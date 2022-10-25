Read full article on original website
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
NOLA.com
Brandon Ingram won't travel with Pelicans on road trip. Here's the latest on Zion, Herb Jones.
Brandon Ingram will not travel with the New Orleans Pelicans on their three-game road trip, which begins Friday night against the Phoenix Suns. Ingram is still recovering from a concussion he suffered Sunday in the Pelicans' home-opening loss to the Utah Jazz. He did not practice with the team Thursday.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri fined $35K
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for inappropriate remarks made toward a game
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Late scratch Tuesday
Leonard is out Tuesday against the Thunder due to right knee injury management, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. There was no indication Leonard would be sitting Tuesday, so his late-day scratch comes as a surprise. With Paul George (illness) also out, the Clippers will presumably lean more on Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. OKC Thunder
The LA Clippers will now be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Marcus Morris vs. OKC
lastwordonsports.com
The LA Clippers More to Worry About Than Kawhi Leonard
The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) have long-term goals toward an NBA Championship at the end of this season. Their short-term goals, however, are flawed and have seen some serious issues. The Clippers have started the season with two close wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings but have since lost to the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have already seen lineup changes, with Paul George missing the 108-94 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night with an illness. Marcus Morris was out for a personal reason. Finally, Kawhi Leonard has missed two games due to injury management. Their absences have been significant, but the Clippers have bigger problems with the absence of their star players.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Lakers have new plan at guard without Russell Westbrook?
The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a new plan at guard moving forward. Russell Westbrook did not play in the team’s game at Denver on Wednesday, with a hamstring injury being listed as the reason for his absence. The Lakers debuted a new starting lineup that featured Austin...
ESPN
Pelicans' Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum questionable vs. Suns
METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green says Zion Williamson and Herb Jones will be questionable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns, but Brandon Ingram will not be on the upcoming three-game road trip because of his concussion. Additionally, guard CJ McCollum (finger), Jose Alvarado (low back...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Absent from Thursday's practice
Gay didn't practice Thursday since he was feeling under the weather, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Both Gay and Walker Kessler were unable to participate in Thursday morning's practice session due to illnesses. It's unclear whether either will be unavailable for Friday's game against the Nuggets. If Gay is held out against Denver, Talen Horton-Tucker is a strong candidate to see increased minutes.
Highlights: Clippers at Thunder
Highlights from the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, October 25th.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
NBA
Brandon Ingram out, five Pelicans players questionable for Phoenix game
New Orleans has already seen its depth tested to a significant degree early in this NBA regular season, a scenario that will continue to be the case Friday, when the Pelicans visit 2022 Western Conference first-round playoff opponent Phoenix (9 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN, WRNO 99.5 FM). Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols) was ruled out by the team Thursday afternoon, while a total of five other players are listed as questionable. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are among that group after being DNPs in Tuesday’s win over Dallas. Also questionable for New Orleans are Jose Alvarado (low back spasms), Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain) and CJ McCollum (right third PIP sprain).
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Available to play Wednesday
Davis (back) is active for Wednesday's game against Denver. Davis, along with LeBron James (foot), will both be in the lineup Wednesday despite being tabbed on the injury report. Across the first three contests this year, Davis has averaged 24.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Yardbarker
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tre Mann Prove A Dangerous Duo After Powering Thunder Over Clippers
In just their second game at Paycom Center, the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Los Angeles Clippers 108-94 to earn their first win of the 2022-23 season. This was in large part due to some heavy offensive contributions from the team’s starting backcourt: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tre Mann. In...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited in practice
Waddle (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. It's the same injury that had Waddle listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh, in which he caught four of five targets for 88 yards while playing 79 percent of snaps on offense. He'll likely play through the injury again Sunday in Detroit, though Tyreek Hill has seen far more targets than Waddle ever since the 23-year-old started making regular appearances on the injury report (first with a groin injury and now the ailing shoulder).
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
