hit series, Barbaric, created by writer Michael Moreci and artist Nathan Gooden. And we’re here to give you a schedule of releases, starting Barbaric spin-off one-shot, Queen of Swords, co-written with fantasy author Nicholas Eames (Kings of the Wyld). Following that will be and a new line of trade paperback Barbaric collections. And all this lot too:
Comments / 0