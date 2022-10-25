ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Booher
2d ago

What New Orleans really needs , fewer police officers and a smaller budget to run the department. Maybe the mayor can fly back to France and find some help.

Andrew Smith
1d ago

Well at least they put the money where it's gonna be most needed at.Those paramedics and firefighters gonna be really busy saving lives. They already don't have enough police. And I'm quite sure the application list is not real long.

Guest
2d ago

Just start calling her Cantrell or something else. Don’t add Mayor in the front. Not worthy of that title..

WWL

Jefferson Parish offers money for lead testing and removal

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — As part of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, Jefferson Parish officials are reminding residents about its program to pay for testing and removal of lead in homes. Residents in both Jefferson and St. Charles Parishes can apply to The Lead Hazard Reduction Grant Program. The...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Higher water bills could be on the way for New Orleans customers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to improve its aging system, rate hikes may be on the way for New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board customers. A 3-6% rate increase was discussed in a board of directors meeting on Wed., Oct. 26. The move would bring in an estimated $160-290 million to address the aging infrastructure.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans to resume shutoffs on Nov. 1

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have blamed the increase on a combination of hot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Our Views: Vote yes on New Orleans City Charter amendment

It’s difficult to separate the proposed New Orleans City Charter amendment from recent headlines over the City Council’s ongoing battles with Mayor LaToya Cantrell — including over the proposal itself, which Cantrell vetoed and the council overrode to put it on the ballot. A permanent change in the structure of city government should never be the response to one leader’s perceived shortcomings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Clancy: City Council needs more time to vet the Mayor's budget

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell’s proposed budget for next year prioritizes public safety, blight, potholes and other quality of life issues. That sounds great, but the devil is always in the details — especially in a $1.5 billion budget. Next week, the City Council will begin holding budget hearings, but council members have to adopt a budget by Dec. 1.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

These projects will build 11 square miles of new Louisiana wetlands by next year

Keeping two New Orleans lakes separated. Filling in the "Golden Triangle." And the biggest marsh restoration project ever attempted by the state. Those are among the projects under construction and on track to build nearly 11 square miles of new land by early 2023, state officials say. While only a tiny portion of the amount of land lost over the last century, it still amounts to more than 5,300 football fields' worth of wetlands that will help buffer Louisiana from storm surge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: N.O. retirees are long overdue for a cost-of-living increase

The city of New Orleans is in the process of developing both the 2023 operating budget and uses for federal relief funds designed to fill holes in local budgets because of the loss of revenues due to the pandemic. Some of these funds are going to massive pay packages for police, fire, emergency services and other current city employees. One group that appears to be left out is the city retirees.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Funeral home says nearby homeless camp is hurting business

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is trying to find solutions to the City's homeless problem. A business owner on Claiborne Avenue says he's seeing more and more homeless camps, while the Salvation Army says fewer people are seeking help. Concerns over those experiencing homelessness were on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
