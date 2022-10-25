ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray County, MO

KCTV 5

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning after he was involved in a car crash on Westport Road. The Kansas City Police Department stated a black Nissan Altima was driving east “at a very high rate of speed,” and the driver lost control, going off the roadway to the left.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Jackson County prosecutor: Double homicide suspect identified in deaths of Stowers researchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday investigators identified a double homicide suspect who killed two Stowers Institute researchers. Investigators say 42-year-old Kevin Ray Moore killed 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old Pablo Guzman-Palma Oct. 1 near 41st and Oak in Kansas City, Missouri. Moore...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD trying to identify man following homicide near 57th & Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man following a homicide that happened on Tuesday. The KCPD simply said they are trying to “identify the subject shown” following a homicide that happened in the area of 57th & Troost that night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Former KCPD sergeant pleads guilty after using excessive force against teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A now former KCPD sergeant has pleaded guilty to felony assault following his use of excessive force against a 15-year-old boy. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 42-year-old Matthew Neal submitted his plea today. It was accepted by a judge and he will be on probation for four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Operation Breakthrough tries to recover after SUV slams into building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A nonprofit organization is now trying to recover after a vehicle slammed right into their building near 31st at Troost. It was around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday that Mary Esselman, the CEO of Operation Breakthrough, got a phone notification that there had been some activity at the building.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

OSHA investigation into Kearney bridge collapse underway

KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration surveyed the site of a bridge collapse that killed a 22-year-old worker on Wednesday. A spokesperson from OSHA told KCTV5 the investigators would be “conducting interviews with witnesses, the employer and other employees to determine if the company...
KEARNEY, MO

