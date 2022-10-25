La Crosse YMCA funds projects with first ever Y Giving Day

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Tuesday marks a first for the La Crosse YMCA.

The first-ever Y Giving Day is underway and the fundraiser has a pretty lofty goal–raise $80 thousand in just 36 hours.

Donors can choose from nine different projects–like replacing old gymnastics equipment or donating to a fund for health workers.

Employees encourage people to donate, especially because these fundraising projects will make the community stronger.

“We just really want to get the word out that the Y is doing all these great things and once these projects are funded the community will definitely benefit from all of the things going on in each of them,” said YMCA Donor Experience Director KJ Newkirk.

The Y Giving Day donation page says they’ve already received nearly $18 thousand as of Tuesday evening.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.