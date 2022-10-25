Read full article on original website
David Booher
2d ago
What New Orleans really needs , fewer police officers and a smaller budget to run the department. Maybe the mayor can fly back to France and find some help.
Andrew Smith
1d ago
Well at least they put the money where it's gonna be most needed at.Those paramedics and firefighters gonna be really busy saving lives. They already don't have enough police. And I'm quite sure the application list is not real long.
Guest
2d ago
Just start calling her Cantrell or something else. Don’t add Mayor in the front. Not worthy of that title..
Related
Mayor, city officials sign new trash contracts for much of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is one step closer to getting new trash collection over a large swath of the city. But a lot still needs to happen before the new waste contractors can hit the streets on November 7, as planned. Thursday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and officials from...
Mayor Cantrell signs two new trash contracts amid clashes with Metro Service Group
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell signed two new city contracts for trash services on Thursday, which will cover much of New Orleans, starting next month. Waste Pro and IV Waste are expected to take over for Metro in Service Area 2, starting Nov. 7. That zone includes Lakeview, Gentilly, New Orleans East and the Lower 9th Ward.
Jefferson Parish offers money for lead testing and removal
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — As part of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, Jefferson Parish officials are reminding residents about its program to pay for testing and removal of lead in homes. Residents in both Jefferson and St. Charles Parishes can apply to The Lead Hazard Reduction Grant Program. The...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell signs new garbage collecion contracts as New Orleans hauler fights on
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday she is pressing forward with new garbage collection contracts for about half of New Orleans, improving reliability and restoring curbside recycling even as a federal court order threatens to put a kink in those plans. During a contract-signing ceremony on the lakefront, Cantrell and other...
LaToya Cantrell will cover all future travel upgrades, New Orleans official says
NEW ORLEANS — After vowing to pay back around $30,000 in city funds for flight upgrades, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is now covering new extra expenses out of pocket. That is according to Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano, who said the mayor is still figuring out what method she will use to repay the city for previous flight upgrades.
NOLA.com
S&WB considering Cantrell-backed rate hikes, setting up fight with City Council
The Sewerage and Water Board is considering asking for rate increases in the next two months, a proposal that would likely to prove controversial as public outcry intensifies over the utility’s notoriously unreliable billing practices. The City Council last approved S&WB rate increases in 2012, with annual 10% increases...
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months.
fox8live.com
Higher water bills could be on the way for New Orleans customers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to improve its aging system, rate hikes may be on the way for New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board customers. A 3-6% rate increase was discussed in a board of directors meeting on Wed., Oct. 26. The move would bring in an estimated $160-290 million to address the aging infrastructure.
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans to resume shutoffs on Nov. 1
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have blamed the increase on a combination of hot...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Vote yes on New Orleans City Charter amendment
It’s difficult to separate the proposed New Orleans City Charter amendment from recent headlines over the City Council’s ongoing battles with Mayor LaToya Cantrell — including over the proposal itself, which Cantrell vetoed and the council overrode to put it on the ballot. A permanent change in the structure of city government should never be the response to one leader’s perceived shortcomings.
‘They’re actually in need’, NOLA residents search for utility assistance as Entergy’s moratorium expires
"We are in an inflated recession, we need these funds actually to carry us through because a lot of people are living on the poverty line or in poverty stricken conditions," said NOLA resident.
Clancy: City Council needs more time to vet the Mayor's budget
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell’s proposed budget for next year prioritizes public safety, blight, potholes and other quality of life issues. That sounds great, but the devil is always in the details — especially in a $1.5 billion budget. Next week, the City Council will begin holding budget hearings, but council members have to adopt a budget by Dec. 1.
NOLA.com
Guest column: A flawed, undemocratic school system is failing Louisiana kids
The recent news that Louisiana’s composite ACT score remains one of the lowest in the nation is a signal that the 30 years of privatization-based education reform in the state has failed to achieve its aims to raise test scores. No test ought to be a single indicator of...
theadvocate.com
Former Louisiana official improperly billed taxpayers for trips, state ethics board says
The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says. The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who...
NOLA.com
Political squabbling grows as Harahan mayor, police chief and City Council campaigns heat up
Harahan Mayor Tim Baudier faces Pete Schneckenburger IV in his bid for a second term — but his most vocal critic isn’t even on the Nov. 8 ballot. Baudier’s chief detractor has been outgoing Police Chief Tim Walker, who claims the incumbent “hasn’t done a doggone thing” to financially support his department.
NOLA.com
State nixes ITEP contracts for trio of solar projects from New Orleans company
In a rare display of pushback, the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday axed a trio of Industrial Tax Exemption Program contracts for solar farms in Livingston, Calcasieu and Lincoln parishes from a New Orleans solar company over notable paperwork delays. The contracts for South Alexander Development LLC,...
theadvocate.com
These projects will build 11 square miles of new Louisiana wetlands by next year
Keeping two New Orleans lakes separated. Filling in the "Golden Triangle." And the biggest marsh restoration project ever attempted by the state. Those are among the projects under construction and on track to build nearly 11 square miles of new land by early 2023, state officials say. While only a tiny portion of the amount of land lost over the last century, it still amounts to more than 5,300 football fields' worth of wetlands that will help buffer Louisiana from storm surge.
theadvocate.com
Letters: N.O. retirees are long overdue for a cost-of-living increase
The city of New Orleans is in the process of developing both the 2023 operating budget and uses for federal relief funds designed to fill holes in local budgets because of the loss of revenues due to the pandemic. Some of these funds are going to massive pay packages for police, fire, emergency services and other current city employees. One group that appears to be left out is the city retirees.
Low river level, thieves leave Crescent Park without lighting, elevators, bathrooms
NEW ORLEANS — The low river level on the Mississippi along the New Orleans riverfront has opened up a city under the city. In recent weeks, homeless people have been seeking shelter beneath the sprawling Mandeville Street Wharf. Much of the area is normally underwater. According to Crescent Park...
Funeral home says nearby homeless camp is hurting business
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is trying to find solutions to the City's homeless problem. A business owner on Claiborne Avenue says he's seeing more and more homeless camps, while the Salvation Army says fewer people are seeking help. Concerns over those experiencing homelessness were on...
