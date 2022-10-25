ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kogt.com

Tragic Accident Kills Vidor Man

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:50 A.M. Beaumont Officers responded to IH-10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash. Information gathered from the scene revealed the operator of a box truck, transporting mail, was traveling northbound and lost control of the vehicle. He struck a cement center divider and knocked it into southbound traffic.
VIDOR, TX
12NewsNow

No injuries, driver cited after hitting rear of Nederland school bus Thursday morning

NEDERLAND, Texas — A group of Nederland High School students headed on a field trip to Winnie were delayed this morning when their bus was rear-ended by a car. None of the 19 students, one teacher and driver aboard the bus were injured in the wreck which happened at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday morning, according to Nederland assistant superintendent, Bill Jardell.
NEDERLAND, TX
kjas.com

Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash

A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to strike a cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash

NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Four people injured in crash at south city limits of Jasper

Three people were injured in a three vehicle auto accident that occurred on Tuesday morning on Highway 96 at the south city limits of Jasper. Police, fire, and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the location near the roadside park, shortly after 11:00, when it was reported that the crash occurred and arrived to find one of the vehicles involved; a sport utility vehicle, had went off of the roadway and caught fire following the crash.
JASPER, TX
Port Arthur News

POLICE: Nederland student 1 of 2 to confess to major vandalism at Little Cypress Mauriceville

LITTLE CYPRESS — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Sunday by Little Cypress-Mauriceville school administrators concerning vandalism that occurred on school property. Perpetrators used spray paint to vandalize several buildings and property, including the newly installed turf on the football field, field house, signs and building on...
NEDERLAND, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont

Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Former Jasper County Sheriff Roscoe Davis dies at 89

A former sheriff of Jasper County has died. Roscoe Davis, who served as sheriff from January of 1993 to 1997 passed away on Tuesday at his home in Morgan Mill, a small community in Erath County, southwest of Fort Worth. Prior to serving as sheriff of Jasper County, Davis who...
JASPER COUNTY, TX

