As NH voters head to polls next month, gerrymandered state Senate is on the ballot

Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
David Strang: Democrats have to lie to be elected, so vote Republican on Nov. 8
Just two years ago at the end of the Trump administration, we were not only totally energy sufficient, but the U.S. was an energy exporter. While campaigning, Joe Biden promised to slowly phase out our use of fossil fuels. But then he immediately canceled the Keystone pipeline, fracking was cut back and new leases for oil drilling on federal land virtually disappeared. The result: gas prices doubled, New Hampshire electric rates (heavily dependent on natural gas) doubled and costs for home heating oil have skyrocketed.
laconiadailysun.com
Democrats blame Sununu for torpedoing federal rental relief funding
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are blaming Republican Gov. Chris Sununu for the federal government’s decision to choke off rental assistance funds as the state prepares to wind down the relief program. The U.S. Treasury announced last week that New Hampshire wasn't among the 28 states...
laconiadailysun.com
This Is the Best Private High School in New Hampshire
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
laconiadailysun.com
As NH rental assistance program stops accepting applications, utility aid also impacted
New Hampshire's emergency rental assistance program is no longer accepting new applications. State officials announced the move last week, citing a lack of additional federal funding for the program. The impact on residents — particularly those who have had their rents raised while the program has been in place, or...
laconiadailysun.com
Why millennials are choosing New Hampshire as their home
For years, economists and demographers have been predicting dire consequences due to New Hampshire’s “old and getting older population.” This is a central economic challenge for the state because we need younger workers to take jobs, families and individuals to revitalize our communities and more investment in new businesses and employment to keep our economy strong.
laconiadailysun.com
Signs of housing market slowdown becoming reality in New Hampshire
The market for single-family homes in New Hampshire is finally slowing down. For the first time in the last 12 months homes lingered on the market longer than they did last year. But the sale of condos, perhaps the only affordable alternative for some, continues to be brisk, as monthly home payments to climb out of reach of many.
laconiadailysun.com
Deborah J. Mitchell, 70
BRIDGEWATER — Deborah Jean (Colby) Mitchell, resident of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on October 26, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was 70 years old. Debbie is survived by her husband, Gerry Mitchell, her six married children… “Mom” to Brian and Sarah...
Comments / 0