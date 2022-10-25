Read full article on original website
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Ray County
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, yard Monday night.
Concerns raised after Amazon delivery driver’s death in Ray County
Neighbors in Excelsior Springs, Missouri have questions after a driver delivering for Amazon was found dead in a suspected dog attack Monday.
KCTV 5
‘Deeply saddened’: Amazon releases statement after driver found dead in front yard
WOOD HEIGHTS, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway and two dogs are dead after an Amazon driver’s body was found in someone’s yard just outside of Excelsior Springs. Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said that they received a call a little after 7 p.m. regarding an Amazon van that had been outside a residence for several hours.
KCTV 5
Authorities: Man whose body was found in Clay County had killed researchers in fire
Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants Britt Reid in prison for ‘hell he put them through.’ He wants probation. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DWI - causing serious physical...
KCTV 5
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning after he was involved in a car crash on Westport Road. The Kansas City Police Department stated a black Nissan Altima was driving east “at a very high rate of speed,” and the driver lost control, going off the roadway to the left.
KCTV 5
Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
KCTV 5
Jackson County prosecutor: Double homicide suspect identified in deaths of Stowers researchers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday investigators identified a double homicide suspect who killed two Stowers Institute researchers. Investigators say 42-year-old Kevin Ray Moore killed 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old Pablo Guzman-Palma Oct. 1 near 41st and Oak in Kansas City, Missouri. Moore...
KCTV 5
KCPD trying to identify man following homicide near 57th & Troost
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man following a homicide that happened on Tuesday. The KCPD simply said they are trying to “identify the subject shown” following a homicide that happened in the area of 57th & Troost that night.
Authorities: Amazon driver may have died in animal mauling in Excelsior Springs
Authorities in Excelsior Springs are investigating after an Amazon driver was killed after possibly being mauled by dogs on Monday.
KCTV 5
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport Sunday morning. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted police are looking for two men involved the aggravated assault that occurred just before 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Anyone with information...
WIBW
Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
KCTV 5
Suspect fatally shot by US Marshals Service in KCMO, investigation underway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after the U.S. Marshals Service fatally shot a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation. According to MSHP, the U.S. Marshals Service was serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine...
kcur.org
KCFD firetruck driver ordered to pay $32 million after killing three people in Westport crash
A Kansas City Fire Department engine driver who killed three people after plowing through a red light in Westport last December will likely not be able to pay even a fraction of a $32 million arbitration award levied against him last week. But the families of the three victims hope...
Platte County Sheriff's Department takes escapee into custody
The Platte County Sheriff's Department located an escapee who left St. Luke's North Hospital at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Video shows shoplifters stealing shoes from Johnson County store
Lenexa police are looking for six people accused of shoplifting more than a dozen pair of shoes from a store near 95th Street and Quivira.
KCTV 5
Former KCPD sergeant pleads guilty after using excessive force against teen
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A now former KCPD sergeant has pleaded guilty to felony assault following his use of excessive force against a 15-year-old boy. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 42-year-old Matthew Neal submitted his plea today. It was accepted by a judge and he will be on probation for four years.
KCTV 5
Jury in trial of man accused of killing NKC officer will come from St. Louis area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jury selection in the planned trial for the Kansas City man accused of killing a North Kansas City police officer during a traffic stop will take place on the other side of the state---in the St. Louis area---a Clay County judge decided Tuesday. Joshua Rocha,...
KCTV 5
Operation Breakthrough tries to recover after SUV slams into building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A nonprofit organization is now trying to recover after a vehicle slammed right into their building near 31st at Troost. It was around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday that Mary Esselman, the CEO of Operation Breakthrough, got a phone notification that there had been some activity at the building.
KCTV 5
OSHA investigation into Kearney bridge collapse underway
KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration surveyed the site of a bridge collapse that killed a 22-year-old worker on Wednesday. A spokesperson from OSHA told KCTV5 the investigators would be “conducting interviews with witnesses, the employer and other employees to determine if the company...
