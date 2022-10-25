ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

abc7amarillo.com

More than 13.8 million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

Millions of people have already cast their ballots ahead of the 2022 Midterms. According to Edison Research and Catalyst, more than 13.8 million people have voted in 44 states. In Florida, nearly two million people cast pre-election day ballots. Early voting began this week in some counties, the rest of...
FLORIDA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Texas students' math scores saw a sharp decline during pandemic

Oct. 24, 2022 — Texas elementary and middle school students saw big drops in math scores during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a national report released Monday. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, an exam given to a sample of fourth and eighth grade public school students every other year, measures how states’ students are performing in reading and math over time compared with a national average. It also provides a national snapshot of the impact of the pandemic on student achievement.
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Texas, Oklahoma ranked among least safest states in the country

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Texas and Oklahoma are two of the least safe states in the country, according to a new study released by WalletHub. Texas was ranked 47th among the safest states in the country. Oklahoma was ranked 45th. In order to determine the most secure states, WalletHub...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

108 year daily rainfall record broken in Amarillo, Texas

Amarillo, Texas (KVII) - A potent storm system dumped a significant amount of rain across the Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico yesterday on October 24th. The National Weather Service in Amarillo recorded 1.35" of rain through the entire day which was good enough to set a new daily rainfall record. The previous daily record stood for more than a century but the 1.16" of rain that fell on October 24, 1914 no longer holds the number 1 spot. There was even a brief period where rain switched to snow for about an hour yesterday evening.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

The Blitz: Week 10 high school football scores

The penultimate week of high school football in Texas and Oklahoma is set to begin on Thursday and continue through Saturday. For the first time this season, the only one game Thursday night is a 6-man contest with Follett hosting White Deer. The bulk of the action takes place Friday...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Dynamic storm system to impact Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A 2nd storm system is aimed to impact the Texas Panhandle just 3 days after record-setting rain fell on Monday. This next storm system does not look to be as potent as the one experienced earlier in the week and the track doesn't appear to be as favorable for widespread significant rainfall but heavy rain and strong to severe storms are still anticipated for at least the Southeastern Texas Panhandle.
NEW MEXICO STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Stitt joins 18 governors to oppose Biden's proposed project labor agreement mandate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Kevin Stitt joined 18 other governors in sending a letter to the Biden administration opposing the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council's proposed federal rule giving preference to union construction contracts. President Joe Biden signed an executive order earlier this month that requires Project Labor Agreements...
TULSA, OK

