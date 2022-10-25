Law change requires school calendars to align with career-tech centers, including Huot in Laconia

Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Richard Homsi: Lakefront property not worth benefits when being bullied by board
Governor's Island Club, Inc. and attorney Paul Fitzgerald of Wescott Law are threatening once again to force me and my family out of our primary home in Laconia by enforcing a Writ of Execution to sell our home for their financial gain after claiming they have no intention to do such harm.
laconiadailysun.com
Scott Rosenthal: Thanks to the hosts, sponsors of Meredith candidates night
I want to thank the League of Woman Voters and the local people who sponsored the meet the candidates night Monday at the Meredith Community Center. For those who were not there, watch the video at Lakes Region Public Access website vod.lrpa.org. (Thank you Nancy Law for the link.)
WMUR.com
New Hampshire names Teacher of the Year
HUDSON, N.H. — New Hampshire has a new Teacher of the Year. Christian Cheetham has been teaching at Alvirne High School in Hudson for seven years. He learned of the honor Monday during a surprise celebration. Cheetham is a retired Air Force officer who oversees the school's Junior ROTC...
This 282-Year-Old Hotel in Hampton, New Hampshire, is Not Haunted
Located in downtown Hampton, Lamie’s Inn was built in 1740, according to its earliest known documents. Having been there many times in my life, I can tell you that, especially at this time of year, it is not haunted. Originally a residential home, the building was purchased in 1760...
laconiadailysun.com
Lawton Read receives Golden Hammer Award
WOLFEBORO — A resident of Meredith, Lawton Read, has received the New Hampshire Boat Museum’s Golden Hammer Award for his contributions as a volunteer. Noting his involvement at the museum began late last year, Executive Director Martha Cummings said Read “jumped in with both feet.”. “He is...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire rehabilitation facility fined for overtime, child labor violations
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire rehabilitation facility has been fined by the U.S. Department of Labor for allegedly failing to pay workers properly and letting teenagers work more hours than they're legally allowed. Thousands of dollars were recovered for dozens of employees at Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center...
themainewire.com
Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again
Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
Bagel Connoisseurs Claim This Dover, NH, Deli Has the Best of the Best
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Growing up in a Jewish household, bagels are basically part of my DNA. My go-to is an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese topped with lox, red onion, and capers.
If You Want a Colorful New England Spring, The University of New Hampshire Says to Plant This Now
Fall is the best time to take advantage of the cooler weather and soil by doing some gardening before the first freeze. Taking advantage of this time of year means a colorful, beautiful yard for those who take an hour or so to plant bulbs. The University of New Hampshire...
manchesterinklink.com
Board of Mayor and Aldermen approve $3M for affordable housing projects
MANCHESTER, NH – Last week, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve $3 million in federal funds to significantly increase the number of affordable housing units in Manchester through three projects. With this funding, Lincoln Avenue Capital, a firm out of Santa Monica, CA, will construct two...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
laconiadailysun.com
Early reports: One person hurt in downtown Laconia shooting
LACONIA — One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound following reports of a shooting Monday afternoon in downtown Laconia. The alleged shooter is in custody, according to reports from the scene.
Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Basement
A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry, who encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery, holding an axe.
laconiadailysun.com
Gordon E. French, 86
MEREDITH — Gordon E. French, 86, formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully at The Birches at Concord on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Gordon was born on May 3, 1936, in Concord, son to the late Edward and Frances (Phelps) French.
25 Investigates: The pivotal decision that sent Harmony Montgomery to live with her father
MANCHESTER, NH — 25 Investigates has been covering the Harmony Montgomery case in-depth since the very beginning, including the pivotal decision that placed Harmony in her father, Adam Montgomery’s custody. Boston 25 News Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh was the first to report on the lack of...
Pizza Shop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s West End Satisfies Even the Snobbiest NY Pizza Lovers
My husband Steven is from the tri-state area (Jersey!), so I'm therefore constantly reminded that when it comes to pizza, my standards are far too low. And you know what? Maybe they are! But you don't know what you don't know, right?. If we're being honest with each other, the...
laconiadailysun.com
Shooting victim shares his side of Dixon Street incident
LACONIA — Cody Ellis, the victim of a shooting on Dixon Street on Monday afternoon, said he was on the sidewalk and did not approach his neighbor's porch when he was shot. "The stuff I’m reading and hearing is way out of line with what actually happened," Ellis said in a Tuesday night call from his hospital bed. "This was a story of me asking someone to slow down."
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend....
manchesterinklink.com
Remains of 47 people unclaimed; funeral home seeks family members before Nov. 2 crypt burial
MANCHESTER, NH – There are nearly 50 people whose cremated remains have not been claimed by their family members. Most of these people died within the last couple of years. Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematory is hoping to connect the cremains with their family members. If this doesn’t happen...
