The Man Vikings Should Target via Trade
If the Minnesota Vikings execute any trades before the November 1st deadline, a cornerback should be obtained for roster depth. It is unclear if general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will set the Vikings up as buyers, sellers, or neither in the next week. But if Adofo-Mensah feels frisky, he should ship...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Our Staff Prediction for Cardinals at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Arizona Cardinals is ready. The Vikings can hit a 6-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009, a season that nearly netted a Super Bowl appearance. Minnesota is 17-12 (.586) all-time versus the Arizona Cardinals. The...
Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
Vikings Lineman Fires Back after Miami Arrest
Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night at a Miami nightclub for “resisting an officer without violence.” Now, he’s telling his side of the story. According to a Miami-Dade Police report, Udoh “was talking to a woman standing in line for the women’s restroom....
The Jets Trade with Jaguars Is a Measuring Stick for Vikings
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) traded running back James Robinson to the New York Jets (5-2) on Monday for a conditional 6th Round draft pick in 2023. The Jets lost blossoming-star halfback Breece Hall in Week 7 to a torn ACL, and Robert Saleh’s team isn’t messing around to remain relevant in the AFC’s playoff chase.
Dalvin Cook’s Hilarious Fine Reduced
The Minnesota Vikings did not play in Week 7, and the storylines were relatively quiet outside of Oli Udoh making negative headlines. However, one thing that made news was Dalvin Cook’s celebration from Week 6. The NFL has long been hilariously mocked as the No Fun League by fans....
Vikings Facing Fresh Cardinals Receivers
There’s no denying the Minnesota Vikings are still struggling in the secondary. While Mike Zimmer was once celebrated for his ability to coach up a defense, that group took a nosedive last season. Kevin O’Connell hasn’t righted the ship yet, and there’s another opportunity on Sunday.
These 6 Vikings Have to Step up Their Game
The Vikings are in cruise control over the NFC North. Their lead over the Green Bay Packers is 2.5 games after the recent collapse against the Taylor Heinicke-led Commanders. The Lions lost another game and are currently 1-5. Justin Fields and his Bears face the New England Patriots Monday night.
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Key Offensive Weapon
The Green Bay Packers knew they were taking a risk entering the 2022 season with the depth chart that they had at the wide receiver position. They traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent, leaving a major hole in their passing offense.
Healthy Vikings may get a Boost from Rookie Receiver
The injury report for the Vikings is an encouraging one. The Vikings appear to be remarkably healthy, with only a single name included: rookie receiver Jalen Nailor. Thankfully, Nailor’s hamstring injury doesn’t look too serious given that he was a full participant. Heading into the Cardinals game, Minnesota...
Former Teammates Galore at U.S. Bank Stadium This Weekend
When the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals lock horns in Week 8, about six former teammates will be in the presence of various one-time other teammates. Most Cardinals players who formerly played for the Vikings are on Arizona’s practice squad. But two former Cardinals are now Vikings starters. Those...
Explained: 6 Players the Vikings Could Obtain before Trade Deadline
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 147 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines six players who the Vikings could reasonably sign or trade for before the November 1st trade deadline. Particularly, Sidney Jones IV, Sean...
Kirk Cousins Is Probably Sitting on a Big Game
The Minnesota Vikings have a 5-1 record through seven weeks despite no monster games from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins has “navigated the ship” efficiently to the NFC’s current No. 2 seed, though, so Vikings fans don’t particularly mind that the 34-year-old hasn’t delivered a signature performance. He’s generated three game-winning drives in 2022, and that was a trait folks begged of him in recent years.
Week 8 NFL Picks: The Vikings Hit a Snag
Titans -2 (W) 49ers/Chiefs O48.5 points (W) Seahawks/Chargers O51 points (W) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given up 150+ rushing yards in three of the last four games, and they’ve gone 1-3 in that stretch of games with the only win coming against the Falcons while losing to the Chiefs, Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky Steelers, and PJ Walker Panthers.
Vikings Corner Named as Potential Trade Possibility
Next Tuesday, the NFL’s trade deadline will arrive. As a result, there has been all kinds of speculation about what could occur with the Vikings. A recent piece on The Athletic names a Vikings corner as a trade possibility. According to Alec Lewis, we should be keeping an eye...
The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 7
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 7: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through October 26th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
Justin Jefferson Eyeing Record Pace in 2022
Coming off of their bye week for the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings are looking to best an Arizona Cardinals team that took them down by a single point last year. Now getting them at home, Justin Jefferson will be a focal point of an offense wanting to exact revenge.
Dalvin Cook Uses Chalkboard Treatment for Fine
Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was fined for his Week 6 touchdown celebration after heaving the football into Hard Rock Stadium stands. The NFL docked Cook $7,426 for the infraction, as tossing the ball into the crowd has never been permissible. Some players simply don’t care because the fine for a multi-millionaire is menial.
