ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford IceHogs not overreacting to their slow start

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfP66_0imVIYps00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The IceHogs were hopeful of getting off to a strong start this season. Instead, they’re 1-3.

They’re dropped a pair of clunkers at the BMO over the weekend to Chicago and to Manitoba. Over their last three games, the IceHogs have been outscored 14-4. They’re 1-for-14 on the power play over those three games, and they’re 1-for-16 on the power play this season.

Despite all that, the guys on the team know better than to overreact this early in the season. They’re convinced the wins will start coming, and sooner than later.

“We know the skill we have,” said forward Brett Seney. “We know how good we can be, it’s just, everyone has that skill around the league, so it’s how to use that, and you’ve got to outwork the other team. For that skill to come out you’ve got to create space for yourself.”

Rookie defenseman Alex Vlasic also isn’t discouraged by the team’s slow start. “I think we have a lot of games here to work with. We have a lot of time to get better and develop as a team. I think once we gel we’ll figure it out. I think we’ve got an unbelievable roster.”

The IceHogs we’ll try for their second win of the season Friday night when they host the Chicago Wolves. The IceHogs only win so far this season was in their opening game, a 5-4 overtime win in Manitoba.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Blackhawks deal former first-round pick Nicolas Beaudin in a series of deals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-The Chicago Blackhawks made a flurry of trades Wednesday morning that impact the Rockford IceHogs. In one deal the Blackhawks sent former first-round draft pick defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to Montreal in exchange for forward Cameron Hillis. Hillis, 22, has skated in three ECHL games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions so far this season. He […]
CHICAGO, IL
670 The Score

Blackhawks make a pair of minor trades

Chicago on Wednesday dealt 23-year-old defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to Montreal in exchange for 22-year-old forward Cameron Hillis. Later, the Blackhawks traded 23-year-old forward Evan Barratt to the Flyers for 23-year-old defenseman Cooper Zech.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt

Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What If the Blackhawks Are Actually Good?

What if the Blackhawks are actually good? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks stripped down their roster over the offseason and essentially constructed the team to be one of the worst in the NHL so they can be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Heck, even a Top 3 pick in general.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Challenge the Oilers at Home

After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak, the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center (TICKETS). LAST GAME. The Blackhawks...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire damages Rockford’s Capri Restaurant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Rockford’s Capri Restaurant caught fire Thursday afternoon, prompting a quick response from firefighters. The Capri Restaurant, at 313 E. State Street, is a self-described “old school Italian” restaurant that has been a staple of Rockford’s downtown since 1963. Firefighters at the scene said they believe the fire started in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois suspect brain dead after pointing gun at officers executing search warrant

MORRISON, Ill. (WTVO) — An armed suspect was pronounced brain dead Saturday after an officer involved shooting. Illinois State Police SWAT, assisted by Blackhawk Area Task Force, executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Morrison’s N. Cherry Street Friday morning, according to ISP. Officers heard what they thought were gunshots from within the […]
MORRISON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man dies in grain elevator incident in Seward

SEWARD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called to a grain elevator in Seward on Tuesday morning on reports of an unconscious person. The incident happened at ADM Grain Company, 16100 3rd Street around 8:49 a.m. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, the employee, a 63-year-old man from Winnebago, suffered a heart attack and fell […]
SEWARD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty of Waukesha parade massacre

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally. The jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on […]
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

57-year-old man dies in Rockford car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-car accident left a man dead Wednesday night just north of Rockford’s city limits. The sheriff’s office says that just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a car in the ditch in the 11400 block of North Rockton Avenue. Deputies […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy