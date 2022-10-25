Read full article on original website
Two Lubbock High Students Among Four Dead After House Fire
The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.
Two-vehicle crash reported on 19th and Detroit
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 19th and Detroit Avenue involving a grey truck, a passenger car, and an SUV. LPD received the call just after 4 p.m. LFR arrived on the scene at 4:08 p.m. Traffic has been impacted as the westbound lanes of 19th have been closed off while emergency responders work the scene.
2 injured in crash at 19th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
Lubbock Folks Reveal Their Favorite Eateries For Chicken Fried Steak
Here in Lubbock, we take food seriously. And there are certain dishes we have incredibly high standards for. I've seen people nearly come to blows over chicken wings, brisket and jalapeno poppers. I love that kind of passion when it comes to food, as I certainly feel that strongly about it too.
Are you Ready for the Triple Threat Coming to Lubbock This Fall?
As we seem to feel that the height of the pandemic is over and we see less and less people wearing masks it does feel like there is some sense of relief in the air. With that being said University Medical Center and Covenant Children's hospitals are both preparing for what has been named the "tripledemic". Don't be too alarmed about this name it just means that there have been increases in Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
A Foodie Oasis Emerges in Lubbock
While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”
Thursday morning top stories: 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 4 found dead in South Lubbock house fire identified. Texas Tech extended an official invitation to Stephen F. Austin to join the university system. SFA announced it is interested in joining a system this fall. Details here: Texas Tech invites SFA to join...
Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
1 injured after shooting near Mission Villas Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a shots-fired call they received just after 9:40 p.m. near the Mission Villas Apartments in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. According to LPD, one person has sustained moderate injuries and two people have been detained. This story is still developing and...
UPDATED: LPD and LFR responding to three separate crashes on S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR responded to three separate crashes, one on the westbound access ramp at Quaker and Loop 289, one on the overpass near Slide Road in the eastbound lanes, and one at 5000 W. Loop. According to LPD, the crash at Quaker involved a black...
Military-themed restaurant, new stores coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A construction permit filed with the City of Lubbock showed Dallas- based restaurant “Bombshells” has plans to open a location in West Lubbock. According to the permit, which was applied for on Monday, October 17, the new location is valued at more than 1.7 million dollars. The new location is also estimated […]
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
The story of Raider Rose
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The story of Raider Rose told 47 years to the day of her only appearance at Jones Stadium. On this day in 1975, Texas Tech hosted SMU at Jones Stadium, winning 37-20 in front of 36,000 fans. It was also the one and only appearance for Raider Rose at the game.
Severe storms possible late today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms, some possibly severe, are expected in the South Plains area this evening. Some storms may produce damaging hail and wind gusts. Cloud cover will be on the increase through the day. The day also will be breezy. Highs will be slightly above the average, ranging from the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the southeast.
Hobbs coach and chef wins $25,000 prize for his positive impact on the Hispanic community
Austin Tarin’s life was changed when he saw a sponsored ad on social media and didn’t hit the skip button. The Hobbs man is one of the 2022 winners of the Cheetos Deja tu Huella (Leave Your Mark) Fund. “The ad posed the question of how what you...
Outright district title at stake as No. 10 Lions make long trek to Andrews
The No. 10 Brownwood Lions have already secured a share of their first district championship since 2010 and can claim the 2-4A Division I crown outright with a road victory over the Andrews Mustangs. Kickoff for the regular season finale for the Lions (7-2, 3-0) at Andrews (5-3, 1-1) is...
‘No continued threat to the public,’ LPD says in deadly North Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department issued a statement on Thursday afternoon about the fatal shooting of Servero Losoya, 55, in North Lubbock on Friday, October 21. In the newest statement, LPD reassured the community that the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the...
Rain, wind, and a possible freeze
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly wind and a cold rain are expected this afternoon. Both will diminish overnight, setting the stage for a freeze in some parts of the South Plains. It will be the first freeze of Fall in our area. The lull in the rain is likely...
Police reveal new details, explain South Lubbock SWAT situation
On Wednesday, Lubbock Police were called out to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance,” that ended in a SWAT standoff.
4 people found dead after house fire in Lubbock, LPD said
Four people were found dead in a home destroyed by a fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street, Wednesday morning between 1:00 and 2:00 a.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department.
