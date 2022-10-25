ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Making Free Agency Signing After Injury

The Dallas Cowboys lost starting cornerback Jourdan Lewis to a season-ending foot injury on Sunday. That leaves Dallas needing some depth in the secondary, and they're attempting to fill some of the void with veteran free agent Kendall Sheffield. Dallas is signing Sheffield to its practice squad, according to NFL...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Free Agent Signing News

The Dallas Cowboys improved their record to 5-2 this past Sunday, but cornerback Jourdan Lewis went down with a season-ending injury. Lewis was placed on injured reserve because of a Lisfranc injury. He'll undergo surgery fairly soon. In six appearances this season, Lewis has 26 total tackles and an interception....
ESPN

AP source: Cowboys trade for Raiders' Hankins to boost run D

The Dallas Cowboys acquired veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas in a move to bolster the run defense for one of the NFL's best units, a person with knowledge of the trade said Tuesday. Dallas is giving the Raiders a sixth-round pick in next year's draft and getting...
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Former Ohio State defender placed on IR by New Orleans Saints

Former Ohio State cornerback Bradley Roby has been placed on injured reserve by the New Orleans Saints. Roby left Thursday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury, ESPN’s Field Yates and SaintsNews’ John Hendrix report. DraftKings pre-registration is live in the state of Ohio, and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Deadspin

Three playmaking wide receivers the Cowboys need to have their scope on

The Dallas Cowboys are currently in a position to make the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since the beginning of the Tony Romo era in 2006 and 2007. They’ve been good thus far, standing 5-2 after seven games, but if they wish to do more than make the playoffs, they’ll need to make another big Jerry Jones splash move on the offensive side of the ball.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Will the Cowboys trade for a wide receiver?

The Cowboys have already made a trade for impact defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. It appears they may not be done yet. The question is now “Could the Cowboys trade for a wide receiver? This should come as no surprise as the team has lacked production from the wide receiver position this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy