Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas woman sentenced for child abandonment dies while serving 8-year sentence
A Texas woman who was sentenced to eight years in prison for child abandonment died on Oct. 23.
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
KLTV
Lufkin Armed Robbery
KLTV
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you have unwanted prescription drugs in your medicine cabinet, there’s a proper way to dispose of them. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow for that purpose. The intent behind this effort is to...
KLTV
RSV On The Rise
KLTV
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones about a high school welding competition held at LeTourneau University in Longview.
KLTV
Memory Screenings
KLTV
High school welding competition underway in Longview
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
Man arrested in East Texas in connection to murder of woman, kidnapping of 5-month-old
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Wednesday in East Texas and charged with murder, endangering a child and evading arrest, according to authorities. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail, said the Edgewood Police Department. Hicks was accused of leading East Texas law enforcement on a pursuit from Edgewood […]
Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
KLTV
2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects charged with a May shooting death in Tyler were in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Friday. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn are charged with capital murder in connection with the May 13, 2021 shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler.
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
According to police, 41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested after a citizen contacted the police claiming that Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife's death on October 12.
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
easttexasradio.com
Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail
A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
inforney.com
Police: 14-year-old arrested in Tyler homicide
A 14-year-old Tyler boy turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder, Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said Thursday afternoon. The teenager, whose name was not released, turned himself in on Thursday after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler, according to Erbaugh.
Man accused of killing woman, kidnapping infant in Van Zandt County jailed
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Forney man accused of killing a woman, kidnapping her infant and leading police on a high speed chase in Van Zandt County in August has been arrested. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail Wednesday on charges of murder,...
Woman who told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is accused of killing mother
A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman who previously told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is now accused of killing her mother.
Have You Seen This Man Who is Missing in Henderson County, TX?
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their Facebook page regarding a man who is missing. Have you seen him?. There are few things more heart-wrenching than wondering where a family member may be when you haven't heard from them in a long while. We can't imagine what the friends and family of one man who is currently being missed in Henderson County, Texas must be going through.
KLTV
Authorities say medical episode suspected in crash that led to home being struck in Flint
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a crash which caused a home to be hit in Flint is suspected to have had a medical episode. According to a crash report from DPS, troopers were...
