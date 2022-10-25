Read full article on original website
Related
Notre Dame 2023 Wide Receiver Commit Rico Flores Gets The Week Kicked Off On Thursday Night
Rico Flores will be in action this evening to kick off the week of football action
goldcountrymedia.com
It's Folsom, Rocklin for SFL title
With the final week of the regular season approaching, teams should be playing darn near their best football of the season. Silly mistakes, undisciplined penalties and the like should be long gone, but the Bulldogs seem to have a couple every week of late, despite winning big. Coach Paul Doherty is tired of seeing them and tired of talking about them and after the big win over Granite Bay last week was looking for some team leaders to step up and help take care it.
goldcountrymedia.com
One 8th Degree Black Belt and 14 National Champions rise from Roseville
On Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, the Moo Do Taekwondo Association held its National Testing and Championships at the Citrus Heights Community Center in Citrus Heights. Among the Black Belt testers was Master Amitis Pourarian, owner of THE STUDIO Martial Arts & Fitness in Roseville. At age 45, Pourarian tested for and successfully achieved the rank of 8th Degree Black Belt, making her one of the youngest female high ranks in the world.
eghsguardian.com
Elk Grove football makes first IHSA playoffs appearance since 2013
It’s Friday, Aug. 26, and it’s a rowdy night at Robert Haskell Memorial Stadium. After securing a 42-7 win against Maine West, the Elk Grove Grenadiers had a feeling that something special could be happening. “This game was special compared to the other games,” Jacob Elsner, the team’s...
goldcountrymedia.com
Sierra View captures Rose Cup squeaker
2022 ROSE CUP SCOREBOARD Sierra View: 19-30 – 49 points Woodcreek: 15-33.5 – 48.5 points Timber Creek: 13-32 – 45 points Diamond Oaks: 13-24.5 – 37.5 points. Once a dominating team in this neighborhood golf rivalry, Sierra View Country Club had drifted into anonymity following its last Rose Cup victory eight years ago.
Man escapes collision with train in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn had a near miss with a train on Sunday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police said that at around 9:08 p.m. the mans truck became stuck on the roadway in the area of 403 Rogers Lane and was partially blocking the railroad tracks. As a train […]
UC Davis event hosted by conservative student group canceled after 100-person brawl breaks out
Some of those fighting might have been wearing Proud Boys apparel.
rosevilletoday.com
Placer Valley Business Person of the Year goes to Thunder Valley GM, Dawn Clayton
Clayton named Business Person of the Year and “Best of The Best” in Executive Operations. Lincoln, Calif. –Thunder Valley Casino Resort is proud to announce that its General Manager, Dawn Clayton, has been named Placer Valley’s 2022 Business Person of the Year and Bentley Price Associates’ “Best of The Best” in Executive Operations.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Sacramento, CA
If you are visiting Sacramento, you need to sample its extensive cuisine. It is one of the top 10 ‘foodie cities’ in the US, and for good reason, there is a variety in the restaurants, the food they serve and the unique moods and décor in each.
Sacramento State’s squirrels now have their own Instagram account
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Sacramento State’s 75-years as an educational institution it has also served as a place of refuge for many area critters and none has become such a staple as the squirrel. As a way to honor and document the relatively peaceful coexistent relationship the campus’s human population with the squirrel population, […]
Are the Proud Boys growing in the Sacramento region?
DAVIS — A conservative speaking event hosted by a student organization at UC Davis was canceled due to safety concerns after a brawl broke out involving members of the Proud Boys, a known extremist group. The UC Davis student chapter of Turning Point USA held a speaking event featuring Stephen Davis, known as "MAGA Hulk." The event was set up to be held Tuesday night in a conference center on the UC Davis campus. The topic, according to a social media advertisement about the event, was "topics related to systemic racism and the lies that surround the topic." The event brought out...
goldcountrymedia.com
William Jessup University Crossroads Cafe fun to visit
This month, we’re heading out of Lincoln but we’re only going as far as Rocklin and specifically to the William Jessup University Crossroads Café. Yes, the café is open to the public and it’s well worth a visit. This column will talk about not only what you’ll find at the cafe, but what they are doing to repurpose non-consumed food via a ‘Chef’s Against Hunger’ initiative.
As state seeks water lifeline with Delta Tunnel, small Delta town remains concerned
California has long had a mismatch. “Where the waterfalls and where the people are. Much of the water, about two-thirds, fall in the Sierra Nevada, but most of the population is in the Central Valley, the Bay Area, along the coast or in Southern California,” said Carrie Buckman, Environmental Program Manager with Delta Conveyance. […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC Davis event canceled after brawl, Sac International parking rates go up, stopping potential Lodi shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
CBS News
Removal of chemicals from Sacramento home could take days
A hazmat crew is removing and testing chemicals found inside a vacant Sacramento home. Authorities say it could take them up to two days to complete the process.
mymotherlode.com
A Structure Fire Spread To Vegetation In West Point This Morning
West Point, CA – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the West Point area of Calaveras County that destroyed a home. The flames broke out around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Winton Road, near Stockton Box Road and southeast of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. She added that the grass fire was contained to an estimated 3-4 acres.
KCRA.com
Early morning fire destroys home that was under construction in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked at a home that was under construction in Folsom Thursday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the home on Serpa Way and Ruan Court near Vista del Lago High School. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin College Park development proposed for two sites, Public Hearing set
Scheduled Planning Commission Public Hearing Date: November 15, 2022. Rocklin, Calif.- The Rocklin Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 15, at 6:30 p.m. at 3970 Rocklin Rd. to discuss the College Park Project proposed entitlements and Final Environmental Impact Report. College Park is a proposed private...
Over $3,000 in Nike items stolen from Roseville sporting goods
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were arrested on Tuesday in Citrus Heights after stealing more than $3,000 in clothing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said that when the four women entered the store on Stanford Ranch Road they were recognized by employees […]
Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight
SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction.
