Padres notes: Talk of signing Soto; Melvin rehashes crucial NLCS moment; thanks to fans

Juan Soto will spend some time this offseason recovering from a bone bruise on his right foot and, perhaps, entertaining a long-term contract offer from the Padres .

But probably not just yet on the latter.

“This offseason is just kind of taking the temperature,” Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller said Tuesday.

And that is likely as far is it will go.

Preller said X-rays on Soto’s foot, injured when he fouled off a pitch in the first inning of Sunday’s Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, were negative.

What piqued many people’s interest was Preller also said this:

“In Juan’s case, he should be here for many years to come and definitely the next three years.”

The impulse will be to read into and parse Preller’s words, particularly his assessment that Soto “should be here for many years to come.”

The reality is Soto, who turned 24 on Tuesday, turned down $440 million over 15 years from the Nationals, a $29.3 million average annual value that would have ranked 17 th among current long-term deals going into 2023. Based on statements by Soto’s agent and industry speculation, that is not even close to what Soto considers his value. And the best way to get the sort of deal Soto’s team expects him to get is to wait until he becomes a free agent following the ‘24 season.

Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, does have a uniquely friendly relationship with Padres Chairman Peter Seidler, and the Padres have certainly shown a willingness to spend big to acquire and keep marquee players. However, Boras is far more prone to take his superstar players to free agency, and there is a reason players of Soto’s caliber hire Boras.

Play it again

Padres manager Bob Melvin spends the drive home after virtually every game rehashing a dozen moments in each game and the decisions he made therein, especially after losses. How much more so has he thought about the strings he pulled (and didn’t pull) in Game 5 of the NLCS.

“You spend a while reflecting,” Melvin said. “Whether it's in totality what the season looked like, certainly what the postseason did. The first few days are really hard, because you don't expect to be in this position; you expected to go farther. … It almost feels like, not to minimize, like a funeral, because it's that compelling and it hurts to those type of levels.”

Melvin’s explanation for having Robert Suarez pitch to Bryce Harper with one on and no one out in the eighth inning was essentially the same Tuesday as it had been 48 hours earlier — he felt Suarez was the best man for the job and they were going to use closer Josh Hader for four outs.

“You have to give credit to Harper,” Melvin said of the Phillies’ designated hitter, who hit a two-run homer. “I'm not sure many guys get him out in that spot. He was just on fire and on a mission and performing at probably the highest level that you could perform at in the postseason.”

Thanks, they said

All throughout his first season with the Padres, Melvin seemed genuinely impressed and grateful at the size and energy of the crowds at Petco Park.

Tuesday, after the final question of a news conference in which he and Preller addressed the just-completed season, Melvin asked to say one more thing.

“I just want to thank the city of San Diego and our fans,” Melvin said. “I mean, they were immense in our success. When we walked out here in the last month — really the whole year, but the last month — getting to the postseason was hard, and they were a huge part of it. When we looked out (to) Gallagher Square and you walked into that ballpark, especially in the postseason, and see people in their seats before the game started, rooting us on, we felt it. There are 26 players on the roster, 28, whatever it is, they were almost like a roster piece for us. They drove us and inspired us.”

Preller had begun his opening remarks with a similar sentiment.

“(It was) as exciting as anything to see the excitement created in the community year-round, start to finish, the support for this team, the love for the team,” he said. “… The excitement in October, I think it had a real impact on our players, and you could feel it in the community.”

The Padres drew 2,987,470 fans during the regular season, second most in team history behind the 3,016,742 that attended in Petco Park’s inaugural season (2004).





