Jaylen Brown leaves Ye’s sports agency after rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks

Celtics star Jaylen Brown announced that is leaving rapper Ye’s Donda Sports agency in the wake of the superstar’s anti-Semitic remarks.

On Monday, Brown told the Boston Globe that he would not part ways with Donda Sports after Ye’s anti-Semitic comments. The former NBA All-Star apologized Tuesday and stated that he will stand strongly against any anti-Semitism and hate speech.

“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions,” said Brown on Twitter. In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position cant coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values.

Twitter restricted West’s account after he tweeted that he would “go death con 3 on Jewish people” on October 9. His Instagram account was previously locked for separate remarks disparaging Jewish people. Footage of West repeating tropes and conspiracy theories to other media outlets has since surfaced.

Several companies have cut ties with the rapper formally known as Kanye West. Vogue announced that it has no intention of working with him again. His own agency, CAA, split with him on Monday and his apparel partner, Adidas, dropped him on Tuesday. LeBron James’ show “The Shop” declined to publish an episode with West while citing the rapper’s “hate speech.”

NFL star Aaron Donald also announced that he would be leaving Donda Sports.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group