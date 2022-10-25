ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin Armed Robbery

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you have unwanted prescription drugs in your medicine cabinet, there’s a proper way to dispose of them. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow for that purpose. The intent behind this effort is to...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

RSV On The Rise

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones about a high school welding competition held at LeTourneau University in Longview. 2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn, the two suspects charged with a...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Memory Screenings

TYLER, TX
KLTV

High school welding competition underway in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects charged with a May shooting death in Tyler were in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Friday. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn are charged with capital murder in connection with the May 13, 2021 shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
swarkansasnews.com

Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years

A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
PIKE COUNTY, AR
easttexasradio.com

Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail

A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
FORNEY, TX
inforney.com

Police: 14-year-old arrested in Tyler homicide

A 14-year-old Tyler boy turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder, Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said Thursday afternoon. The teenager, whose name was not released, turned himself in on Thursday after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler, according to Erbaugh.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Have You Seen This Man Who is Missing in Henderson County, TX?

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their Facebook page regarding a man who is missing. Have you seen him?. There are few things more heart-wrenching than wondering where a family member may be when you haven't heard from them in a long while. We can't imagine what the friends and family of one man who is currently being missed in Henderson County, Texas must be going through.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

