Broadband study launches in Erie to make rural internet access more possible
Fast and affordable rural broadband could be one step closer to becoming a reality.
The Erie Area Council of Governments launched a study to determine which areas in the region are without broadband. Local governments in those areas will then apply for federal dollars to build broadband infrastructure.
The hope is to provide affordable internet to everyone, regardless of where you live.
"It is important that all households have access to high-speed, affordable broadband internet because we use it in our everyday lives. Our students use it to learn and for their education purposes. Our workforce uses it to get business done, and our families use it for resources, such as healthcare and government services," said Michelle Jaggi, executive director, Erie Area Council of Governments.
The executive director said broadband is important and necessary for everyone, regardless of economic status.
