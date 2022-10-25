Read full article on original website
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston's Best RestaurantsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
cw39.com
Man shot to death overnight in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was killed in Houston overnight Sunday, and police are working to find a suspect. Preliminary information from the scene showed at approximately a quarter before 2 a.m., Houston police were called to a home near the intersection of Interval and Hollock Streets for a call of shots fired.
fox26houston.com
Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
fox4beaumont.com
Galveston County man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering wife on Thanksgiving
A Galveston County man who shot and killed his wife on Thanksgiving is heading to prison. A judge has sentenced Dudley Joseph Bernard to 30 years behind bars. Three years ago, on Thanksgiving night, Bernard called 911 and claimed he had accidentally shot his wife Chauntelle Bernard in their League City home.
Man shot and robbed by multiple suspects in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after he was robbed and shot in the stomach, according to Houston police. It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a southeast Houston neighborhood near the Gulf Freeway and Wayside Drive. Police said a group of men were standing outside...
1 dead, 1 injured after alleged altercation inside of Shipley's donuts in SW Houston, HPD says
According to HPD, there was an accident before the shooting happened inside the donut shop.
League City man sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing wife on Thanksgiving in 2019
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Dudley Joseph Bernard was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his wife three years ago. On Nov. 28, 2019, Bernard, then 40, called 911 and said he accidentally shot his wife, Chauntelle Linnea Bernard, 42, at their League City home. They both worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
'Very heated and emotional': Juror describes deliberations in second AJ Armstrong murder mistrial
HOUSTON — A lawyer for Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr told KHOU Thursday he hopes to find out next week whether the state will try his client for capital murder for a third time. On Wednesday, Judge Kelli Johnson declared a mistrial in Armstrong’s second trial due to...
Man dies after being shot in the face in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the face, according to Houston police. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Hollock Street, which is near the Gulf Freeway and Clearwood Drive. Police said...
Man found dead, shot in the face near SE Houston apartments, police say
According to HPD, about 13 shell cases were found near the victim after a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots.
fox26houston.com
3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
Click2Houston.com
New details released in death of woman found dead in SE Houston
The man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday. Daniel Chacon, 30, has been charged with capital murder, accused in the shooting death of Maira Gutierrez. A judge set bond at $5,000,000 after prosecutors argued Chacon remained a flight risk after...
cw39.com
DA: Repeat offender convicted of murder in 2018 drunk driving crash
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated has been convicted of murder for killing another driver in a 2018 drunk driving crash, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Friday. Owen McNett, 50, of Houston, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday,...
News Channel 25
Man convicted of killing Houston deputy gets death sentence: Report
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The man convicted of murdering a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy was sentenced to death Wednesday. A Texas jury only deliberated 30 minutes before delivering the guilty verdict last week. Because of his extensive criminal history, prosecutors convinced the jury that life in prison was not punishment...
fox26houston.com
2 shot by passing vehicle on North Fwy, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in the Heights, where two people were shot by the occupants of a passing vehicle. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Freeway, where an unidentified man and woman were found by police with gunshot injuries.
fox26houston.com
Missing elderly: Police ask for help locating woman with dementia in Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help locating an elderly woman last seen in northeast Houston. 66-year-old Brenda Thibodeaux, also known as Ann, was last seen on Oct. 29 around 9:30 p.m. leaving her home near the 5800 block of Liberty Road near the Greater Fifth Ward. She is reported to be diagnosed with dementia.
californiaexaminer.net
Robert Solis, Who Killed Sandeep Dhaliwal, Is Condemned To Death
According to court records, the guy who fatally shot the area’s first Sikh sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to death. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez expressed his gratitude that “justice has been served” in a tweet. “Sandeep improved the quality of life for everyone in the Sheriff’s Office, and we all hope to follow in his footsteps as a servant leader. Please accept my sincere condolences.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer
HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
fox26houston.com
Harris County deputy hospitalized after crash with speeding drunk driver
HOUSTON - Two people, including a law enforcement officer, are recovering in the hospital Saturday after a crash in north Harris County with a speeding drunk driver. Investigators say a deputy with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office was heading north on Tomball Pky a little after 11 p.m. We're told...
Magnolia man sentenced to 45 years after guilty plea to murdering roommate in mobile home
A man whom friends say prayed to Satan, plead guilty to stabbing his roommate 70 times.
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'
Want something new and different to do this Halloween? One car wash in the Houston area has now transformed its car wash tunnel into a 'Tunnel of Terror'. Tommy's car wash, in Humble, a suburb in northeast Harris County has transformed its car wash tunnel into a "Tunnel of Terror", and deems itself as the "best-haunted car wash experience".
