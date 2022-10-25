ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagraves, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Two Lubbock High Students Among Four Dead After House Fire

The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Two-vehicle crash reported on 19th and Detroit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 19th and Detroit Avenue involving a grey truck, a passenger car, and an SUV. LPD received the call just after 4 p.m. LFR arrived on the scene at 4:08 p.m. Traffic has been impacted as the westbound lanes of 19th have been closed off while emergency responders work the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

2 injured in crash at 19th and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Are you Ready for the Triple Threat Coming to Lubbock This Fall?

As we seem to feel that the height of the pandemic is over and we see less and less people wearing masks it does feel like there is some sense of relief in the air. With that being said University Medical Center and Covenant Children's hospitals are both preparing for what has been named the "tripledemic". Don't be too alarmed about this name it just means that there have been increases in Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
LUBBOCK, TX
TexasHighways

A Foodie Oasis Emerges in Lubbock

While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured after shooting near Mission Villas Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a shots-fired call they received just after 9:40 p.m. near the Mission Villas Apartments in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. According to LPD, one person has sustained moderate injuries and two people have been detained. This story is still developing and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

The story of Raider Rose

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The story of Raider Rose told 47 years to the day of her only appearance at Jones Stadium. On this day in 1975, Texas Tech hosted SMU at Jones Stadium, winning 37-20 in front of 36,000 fans. It was also the one and only appearance for Raider Rose at the game.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Severe storms possible late today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms, some possibly severe, are expected in the South Plains area this evening. Some storms may produce damaging hail and wind gusts. Cloud cover will be on the increase through the day. The day also will be breezy. Highs will be slightly above the average, ranging from the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the southeast.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Rain, wind, and a possible freeze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly wind and a cold rain are expected this afternoon. Both will diminish overnight, setting the stage for a freeze in some parts of the South Plains. It will be the first freeze of Fall in our area. The lull in the rain is likely...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy