cw39.com

Man shot to death overnight in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was killed in Houston overnight Sunday, and police are working to find a suspect. Preliminary information from the scene showed at approximately a quarter before 2 a.m., Houston police were called to a home near the intersection of Interval and Hollock Streets for a call of shots fired.
fox26houston.com

Search underway for 3 robbers accused of shooting man on Gulf Fwy

HOUSTON - Authorities are looking for 3 men who drove up to a man on Gulf Fwy Saturday night and robbed him at gunpoint before shooting him in the stomach. It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of Gulf Fwy in southeast Houston near Brays Bayou. Officials say...
fox26houston.com

3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
Click2Houston.com

New details released in death of woman found dead in SE Houston

The man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday. Daniel Chacon, 30, has been charged with capital murder, accused in the shooting death of Maira Gutierrez. A judge set bond at $5,000,000 after prosecutors argued Chacon remained a flight risk after...
cw39.com

DA: Repeat offender convicted of murder in 2018 drunk driving crash

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated has been convicted of murder for killing another driver in a 2018 drunk driving crash, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Friday. Owen McNett, 50, of Houston, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday,...
News Channel 25

Man convicted of killing Houston deputy gets death sentence: Report

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The man convicted of murdering a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy was sentenced to death Wednesday. A Texas jury only deliberated 30 minutes before delivering the guilty verdict last week. Because of his extensive criminal history, prosecutors convinced the jury that life in prison was not punishment...
fox26houston.com

2 shot by passing vehicle on North Fwy, police investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in the Heights, where two people were shot by the occupants of a passing vehicle. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Freeway, where an unidentified man and woman were found by police with gunshot injuries.
fox26houston.com

Missing elderly: Police ask for help locating woman with dementia in Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help locating an elderly woman last seen in northeast Houston. 66-year-old Brenda Thibodeaux, also known as Ann, was last seen on Oct. 29 around 9:30 p.m. leaving her home near the 5800 block of Liberty Road near the Greater Fifth Ward. She is reported to be diagnosed with dementia.
californiaexaminer.net

Robert Solis, Who Killed Sandeep Dhaliwal, Is Condemned To Death

According to court records, the guy who fatally shot the area’s first Sikh sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to death. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez expressed his gratitude that “justice has been served” in a tweet. “Sandeep improved the quality of life for everyone in the Sheriff’s Office, and we all hope to follow in his footsteps as a servant leader. Please accept my sincere condolences.
KHOU

KHOU

