ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Bridgeton Pair Found Guilty In Child's Fatal Shooting

Two men from Cumberland County have been found guilty in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl, authorities said. Michael Elliot, 29, and Zahmere McKoy, 23, both of Bridgeton, were found guilty after a five-week trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. The jury returned a guilty verdict on...
BRIDGETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

What really happened: Wild and crazy lead-up to Route 35 shooting, prosecutors say

HOLMDEL — An Old Bridge man faces multiple carjacking, motor vehicle theft and weapons charges after a police shooting early Wednesday morning on Route 35. Justin Chacon, 33, of Old Bridge and Brooklyn, stole a commercial delivery van from the parking lot of Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel around 5:45 a.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Thursday.
HOLMDEL, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. serial killer faces arraignment for 15-year-old's murder

NEWARK, N.J. -- Convicted New Jersey serial killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver is back in court Wednesday to face arraignment in the murder of a Newark teenager.Wheeler-Weaver is accused in the death of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, who was last seen in 2016. Her remains were found three years later.Investigators claim Wheeler-Weaver strangled the teen after meeting her online and arranging to meet in person. Last year, he was sentenced to 160 years in jail for killing three women and the attempted murder of a fourth. 
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. teen has been missing for a week, cops say

Authorities continue to search for a Newark teenager who has been missing for a week. Breanna Santoro, 17, was last seen on Oct. 20 on the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Newark police. She has multi-colored braided hair (brown, purple and blue) and wears...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store

A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man convicted of participating in fatal shooting during robbery

A 35-year-old man was convicted in the robbery and fatal shooting of another man more than three years ago in Newark. An Essex County jury found Rashad Zeigler guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery, and felony murder in the slaying of Rahman Branch, 39, of Irvington, prosecutors said. The verdict came after three days of deliberation.
NEWARK, NJ
BBC

Man, 19, charged with raping woman in Newark

A 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after a woman was assaulted in Nottinghamshire. Nottinghamshire Police said a woman in her 40s was attacked as she walked near Portland Street in Newark town centre just after midnight on Saturday.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City ATM robber left behind his Hudson jail inmate ID

A man who robbed $800 from a Jersey City ATM customer at a Downtown bank Wednesday almost made a clean getaway. The robber hasn’t been apprehended yet, but it is just a matter of time after the man left behind a Hudson County jail personal property receipt and inmate identification card, police said in radio transmissions.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Man Convicted For Murdering 26-year-old Willingboro, NJ, Woman in 2019

A man from Trenton has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago inside a parked car in Willingboro Township. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 28-year-old Devon Woods was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
67K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy