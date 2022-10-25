It’s amazing how expectations change. To begin the season, most TCU faithful were seeking a simple sense of improvement over last year’s 5-7 debacle, which saw the mutual uncoupling of 21st-year head coach Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs. Fans wanted to beat SMU, show Texas and Oklahoma we’re still a formidable opponent — even if it amounted to a couple losses — and snag a bowl game. Few thought this year’s iteration, under the tutelage of first-year head coach Sonny Dykes, would become bowl eligible six games into the season. Few thought TCU would demolish the Sooners and erase a 17-point deficit to the Cowboys on their way to defeating four straight ranked opponents. And no one, I mean no one, thought they would do all of this with the back-up quarterback taking the snaps.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO