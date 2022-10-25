Read full article on original website
Related
'We’re overdue' | Connecticut health officials prepare for different flu season
TOLLAND, Conn. — Connecticut health officials are starting to watch for flu cases in the state as the colder months approach. Rob Miller said it's hard to predict how the season will be but said it will be "different" than recent years. He's the health director of the Eastern Highlands Health District covering ten municipalities in Tolland and Windham Counties from Scotland to Bolton.
Is the flu spreading in Connecticut? CDC map shows state levels
The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza.
RSV Cases Rising Quickly In Minnesota: Here’s What To Look For
It started with a sore throat on a Thursday night. By Friday afternoon, my son had a deep, persistent cough and a fever that touched nearly 102 degrees. After a weekend of rest and medicine, my five-year-old was still struggling with his symptoms so we brought him to the pediatric urgent care in Sartell.
Yale New Haven Hospital doctor concerned about several viruses
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The colder months typically bring on a variety of illnesses, but Connecticut hospitals are particularly concerned about this coming winter because a series of viruses have become prominent earlier than usual. The triple threat Connecticut hospitals expect to be facing this winter includes respiratory syncytial...
Connecticut mom warns parents about RSV after baby’s hospital stay
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A mom is warning other parents to continue handwashing and other preventative measures after her baby’s five-day hospital stay. Amy Ruimerman was at the doctor’s office with her 7-month-old son when the doctor said that they were calling an ambulance to take Mikey to the emergency room. For the next […]
Primary care access for people recently-released from prison, expanding to Waterbury and New London
The Transitions Clinic Network (TCN) in Connecticut, which provides health care to recently-released individuals from prison, is expanding beyond New Haven, Bridgeport, and Hartford to Waterbury and New London, communities also highly impacted by incarceration. “We currently can see a couple of hundred patients a year, but the breadth of...
fox9.com
Amoxicillin shortage being felt in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Just in time for a winter spike in illnesses, three major drug manufacturers are reporting shortages of the popular antibiotic, Amoxicillin. The medication is commonly used to treat bacterial infections, like ear infections, in kids. The majority of the supply problems were found to be in the liquid form of the medication.
A decade after Superstorm Sandy, one resident recalls costs to Connecticut's coast
It was 10 years ago that Superstorm Sandy flooded sections of Connecticut shoreline towns from Greenwich to New London. Residents have rebuilt, but not without expense. Dick Dmochowski told Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live Thursday that he saw his Fairfield house flood in real time. “Me being a...
KEYC
RSV cases rise for both adults and children in Minnesota
ST. PETER & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “It started out as a cold. So, I was taking cold meds. And then, I wasn’t able to breath,” former RSV patient Tammala Pierce said. It took only two days for St. Peter resident Tammy Pierce to be admitted into the E.R. for severe symptoms that she initially thought were from a common cold.
What does a Connecticut Accent Sound Like?
If you are planning a move or a vacation to Connecticut, you may be wondering what a Connecticut accent sounds like. I’m here to help you understand the nuances of this interesting and unique New England accent.
Why pediatricians are worried about the end of the federal COVID emergency
Kathreen Friend is a pediatric registered nurse based in Doniphan, Missouri — a small town of about 1,800 near the Arkansas border. As the lone pediatric specialist in Ripley County, she stays extremely busy. She works long hours at the nonprofit Missouri Highlands clinic, and visits nearby schools for health screenings.
Best fall hikes for seniors in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wanting to enjoy the bursting fall colors, but want to take it easy? There are still plenty of nonstrenuous hikes across the state to choose from. AllTrails used more than 16,000 reviews to compile a list of wheelchair-friendly hikes, and there are plenty of trails and views that can be […]
A toy dinosaur got first-class treatment on a Southwest Airlines flight
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. On a Southwest Airlines flight from California to Washington, a little boy's toy dinosaur got the first-class treatment. Baggage handler Bryant Cisneros told CBS News that he and his co-workers made it their mission to keep the dinosaur, who's roughly the size of a child, from breaking. VIP Rex was photographed traveling alone by cart, bin and carousel before finally being reunited with his 8-year-old passenger. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Inflation will drive more people to Connecticut food banks this Thanksgiving
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As people spend more on groceries and get less in their cart this year, many will be turning to food banks this Thanksgiving. The cost of groceries has increased by 13% within the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And as the holidays approach, people are bracing […]
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
A tax cutter in 2018, Bob Stefanowski shows a populist bent in 2022
The hyperbole comes in bursts: A suggestion that the state affordable housing law is forcing an 80-story building on Fairfield, or maybe just a 30-story one. Crime is rampant. Cops can’t shoot unless a crook shoots first. Corruption costs more than taxes. And perhaps worst of all, as Republican...
Massachusetts could allow undocumented people to get driver's licenses
Voters in Massachusetts are about to decide whether undocumented immigrants should be able to apply for driver's licenses. Seventeen other states, along with the District of Columbia, already allow this. New York is one of those states, and Chris Burrell from member station GBH reports how their law is having a big impact on road safety.
Eyewitness News
BBB warns of job scam by company claiming to be in CT
(WFSB) – The Better Business Bureau is warning of a job scam by a company called Ship Adventure Post, which is claiming to be in Connecticut. According to the BBB of Connecticut, from September 28 to October 17 they received 10 reports claiming they were contacted by Delta Vision.
Scott Jensen’s unconventional health care views spread beyond COVID-19
Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen rose to national prominence by sharing unconventional COVID-19 views with right-wing talk radio and cable TV hosts like Laura Ingraham, who were eager to hear him downplay the pandemic and attack the public health measures put in place by government officials. He minimized the seriousness of the virus — […] The post Scott Jensen’s unconventional health care views spread beyond COVID-19 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Should voters be concerned over Fetterman's cognitive ability after his stroke?
There has been a lot of talk lately about John Fetterman's mental fitness. The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor has been dealing with auditory processing issues after surviving a stroke five months ago in the middle of his campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, a fact that Fetterman openly addressed during last night's debate against his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0