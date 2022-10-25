ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FORT WORTH, TX
klif.com

Fort Worth Residents Oppose Strip Mall Demolition

(WBAP/KLIF) — Residents opposing the demolition of a Fort Worth strip mall are making their voices heard. The Fort Worth City Council decides on November 8th on whether or not to allow a strip mall to be demolished along 7th Street. Kimco Realty received unanimous approval from the Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407

The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
whatnowdfw.com

Black Bear Diner Planning Another Fort Worth Spot

Black Bear Diner is growing its Texas presence. As several locations are set to open in the state in coming months, another Fort Worth diner is being planned. According to a state project filing, Black Bear Diner could open in the Southgate Marketplace at I-35 and FM 1187 in Fort Worth sometime in the summer of 2023. What Now Dallas earlier reported on the first Fort Worth location for the brand planned for 9501 N. Freeway in Fort Worth. That location has yet to open to the public.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Multiacre waterpark, hotel will add 'jewel in Grapevine’s crown’

Signs will be located at the Grapevine Mills Boulevard entrance, along SH 121 and at the Kubota Drive entrance. (Illustration courtesy city of Grapevine) Grapevine City Council approved zoning for an entertainment and attraction area for the Stand Rock Resort and Water Park at its Oct. 18 meeting. The Grapevine Water Park Resort will be located at 3509 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., next to Kubota Drive and along SH 121.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Historic Fairmount neighborhood gets new skate park

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A skate plaza is set as the keystone attraction for Fire Station Park when it expands. Additional funding approved by the city council will lead to implementation of the master plan for the park located at 1616 Hemphill St.The 15,000-square-foot skate plaza will feature a diverse range of elements for skateboarders of all skill levels, connected by paved walks throughout the park. Other elements at the park include a market plaza, community green and lighting.Recent council action increases funding to include a steel pavilion, pump track, pedestrian walkway, event lawn turf and angled street parking. The additional...
FORT WORTH, TX
Shorthorn

Arlington City Council passes interlocal contract changes, reviews zoning case

Arlington City Council passed resolutions to update citywide construction codes and approved UTA funding to further develop Downtown Arlington during its Tuesday evening meeting. The council passed an ordinance to amend city construction codes. The International Code Council and the National Fire Protection Association update codes on a three-year cycle,...
ARLINGTON, TX
klif.com

$1-Billion Luxury Community Coming to Arlington

(WBAP/KLIF) — The next phase of Arlington’s $4-billion entertainment district project is underway. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis held shovels, Wednesday, in the groundbreaking ceremony for “One Rangers Way”, a planned 43,000 square food luxury residential community to be built adjacent to Globe Life Field. Ross says the $1-billion project will be state-of-the-art.
ARLINGTON, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: A Virtually Untouched Mid-Century Jewel Box in the Woods

No matter where you sit in the exquisite mid-century on 11150 Fernald Ave., it’s like you’re in the woods. The 1.35-acre property is lush and green, with plenty growing in the understory and a creek. Sure, the sounds of cars driving through Lochwood will remind you that you live in a city, but the home is practically a secret garden. You can’t even see the house from the street.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
DALLAS, TX
insideevs.com

Wallbox Opens The Doors To Its new Manufacturing Facility In Texas

Today, electric vehicle charging equipment supplier, Wallbox, officially opened its first North American manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas. The state-of-the-art 130,000 sq.ft. factory will manufacture the company's full line of charging equipment in the U.S. The $70 million investment by Wallbox is expected to produce 250,000 units and bring more...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Expands Litter Program, Homelessness Hiring Initiative

To end the cycle of homelessness and to assist in citywide clean-up, the City of Fort Worth has expanded a litter abatement program. The program, in partnership with the Presbyterian Night Shelter, was first launched in 2016. People who were experiencing homelessness or had barriers to employment were hired to clean with litter abatement.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arlington Breaks Ground on New High-End Residencies Near Stadiums

If you pass through the Arlington Entertainment District on a non-game day, you’ll still see a flurry of activity near Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020. Much of the sights and sounds now revolve around constant construction like at the site of the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Live Dallas-Fort Worth flight updates, delays and cancellations

DALLAS — Heavy rain was moving through North Texas on Friday morning. Fortunately, the impacts at the airport weren't being felt too bad - at least not yet. Locally, Dallas Love Field was having the most issues, with 72 cancellations as of 8 a.m., and 10 delays, according to Flight Aware.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy