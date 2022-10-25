ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSMV

Police investigating after 1 injured during I-24 road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro officers are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24. Police said the shooting happened at I-24 East at Harding Place. A 28-year-old driver, who was traveling from his Illinois home to Georgia, was hit by gunfire in the hip. He’s being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to recover.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating shooting threat toward Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and school administrators are investigating a shooting threat made Wednesday on social media toward Hunters Lane High School in Nashville. The threat, shared with WSMV 4 by a parent, says “Hunterslane [sic] high school getting shot (the expletive) up tomorrow. Don’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl

Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Columbia girl found safe, police say

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPDATE: Police say Auna Hardin was found safe. Original story: The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday. According to CPD, Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen wearing gray jogger pants, a white t-shirt and a...
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Bystanders help stop robbery suspect who fled from security guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bystanders were able to stop a man who fled from security after he had robbed and threatened two people at gunpoint. Officers responded to a shooting at the Dominion House Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Two victims told police that the suspect, 26-year-old Alexander Dudley, had threatened them both with a gun and stole one of their wallets.
NASHVILLE, TN

