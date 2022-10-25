Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Related
kogt.com
Tragic Accident Kills Vidor Man
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:50 A.M. Beaumont Officers responded to IH-10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash. Information gathered from the scene revealed the operator of a box truck, transporting mail, was traveling northbound and lost control of the vehicle. He struck a cement center divider and knocked it into southbound traffic.
No injuries, driver cited after hitting rear of Nederland school bus Thursday morning
NEDERLAND, Texas — A group of Nederland High School students headed on a field trip to Winnie were delayed this morning when their bus was rear-ended by a car. None of the 19 students, one teacher and driver aboard the bus were injured in the wreck which happened at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday morning, according to Nederland assistant superintendent, Bill Jardell.
Speed played role in single-vehicle Orange County wreck that killed 31-year-old man
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A 31-year-old man from Orange was killed in a single vehicle wreck along FM1136 south of Mauriceville early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the wreck that happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. Tyler Michael...
32-Year-Old Johnathan Allen Droddy Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday. The crash happened on Interstate 10 at Laurel at around 5:50 a.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler box truck, a GMC Sierra Pickup truck, and a 2016 Ford Escape were involved in the collision.
kjas.com
Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash
A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to strike a cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
KFDM-TV
DPS releases name of driver killed when pickup veers off FM 1136 and crashes into woods
ORANGE COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash in which a man driving a pickup truck veered off FM 1136, north of Linscomb in Orange County, and crashed into a wooded area, according to information DPS Lt. Chuck Havard provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
Port Arthur News
Box truck crashes into Ford Escape on I-10, killing area motorist Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT — At 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department officers responded to Interstate 10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash. The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit responded and is investigating the crash. Preliminary information gathered from the scene reveal the operator of a box truck,...
kjas.com
Four people injured in crash at south city limits of Jasper
Three people were injured in a three vehicle auto accident that occurred on Tuesday morning on Highway 96 at the south city limits of Jasper. Police, fire, and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the location near the roadside park, shortly after 11:00, when it was reported that the crash occurred and arrived to find one of the vehicles involved; a sport utility vehicle, had went off of the roadway and caught fire following the crash.
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators
LUMBERTON, Texas — The remains of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 are scheduled to be removed from his grave on November 1, 2022, four years after his death. The order was signed by a Hardin County judge. Hardin County investigators are now granted permission to exhume the...
Port Arthur News
POLICE: Nederland student 1 of 2 to confess to major vandalism at Little Cypress Mauriceville
LITTLE CYPRESS — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Sunday by Little Cypress-Mauriceville school administrators concerning vandalism that occurred on school property. Perpetrators used spray paint to vandalize several buildings and property, including the newly installed turf on the football field, field house, signs and building on...
Vidor man killed in Tuesday morning wreck involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 at Laurel
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man was killed early Tuesday morning in a major multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 10 at Laurel St. in Beaumont. Several vehicles were involved in the fatal wreck which happened just before 6 a.m. and shut down the interstate according to a spokesperson with the Beaumont Police Department.
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
1 Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Jasper County (Jasper County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Jasper County on Sunday. The crash happened on Highway 96 at around 4 p.m. According to the Police, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck along with a truck were involved in the collision.
kjas.com
Fire chief says ATV’s on roadways are a problem in north Newton County
A Newton County fire chief is speaking about a problem with all-terrain vehicles driving on public roadways in the Burkeville and Jamestown areas, despite it being illegal for them to do so. He also says that he doesn’t feel that enough is being done to address the problem. Burkeville...
No injuries reported after Beaumont ISD school bus, car crash Tuesday afternoon
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after a Beaumont Independent School District bus and a passenger vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Iola Street and Westmoreland Avenue. The bus was carrying Beaumont United High School students, according to BISD spokesperson Adam Thibodeaux.
Court documents say body of Beaumont minister was found under bed, wrapped in plastic in burned home
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder in connection with the death of Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October. Officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin at about 1 a.m. Tuesday October 25, 2022 near the intersection of...
Murder suspect arrested in death of Beaumont minister found 'badly burned' after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October. Officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin at about 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Lucas Dr. and U.S. Highway 69 according to a Facebook post from the Beaumont Police Department.
Beaumont Police seeking suspect in jewelry theft at Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a young man caught on camera smashing a jewelry case and grabbing several thousand dollars worth of jewelry. Shortly after Parkdale Mall closed on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a young man hid from security guards and...
kjas.com
Former Jasper County Sheriff Roscoe Davis dies at 89
A former sheriff of Jasper County has died. Roscoe Davis, who served as sheriff from January of 1993 to 1997 passed away on Tuesday at his home in Morgan Mill, a small community in Erath County, southwest of Fort Worth. Prior to serving as sheriff of Jasper County, Davis who...
Comments / 3