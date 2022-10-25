Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville
Metro police reported a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were standing outside a store on Third Avenue South when a man approached them and began looking at the girl's eyes.
WSMV
Man exposing himself to gas station patrons leave customers on edge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a situation that has some East Nashville gas station customers on edge. Police said a man exposed himself to a woman and officers are now looking for him. Police said the woman was standing at one of the gas pumps at the Mapco on...
WSMV
Police investigating after 1 injured during I-24 road rage shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro officers are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24. Police said the shooting happened at I-24 East at Harding Place. A 28-year-old driver, who was traveling from his Illinois home to Georgia, was hit by gunfire in the hip. He’s being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to recover.
WSMV
Police investigating shooting threat toward Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and school administrators are investigating a shooting threat made Wednesday on social media toward Hunters Lane High School in Nashville. The threat, shared with WSMV 4 by a parent, says “Hunterslane [sic] high school getting shot (the expletive) up tomorrow. Don’t...
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after reportedly fleeing scene
Metro Police are investigating after a person involved in a hit and run left the scene on Thursday on Elm Hill Pike.
WSMV
Drunk man arrested for attempting to take toddler from parents in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Wednesday night after he allegedly approached a mother and her 2-year-old daughter downtown and began behaving weirdly toward the toddler. According to the arrest affidavit, the woman was standing with her little girl outside of the Dollar General on...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl
Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
fox17.com
Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
Teen critically injured in drive-by shooting in Antioch
A teenager is facing serious injuries following a drive-by shooting that occurred in Antioch late Tuesday night.
Man charged after leaving deadly hit-and-run in South Nashville
One man is in custody after police say he allegedly left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month in South Nashville.
Dangerous Nashville intersection scares some pedestrians
There's a sense of fear among some pedestrians at the intersection of Nolensville Road and Wallace Road.
WSMV
Missing Columbia girl found safe, police say
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPDATE: Police say Auna Hardin was found safe. Original story: The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday. According to CPD, Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen wearing gray jogger pants, a white t-shirt and a...
WSMV
Bystanders help stop robbery suspect who fled from security guard
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bystanders were able to stop a man who fled from security after he had robbed and threatened two people at gunpoint. Officers responded to a shooting at the Dominion House Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Two victims told police that the suspect, 26-year-old Alexander Dudley, had threatened them both with a gun and stole one of their wallets.
3 arrested after allegedly torturing man at Tennessee hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
Woman shot while driving down Murfreesboro Road; Suspect sought
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered a gunshot wound while driving down Murfreesboro Road Monday evening.
WSMV
Man charged for fatal hit-and-run, claims he didn’t remember hitting someone
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged for a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Nashville a few weeks ago. An affidavit states that 26-year-old Edvin Alexander Chub Caal ran over a man on Nolensville Pike. The victim, Larry Arnold, died from his sustained injuries. Caal drove home...
Former Nashville officer Andrew Delke released from Davidson County jail
Andrew Delke, the former Metro police officer who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Daniel Hambrick, has been released from the Davidson County jail.
WSMV
Officials offer $5,000 reward after dozens of guns stolen at pawn shop
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is now a $5,000 reward for anyone with information about a massive gun burglary at a Dickson pawn shop. ATF said dozens of guns were stolen, and the store owners said they are worried about them being on the streets. “I am angry and scared,”...
Robbery suspect arrested after chase enters multiple counties
In the back of a police cruiser, 38-year-old Joshua Bottoms can be heard on body camera footage telling Sumner County deputies, "The car was running, so I jumped in it.'"
Comments / 5