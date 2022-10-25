ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

WVU hopes woes against man coverage end vs. No. 7 TCU

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — When an offense puts up just 10 points in a game in the Big 12, something is wrong. Neal Brown was understandably disappointed with his team’s performance in its loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, which was hindered by the Mountaineers’ worst offensive performance of the season. WVU put up its lowest yardage total of 2022 in that defeat, rushing for fewer than 100 yards for the second time while the air attack gained a year-low 209 yards.
MORGANTOWN, WV
fwtx.com

Let’s Start Saying It Out Loud: TCU Should Be Ranked Higher

It’s amazing how expectations change. To begin the season, most TCU faithful were seeking a simple sense of improvement over last year’s 5-7 debacle, which saw the mutual uncoupling of 21st-year head coach Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs. Fans wanted to beat SMU, show Texas and Oklahoma we’re still a formidable opponent — even if it amounted to a couple losses — and snag a bowl game. Few thought this year’s iteration, under the tutelage of first-year head coach Sonny Dykes, would become bowl eligible six games into the season. Few thought TCU would demolish the Sooners and erase a 17-point deficit to the Cowboys on their way to defeating four straight ranked opponents. And no one, I mean no one, thought they would do all of this with the back-up quarterback taking the snaps.
FORT WORTH, TX
WOWK

Mountaineers release 2023 baseball schedule

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2023 baseball schedule. The Mountaineers’ 56-game slate features 29 meetings with 2022 NCAA Tournament teams, as well as 24 contests at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. In all, WVU will take on 12 squads who reached the postseason last spring, including three Regional hosts and a national finalist.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Iowa State tops WVU in straight sets

MORGANTOWN, W. Va — West Virginia’s season rebuild continued on Wednesday as the Mountaineers took a straight-set loss to Iowa State, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21. The red-hot Cyclones take their fifth straight win over the Mountaineers, who have dropped nine straight sets over their last three matches. WVU remains winless in the Big 12 after nine contests.
AMES, IA
WOWK

Mathis headlines WVU’s growing injury list

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia got pretty banged up on Saturday against Texas Tech according to head coach Neal Brown, who revealed the status of his injured players on Tuesday. Brown announced that starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. will be out for WVU’s game against No. 7...
MORGANTOWN, WV
ClutchPoints

3 reasons TCU will win Big 12 over Texas, Oklahoma State

The Big 12 conference has turned upside down in the 2022 college football season. Preseason favorites Baylor and Oklahoma have stumbled to slow starts, while teams no one expected to make noise have done so. Even Kansas has been a factor in the Big 12 after placing last in the preseason poll. In all the chaos, TCU football has thrived more than any other team in the conference.
FORT WORTH, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

West Virginia Welcomes Iowa State to Coliseum

The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Iowa State to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 26. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

AJ Rodriguez named Big 12 Player of the Week

West Virginia junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez was named this week’s Big 12 Player of the Week by the conference on Tuesday. Rodriguez recorded a pair of goals in WVU’s comeback victory at Oklahoma on Sunday. After the Mountaineers fell behind 2-0, the Austin, Texas native tallied her first...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WFAA

Here are WFAA's 5 biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — Nine weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
WOWK

Davenport Finishes Seventh at Isleworth

West Virginia University junior golfer Jackson Davenport finished tied for seventh place at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida. Davenport, a native of Austin, Texas, shot 5-under-par with rounds of 69-70-72=211. Junior Will Stakel (76-74-76=226) and freshman Kaleb Wilson (72-71-83=226) tied for 44th...
MORGANTOWN, WV
tcu360.com

TCU begins utility work on new dorms, dining hall

TCU has officially begun utility work in preparation for the construction of two new dorms and one new dining hall on the east side of campus, directly behind the Neeley School of Business. “Those residence halls will house about 286 students and a dining center there, which will have enough...
FORT WORTH, TX
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?

- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy