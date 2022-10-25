Read full article on original website
$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
klif.com
Fort Worth Residents Oppose Strip Mall Demolition
(WBAP/KLIF) — Residents opposing the demolition of a Fort Worth strip mall are making their voices heard. The Fort Worth City Council decides on November 8th on whether or not to allow a strip mall to be demolished along 7th Street. Kimco Realty received unanimous approval from the Fort...
TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407
The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
whatnowdfw.com
Black Bear Diner Planning Another Fort Worth Spot
Black Bear Diner is growing its Texas presence. As several locations are set to open in the state in coming months, another Fort Worth diner is being planned. According to a state project filing, Black Bear Diner could open in the Southgate Marketplace at I-35 and FM 1187 in Fort Worth sometime in the summer of 2023. What Now Dallas earlier reported on the first Fort Worth location for the brand planned for 9501 N. Freeway in Fort Worth. That location has yet to open to the public.
Multiacre waterpark, hotel will add 'jewel in Grapevine’s crown’
Signs will be located at the Grapevine Mills Boulevard entrance, along SH 121 and at the Kubota Drive entrance. (Illustration courtesy city of Grapevine) Grapevine City Council approved zoning for an entertainment and attraction area for the Stand Rock Resort and Water Park at its Oct. 18 meeting. The Grapevine Water Park Resort will be located at 3509 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., next to Kubota Drive and along SH 121.
Historic Fairmount neighborhood gets new skate park
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A skate plaza is set as the keystone attraction for Fire Station Park when it expands. Additional funding approved by the city council will lead to implementation of the master plan for the park located at 1616 Hemphill St.The 15,000-square-foot skate plaza will feature a diverse range of elements for skateboarders of all skill levels, connected by paved walks throughout the park. Other elements at the park include a market plaza, community green and lighting.Recent council action increases funding to include a steel pavilion, pump track, pedestrian walkway, event lawn turf and angled street parking. The additional...
Shorthorn
Arlington City Council passes interlocal contract changes, reviews zoning case
Arlington City Council passed resolutions to update citywide construction codes and approved UTA funding to further develop Downtown Arlington during its Tuesday evening meeting. The council passed an ordinance to amend city construction codes. The International Code Council and the National Fire Protection Association update codes on a three-year cycle,...
Colleyville Cajun restaurant to close due to 'pandemic and the current economy,' owners say
COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Phil Tullis and his wife, Deborah, opened The Cajun Market in June 2020. Sadly, they will close their restaurant in October 2022. “What's going on is actually, as most people would know, the economy,” Tullis said. “We've had a good run. We made it through the pandemic. We thought we would be able to outrun it.”
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
klif.com
$1-Billion Luxury Community Coming to Arlington
(WBAP/KLIF) — The next phase of Arlington’s $4-billion entertainment district project is underway. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis held shovels, Wednesday, in the groundbreaking ceremony for “One Rangers Way”, a planned 43,000 square food luxury residential community to be built adjacent to Globe Life Field. Ross says the $1-billion project will be state-of-the-art.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: A Virtually Untouched Mid-Century Jewel Box in the Woods
No matter where you sit in the exquisite mid-century on 11150 Fernald Ave., it’s like you’re in the woods. The 1.35-acre property is lush and green, with plenty growing in the understory and a creek. Sure, the sounds of cars driving through Lochwood will remind you that you live in a city, but the home is practically a secret garden. You can’t even see the house from the street.
wbap.com
Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
insideevs.com
Wallbox Opens The Doors To Its new Manufacturing Facility In Texas
Today, electric vehicle charging equipment supplier, Wallbox, officially opened its first North American manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas. The state-of-the-art 130,000 sq.ft. factory will manufacture the company's full line of charging equipment in the U.S. The $70 million investment by Wallbox is expected to produce 250,000 units and bring more...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Expands Litter Program, Homelessness Hiring Initiative
To end the cycle of homelessness and to assist in citywide clean-up, the City of Fort Worth has expanded a litter abatement program. The program, in partnership with the Presbyterian Night Shelter, was first launched in 2016. People who were experiencing homelessness or had barriers to employment were hired to clean with litter abatement.
Are Homeless People Living in The Storm Drains of North Dallas Neighborhoods?
A resident of North Dallas’ JanMar neighborhood awoke with a start a few weeks ago when the Ring doorbell camera app on her phone alerted her to movement just outside her front door. Most residents would expect something like a raccoon or even a coyote when checking the video feed at 3:30 a.m.
Fort Worth Police Chief fires officer for drinking on the job
For the second day in a row, Fort Worth Police’s chief has fired an officer. The department says Lieutenant Richard Perez was let go for drinking alcohol while on duty.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Breaks Ground on New High-End Residencies Near Stadiums
If you pass through the Arlington Entertainment District on a non-game day, you’ll still see a flurry of activity near Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020. Much of the sights and sounds now revolve around constant construction like at the site of the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center.
WFAA
Live Dallas-Fort Worth flight updates, delays and cancellations
DALLAS — Heavy rain was moving through North Texas on Friday morning. Fortunately, the impacts at the airport weren't being felt too bad - at least not yet. Locally, Dallas Love Field was having the most issues, with 72 cancellations as of 8 a.m., and 10 delays, according to Flight Aware.
Study shows average income needed to afford rent in Texas’ largest cities
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?. A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.
