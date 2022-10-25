Read full article on original website
Last two men charged in Bridgeton, NJ stray bullet killing found guilty
BRIDGETON — With two men already sentenced, another two individuals were convicted Wednesday in connection to the killing of a 9-year-old girl when a stray bullet ripped through her bedroom wall in the summer of 2018. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a release Thursday that Michael Elliot,...
Bridgeton Pair Found Guilty In Child's Fatal Shooting
Two men from Cumberland County have been found guilty in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl, authorities said. Michael Elliot, 29, and Zahmere McKoy, 23, both of Bridgeton, were found guilty after a five-week trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. The jury returned a guilty verdict on...
FBI Helps Nab Philly Carjacking Suspect In Chester County
A Philadelphia man is in jail after authorities said he hijacked a car from a Chester County shopping plaza last month. Siheem Walker, 20, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26 in connection with a Sept. 19 carjacking at Devon Square Shopping Center in Tredyffrin Township, police said in a press release.
What really happened: Wild and crazy lead-up to Route 35 shooting, prosecutors say
HOLMDEL — An Old Bridge man faces multiple carjacking, motor vehicle theft and weapons charges after a police shooting early Wednesday morning on Route 35. Justin Chacon, 33, of Old Bridge and Brooklyn, stole a commercial delivery van from the parking lot of Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel around 5:45 a.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Thursday.
N.J. serial killer faces arraignment for 15-year-old's murder
NEWARK, N.J. -- Convicted New Jersey serial killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver is back in court Wednesday to face arraignment in the murder of a Newark teenager.Wheeler-Weaver is accused in the death of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, who was last seen in 2016. Her remains were found three years later.Investigators claim Wheeler-Weaver strangled the teen after meeting her online and arranging to meet in person. Last year, he was sentenced to 160 years in jail for killing three women and the attempted murder of a fourth.
Houseguest from hell: Man guilty of murdering NJ woman in torched home
A Monmouth County jury found a 52-year-old man guilty in the 2019 killing of the woman who had opened up her home to him. Ronald Teschner was convicted of murdering 65-year-old Jacqueline Terrulli and setting her million-dollar house on fire. Rescuers struggled to find her body, which eventually was unearthed on her property months later.
N.J. teen has been missing for a week, cops say
Authorities continue to search for a Newark teenager who has been missing for a week. Breanna Santoro, 17, was last seen on Oct. 20 on the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Newark police. She has multi-colored braided hair (brown, purple and blue) and wears...
Elmwood Park Man, 59, Found Dead Outside By Suicide With Gun
A 59-year-old Elmwood Park man died by suicide on a borough street Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The man's body was found outside on Parkview Avenue near the intersection of Willow Street around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said. He was pronounced dead at the scene...
Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store
A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
Charges: Correctional officer in Newark, NJ smuggled ‘suspected tobacco’ to inmate
NEWARK — A senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison has been arrested and charged with bribery and conspiracy. According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, 31-year-old Christopher Smoaks received payment from an inmate's relative in exchange for smuggling "suspected tobacco" to the inmate on Oct. 16. Smoaks...
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.
On Wednesday Jared Eng, 25, took responsibility in Manhattan Supreme Court, for killing his mother Paula Chin three years ago. Chin, 65, was found in a garbage bin near one of her homes in suburban Morristown, N.J. home after Eng reported her missing on Feb. 4, 2019.
N.J. man convicted of participating in fatal shooting during robbery
A 35-year-old man was convicted in the robbery and fatal shooting of another man more than three years ago in Newark. An Essex County jury found Rashad Zeigler guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery, and felony murder in the slaying of Rahman Branch, 39, of Irvington, prosecutors said. The verdict came after three days of deliberation.
Man charged with repeatedly stabbing woman in vehicle surrenders to police
A man sought by police after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic attack in Gloucester County last month has been arrested. Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses after the Sept. 2 incident in Franklin Township. He surrendered to...
BBC
Man, 19, charged with raping woman in Newark
A 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after a woman was assaulted in Nottinghamshire. Nottinghamshire Police said a woman in her 40s was attacked as she walked near Portland Street in Newark town centre just after midnight on Saturday.
Pa. girl believed kidnapped by her mother has been found: police
A 6-year-old girl whose mother is accused of abducting her earlier this week has been found, and the Amber Alert canceled, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police said 37-year-old Venessa Gutshall kidnapped her daughter Zoe Moss during a supervised, court-ordered visit around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday in Downingtown, Chester County.
Wildwood Crest, NJ, Man Sentenced on 3 Separate Indictments
A man from Wildwood Crest will be spending the next few years behind bars in connection to three separate incidents that occurred over the past three years. On Thursday, 20-year-old Christopher DiAntonio was sentenced to five years in state prison. He must serve three and one-half years before becoming eligible for parole.
Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store
CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township. Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody,...
Jersey City ATM robber left behind his Hudson jail inmate ID
A man who robbed $800 from a Jersey City ATM customer at a Downtown bank Wednesday almost made a clean getaway. The robber hasn’t been apprehended yet, but it is just a matter of time after the man left behind a Hudson County jail personal property receipt and inmate identification card, police said in radio transmissions.
Pa. man ambushed and killed instructor after failing FedEx promotional test: report
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, a North Philadelphia man, disgruntled at being denied a promotion at FedEx, ambushed and killed the instructor who opted not to promote him, prosecutors in Delaware County said Tuesday. The suspect is 59-year-old Keith Blount, who was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and gun crimes...
Man Convicted For Murdering 26-year-old Willingboro, NJ, Woman in 2019
A man from Trenton has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago inside a parked car in Willingboro Township. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 28-year-old Devon Woods was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
