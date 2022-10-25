GE workers rally for better pay, job security

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hundreds of General Electric workers from plants around the country held a rally in Schenectady on Tuesday to call for better protection and compensation ahead of contract negotiations in 2023.

Workers said the company needs to stop outsourcing jobs to other countries, raise wages in response to rising inflation, and protect retirement benefits. Employees are also concerned about the company’s plan to split into three next year . One will focus on aviation, another on healthcare, and another on energy.

Workers said there are still a lot of questions about the proposal.

“Part of the problem is I don’t think they have a clear plan,” Carl Kennebrew, IUE-CWA National President, said. “And I think that the workers and America needs to hear that plan and make sure that plan that they have to split up or stay together is based upon, again, reinvesting in American workers and reinvesting in his country.”

It’s unclear exactly how the split will impact workers, but supporters said it can benefit investors.

