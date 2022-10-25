ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
PHOENIX, AZ
thecomeback.com

Kyrie Irving urges Ben Simmons to take shot in latest Nets loss

The drama around the Brooklyn Nets seems neverending. A roster featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons fell to 1-3 after a 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Simmons scored just four points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field. He did dish out nine assists, but...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
Northland FAN 106.5

Bucks Use Lopsided Run After Nash Ejected, Beat Nets 110-99

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brooklyn coach Steve Nash wasn't around to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo finish picking the Nets apart. Nash was ejected for the first time in his coaching career after arguing that Antetokounmpo should have been called for an offensive foul against Patty Mills while bringing the ball up the court in the third quarter.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Brooklyn visits Milwaukee after Antetokounmpo's 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Brooklyn Nets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 125-105 victory against the Houston Rockets. Milwaukee went 33-19 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs Sacramento Kings: Live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road for the first matchup of a four-game stretch on the West Coast. The Grizzlies will face the Sacramento Kings. Don't let the record fool you. The Kings (0-3) have lost their three games by a combined 14 points. Those losses have come against the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers and Warriors are expected to be championship contenders, and the Trail Blazers have a 4-0 record.
MEMPHIS, TN

