ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Broadband study launches in Erie to make rural internet access more possible

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGsTk_0imVLMfR00

Fast and affordable rural broadband could be one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Erie Area Council of Governments launched a study to determine which areas in the region are without broadband. Local governments in those areas will then apply for federal dollars to build broadband infrastructure.

Icing on the Lake will close its doors on Dec. 31

The hope is to provide affordable internet to everyone, regardless of where you live.

“It is important that all households have access to high-speed, affordable broadband internet because we use it in our everyday lives. Our students use it to learn and for their education purposes. Our workforce uses it to get business done, and our families use it for resources, such as healthcare and government services,” said Michelle Jaggi, executive director, Erie Area Council of Governments.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The executive director said broadband is important and necessary for everyone, regardless of economic status.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Donated PPE to go to Erie Public Schools, Erie VA

The same group bringing tiny homes for veterans to Erie is helping another company donate needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the area. On Thursday, 24 pallets of various PPE was donated by Ocean State Job Lot, a company out of Rhode Island. The truck dropped off the PPE at the Erie Sports Center where […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Three Erie County projects awarded millions in funding

Millions in federal grant money is being awarded to projects in Erie County. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has awarded three Erie County projects with $7.5 million worth of grants. A $3 million grant is going towards the Presque Isle Gateway District. “Streetlights to promote safety in the area at all hours of the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Harborcreek Youth Services cuts ribbon on newest building

A celebration marked the completion of a project designed to help kids who need behavioral health care. Harborcreek Youth Services held a ribbon cutting at its newest building called The Hudson House. The project was done to fill a huge gap in the number of available beds for kids needing care. The facility is named […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Council Set to Once Again Vote on Project Resolve

Erie County Council is reportedly set to once again take up the County Executive's push to give millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money to a project at Penn State Behrend. The County Executive thinks the project could create a lot of jobs for the area moving forward. We're...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New multi-million dollar project to keep Conneaut Harbor waters clean

The city of Conneaut, Ohio is seeing a multi-million dollar project, years in the making, come to life. A new dredging facility will be built to keep the waters of Conneaut Harbor clean and accessible for ships. A seven-year-long project, known as the Conneaut Creek Dredge Reclamation Facility, is now a reality for the City […]
CONNEAUT, OH
YourErie

Giant Eagle to hold hiring event Oct. 25, seeking long-term employees

Local grocery stores are holding a hiring event and are looking to fill a variety of long-term positions. All Giant Eagle stores throughout Erie are welcoming walk-ins during their hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Giant Eagle spokesperson said the store will conduct interviews on-site and many will be offered positions the same day. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Presque Isle Gateway project to receive $3 million state grant

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township and Presque Isle Gateway District Improvements project will receive $3 million in state grant funding. The funding is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used to improve pedestrian access, repave roadway, install decorative lighting, and install underground conduit along West 8th Street. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Report: Microplastics found in all Erie County streams

A recent study shows microplastics are contaminating local creeks. The report shows that there are microplastics in all streams in Erie County. After collecting data from 50 local creeks, PennEnvironment researchers say they are finding microplastics in the some of Pennsylvania’s cleanest streams. They report high levels of microplastics were found in both Crooked Creek […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

High levels of microplastics found in all of Erie’s waterways

A recent study shows microplastics are contamination all of Erie’s waterways and can have a negative impact on the environment.  The report shows two of the cleanest creeks in the region are contaminated with high levels of microplastics and that there are microplastics in all streams in Erie County. After collecting data from 50 local […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Another Diverse Erie Commissioner Removed

Another appointee to the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie, has been removed. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has removed Adrienne Dixon, who is a paid board member for the Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation (GEEDC), due to a conflict of interest. Diverse Erie awarded...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions with the County of Venango

The County of Venango currently has openings for Several Positions. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County CYFS Ongoing. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County Substance Abuse. ACCOUNTANT- HUMAN SERVICES FISCAL DEPARTMENT. SEIU Pay Grade 12. $12.01/hr. Provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for Venango County to include monthly reconciliations and...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Zoo to get $3 million for new vet center

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Zoo is set to receive a $3 million state grant for a new veterinary center. The new veterinary center will include upgrades for animal treatment, quarantine spaces, isolation areas, surgical rooms and imaging rooms. It also will include public viewing spaces. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro celebrated the grant in an announcement on […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

County Health Dept. recommends COVID precautions during trick-or-treating

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health still is recommending certain COVID-19 precautions for trick-or-treating. Those recommendations include handwashing practices, leaving treats inside containers a distance from the house, and masks indoors (including haunted house attractions) for high-risk individuals. For the past two weeks (from Oct. 10 to Oct. 23), Erie County has had […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Millcreek Mall Officials Prepare for Busy Shopping Season

The Millcreek Mall is gearing up for its busiest time of year. Joe Bell, the Millcreek Mall Spokesperson explained, "Even with the pressures involved with inflation and how some consumers have had to be careful with their budgets, we are still seeing a lot of pent up demand who want to get out and want to shop in-person and do all those things that make the holidays special."
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

County Executive continues DEI Commission reset, removing more appointees

Another shake-up for the Erie County Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission as the county executive removed more appointees. The Erie County executive has removed Commissioner Adrienne Dixon in an effort that he said continues to eliminate any improprieties among the DEI commission, but the chief administrative officer for the commission felt that they have been […]
wcn247.com

A Picture Perfect Postcard from Presque Isle

WCN 24/7 · A Picture Perfect Postcard from Presque Isle. ERIE, Pa. – Many Lake Erie visitors plan their trips in the summer to utilize the beach, amusement park, and warm weather activities. However, these tourists are missing the beautiful fall scenery that the lake and nearby Erie offers. Western Pennsylvania is famous for its trees changing colors this time of year. Mixing the fall foliage with the beach is an awesome sight. Erie also has fall activities to offer. Such as, pumpkin farms, cider festivals, wineries, and fall events at Waldameer amusement park. Even though you cannot swim or lay on the beach during this time of year, there are still plenty of things to do, and you can still visit the beach for the gorgeous scenery.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy