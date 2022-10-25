ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 7 Thousand Pounds of Sausage Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

By Sammi Burke
 2 days ago
NurPhoto/Getty Images

Bob Evans has announced a recall of a hefty quantity of sausage products: over seven thousand pounds, to be more specific, so it's time to take another look at your frozen foods.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced late last week that the brand's Italian Pork Sausage sausages might be contaminated with foreign materials, including blue rubber.

The affected products, 1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage,” were produced on Sept. 8, 2022, and are marked with a lot of code of XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, time-stamped between 14:43 and 15:25. The USDA's inspection mark will also show “EST. 6785.”

The sausages were shipped to retailers nationwide, and consumers who are in possession of a potentially contaminated package should return it to the point of sale or discard it.

There have been no reported illnesses or injuries related to the potential contamination, but if you're concerned about having consumed affected products, the FSIS recommends you contact your healthcare provider.

Comments / 8

Tita Escargo
2d ago

Why are there so many recalls? Since pandemic, it seems something gets recalled everyday. So much waste.

Reply(4)
3
