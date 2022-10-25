Read full article on original website
Related
State public safety center hosts active shooter expo to ensure 'the mistakes that happened in Parkland don't happen in Georgia'
FORSYTH, Ga. — It was four days of hands-on training, theoretical discussions, and critical-thinking exercises at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. Law enforcement, school resource officers, and school safety directors across the came learned about how to protect Georgians. Max Schachter was the guest speaker at...
'It didn't hurt as much as I thought': Central Georgia schools providing flu shots for students
MACON, Ga. — It's that time of year when the sniffles and coughs come a bit more often because the colder weather is trickling in. That means cases of the flu will rise. According to the CDC, early increases in seasonal influenza activity have been reported in Georgia and other south and southeast states. To prevent students from missing school, Bibb County School Districts partnered with the Macon-Bibb County Health Department to offer flu shots to students and teachers. 13WMAZ went to Sonny Carter Elementary School to see how the process worked.
Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin nurse returns from Hurricane Ian relief
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Atrium Health Navicent is welcoming back one of their nurses with open arms. April Sweatman served 18 years as a nurse, three with Atrium Navicent in Milledgeville. She was assigned to a National Disaster Medical System team in Lee County, Florida. Sweatman says she wanted to...
'Feel strongly about constituents' needs': State House candidates share top priorities in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Earlier this week, we spoke with Baldwin County's senate candidates running for Senate District 25. Tuesday, we're moving on to the State House Representative candidates for District 133 where we introduce you to Republican Ken Vance, and Democrat Hoganne Harrison- Walton. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha sat down...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Turnwold Tenant House, Putnam County
I made these photographs in 2015. By 2020, the house was gone. It was located on the Turnwold Plantation property and by appearances is an early tenant house. I say early based on the layout of the house, but more so because of the handmade brick and fieldstone in the chimney. If not a tenant house, it was undoubtedly a dependency of the plantation.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Keys Grocery Sign, Putnam County
I also remember Colonial Bread signs on the doors of general stores. The old store needs to be fixed back up. It was a great place to stop and get baits and many other things too. If you like to talk, everyone was so nice to the people. Mr. Key and Miss key and little Richard would be at work every day. There was a black man that worked there also; his nickname was Monk He would do anything around there. Thank you to the Keys family.
'It really can only help us': Bibb program allows firefighters to work overtime to help sheriff's office staffing
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb firefighters will soon have a chance to make a bit of extra money while helping the sheriff's office. They'll be able to work security at different events, and even as bailiffs at the courthouse. The goal is to keep as many deputies on the streets as possible. Years ago, firefighters served as bailiffs all the time. The program stopped during consolidation because of a payroll processing issue.
Georgia National Fairgrounds moving forward with on-site hotel plans
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds is headed into the final phases of bringing its hotel dream to fruition. They've been talking for months about bringing a new hotel to Central Georgia and now they are months away from breaking ground. Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Maggie...
List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
MWA chairman seeks advice from DA, judge over alleged board misconduct
MACON, Ga. — Macon Water Authority Chairman Sam Hart said he plans to contact the district attorney and chief judge of Superior Court of Bibb County for advice and a possible investigation into alleged board misconduct. Hart said he received a formal complaint Friday from a member of the...
wgxa.tv
GPSTC holds active shooter expo in Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. -- The Active Shooter Expo at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth is aimed at providing hands-on training and critical thinking exercises for school safety directors and school resources officers, and those charged with protecting students and Director Chris Wigginton says they're always hosting trainings year-round but now is a very crucial time.
'Frustration': Man says Warner Robins won't 'accept responsibility' after breaking water main cover, pipe 3 years ago
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A former Warner Robins man claims the city made his home unlivable by breaking his water main cover and a pipe in his front yard. The home is located at 214 Madrid Street, just a few miles from Warner Robins City Hall. No one ever...
Macon Water Authority executive director resigns after just 10 months on the job
MACON, Ga. — After just 10 months on the job, Macon Water Authority Executive Director Joey Leverette resigned. The Houston County native made the announcement after a board meeting last Thursday. The position requires several different skills. According to the job description when Leverette applied, they look for someone who provides focused, effective leadership, has good financial sense, an emphasis on safety training and clear communication with the board.
City of Perry grows, works to keep quality of life
PERRY, Ga. — As Houston County continues to grow, you may wonder how it might impact your quality of life. Well, Tuesday, Perry held their annual state of the community luncheon and that was one of their main topics. A full house of business partners gathered Tuesday for Perry's...
The Citizen Online
82 days and still no response from Peachtree City council or city staff to disabled resident
I am Amy Carrier. This is the story behind the joint statement by 3 (not 4) candidates for the open city council seat. The concept for this joint statement was mine. By now, I hope you have read the statement published in The Citizen which highlights my public statements at City Hall, and was signed by Kenneth Hamner, Phil Crane, Clint Holland and Kevin Madden.
41nbc.com
School speed camera questions answered
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo-enforced school zone cameras now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these cameras including when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed and at what time of day.
'I'd stand out there with a sign myself': Macon man says kid's safety is key in fight over traffic cameras
MACON, Ga. — Speeding cameras are gaining popularity across Central Georgia. In Macon-Bibb County, they're the source for tons of violations this fall. With more citations come more chances to challenge them. The process is a bit different from traffic court. "If I had the time, I'd stand out...
saportareport.com
Rivian project hit with state violation, local lawsuit in dirt pollution controversy
Dirt pollution issues with the Rivian electric vehicle plant site violated environmental regulations, according to the state, and have triggered a resident lawsuit seeking to halt the project. Project critics previously questioned why grading on the site is proceeding despite a court blocking its huge financial incentive deal and some...
'This is horrible': Future of Central and south Georgia's only clinic for ALS patients uncertain
MACON, Ga. — The future of the only clinic in Central and south Georgia that treats ALS is up in the air. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive nervous system disease that weakens patients' muscles and impacts their physical function-- making therapy at these clinics even more essential.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Union Chapel United Methodist Church, Circa 1858, & Union Chapel School, 1913
This vernacular Greek Revival church is among the oldest in Putnam County, and was built on land originally owned by the same man who owned the nearby Rock Eagle site. The historical marker placed by the congregation and the Eatonton-Putnam County Historical Society in 2001 gives a detailed history: On April 24, 1855, Irby Hudson Scott deeded to the trustees of a new newly organized and consolidated Methodist Episcopal group, three and three-quarter acres of land in the Tompkins District in Putnam County, Georgia. A church building was to be erected on the land. There had been a small church on nearby land owned by the Hearn family named Bethel Church. There was also a small church named Rock Chapel on what used to be known as “the ridge road,” and now called the Uncle Remus U.S. Highway 441. Because the membership of each of the two churches was small, they united into one larger congregation and built a house of worship on the land offered for the purpose by Mr. Scott. These early members built well and today the building is still in excellent condition. No one now living knows where the lumber was milled but it is all the very best heart pine lumber, nowhere to be found today. The sills and framework are hand-hewn and pinned. The doors and triple-sash windows are said to have been made in Augusta, Georgia, and hauled overland to the building site. The lumber used to make the pews and the door and window facing was all hand planed. The pulpit Bible was presented in 1855 and the first pastor was the Rev. Henry Morton. As early as 1867, there was a Sunday school at Union Chapel. Mr. Cullen S. Credille was superintendent of the male members and Mrs. Mary Scott was superintendent of the female members. Many years ago the orientation of the interior was changed with the pulpit and pews being reversed. Originally, the pulpit was before the high windows between the two front doors, and was mounted by steps. A new pulpit and communion rail was installed at the opposite end of the building and a center door was removed and the opening closed.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0