WOOD HEIGHTS, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway and two dogs are dead after an Amazon driver’s body was found in someone’s yard just outside of Excelsior Springs. Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said that they received a call a little after 7 p.m. regarding an Amazon van that had been outside a residence for several hours.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO