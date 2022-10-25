The Dallas Cowboys are currently in a position to make the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since the beginning of the Tony Romo era in 2006 and 2007. They’ve been good thus far, standing 5-2 after seven games, but if they wish to do more than make the playoffs, they’ll need to make another big Jerry Jones splash move on the offensive side of the ball.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO